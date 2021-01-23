Clear

Larry King was the everyman's interviewer

Larry King signed off his show "Larry King Live" on CNN after over 25 years of interviewing presidential candidates, celebrities, athletes, movie stars and everyday people.

Posted: Jan 23, 2021 4:10 PM
Posted By: Analysis by Bill Carter CNN Business

Larry King often came across as the guy who sat next to somebody on an airplane and started up a conversation by asking: "So what do you do?"

Except sometimes that person was Vladimir Putin, or Marlon Brando. And they wouldn't get annoyed.

That was King's gift — he didn't grill people, he chatted them up. He was someone who actually wanted to know what hooked some British actor on Shakespeare or some Indiana farmer on believing in UFO's.

King was a throwback, a fish out of water from the start of his career at CNN, because even as he put cable television news on the map he was, down to his shoes, a broadcaster. He looked for wide appeal and he had wide appeal. He didn't parade his views, because that's not what broadcasters looking for the widest reach could ever do.

He also had a broadcaster's voice — deep, resonant, memorable. King, who gained fame first as a radio host in Miami, joked all his life about having a face made for radio. But even with an accent engraved with the sounds of Brooklyn's streets, he had the booming voice, tailor-made for radio stardom. It made people turn their heads and listen: "Hello, Ashtabula, you're on the air!"

His life turned out to be colorful, too, full of celebrity stories, news-making moments, health scares and numerous wives — eight marriages in all, including one wife he married twice. But always he retained his ability to relate, and managed to connect with both high-brow (Nelson Mandela) and low (Kato Kaelin.)

A simple interviewing technique

His method was simple: no method. Don't overthink the job, don't over-prepare for the interview. Keep the questions short. King always said things like, "If I'm talking, I'm not learning." So he stressed simple, direct questions: "What made you get into public life?" "Do you like pets?" He let his guests dominate his airtime.

Contrast that with interviews on most cable news shows today: Hosts who often ask convoluted, digressive, minutia-filled questions that leave guests wondering, "When is he/she going to get to the question here?" King did not belabor; he rarely seemed even to labor.

He was often satirized, especially on the late-night shows, for his seemingly bland style, and the "what's your favorite ice cream" level of some of his questions. And, of course, for his openly confessed lack of interest in reading any of the books that authors came on his show to plug. That didn't matter — millions of books were sold off of Larry King interviews.

Laziness or genius? Whatever it was, it worked. King said he was playing the role of the viewer who knew nothing about the book, allowing the author to prove it was worth reading. Authors rarely turned down the chance to talk to Larry King. Neither was just about anyone else. King's other technique was providing comfort instead of confrontation. Guests at every level, including presidents — King talked to every one starting with Nixon — and global heads of state sat down with him knowing they would not be overly pressed, never really put on the defensive.

That didn't make the interviews uninteresting (well, sometimes it did.) Mostly it made them diverting rather than divisive. Again, it was a shrewd approach. Guests who are comfortable come back. They also tell their associates: "That's a show you should do."

Timing is everything, and it certainly was a factor in King's success. He emerged at CNN when cable news was not yet a shoutfest or an ideological armed camp. The competition wasn't an outraged rant on Fox News. It was the latest hit comedy on Must-See TV: "Frasier," "Cheers," or "Seinfeld." If the entertainment shows in prime time were less popular, or there was a repeat that night, a viewer might prefer a light-hearted conversation with Miss Piggy — or something meatier with Ross Perot.

In that era, King didn't have to chase "breaking news" every night, but if the story had the right legs, he was all over it. Never more than during the O.J. Simpson saga, from the infamous 1994 car chase to chaotic trial the following year. The nightly coverage on King's CNN show presaged the saturation news coverage of cable news shows to come. All O.J., all the time.

King had panels packed with characters from the Simpson menagerie. I had my own encounter when I got a surprise telephone interview from Simpson a day after his acquittal. As soon as the first edition of The New York Times — with my story at the top — hit the street that night at about 9 p.m. in the East, Larry's producer was on my phone, asking if I had really talked to O.J.

The word "yes" was barely out of my mouth when she said, "You're on the air!" And there I was, talking to Larry King, my words echoing through the television. That show's sweep was so vast the next day I had calls from Ireland to Australia to talk about my "scoop."

I was on with Larry a few other times. It was as billed: Relaxed, direct, a couple of guys from Brooklyn who might as well have been sitting together at the soda fountain sipping egg creams. Did that ever qualify as good television?

Well, Larry King was on CNN for 25 years, most of them as the biggest show on cable.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville/Madison
Cloudy
51° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 51°
Muscle Shoals
Cloudy
53° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 53°
Huntsville/Madison
Cloudy
51° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 51°
Decatur
Cloudy
53° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 53°
Fort Payne
Cloudy
53° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 53°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 436087

Reported Deaths: 6486
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson63969994
Mobile31211565
Madison27851208
Tuscaloosa21233271
Montgomery19698326
Shelby19093130
Baldwin16981188
Lee13036105
Morgan12526134
Etowah11987179
Calhoun11441206
Marshall10357123
Houston8886158
Limestone827876
Cullman8203108
Elmore8120104
DeKalb7828103
Lauderdale7798103
St. Clair7763125
Talladega6394111
Walker6002177
Jackson594644
Colbert545276
Blount543986
Autauga532761
Coffee456762
Dale406883
Franklin372448
Russell349212
Chilton342873
Covington336068
Escambia330144
Dallas312096
Tallapoosa3120107
Chambers301170
Clarke293336
Pike261131
Marion251558
Lawrence250752
Winston232742
Bibb221248
Geneva208746
Marengo206529
Pickens199031
Hale182742
Barbour179337
Fayette177029
Butler172459
Cherokee164330
Henry158224
Monroe151320
Randolph144336
Washington140127
Clay129146
Crenshaw122944
Macon120937
Cleburne120724
Lamar119721
Lowndes113736
Wilcox106622
Bullock102228
Perry99118
Conecuh96821
Sumter90026
Greene76823
Coosa63215
Choctaw51724
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 701847

Reported Deaths: 8777
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby779711168
Davidson72385688
Knox39701432
Hamilton35466337
Rutherford33860294
Unassigned23587134
Williamson21906144
Sumner18644232
Out of TN1615282
Montgomery14979149
Wilson14728164
Sullivan12893218
Blount12267132
Washington12102203
Maury11179128
Bradley1108895
Sevier10704120
Putnam10116151
Madison9273183
Robertson782687
Hamblen7172117
Anderson6947114
Greene6719115
Tipton632969
Gibson5733114
Coffee573282
Dickson552682
Cumberland550576
Bedford540391
Roane530081
Lawrence518869
Carter5171115
McMinn516774
Warren504454
Loudon503550
Jefferson490178
Dyer483386
Monroe467063
Hawkins455272
Franklin420065
Fayette408751
Obion404582
Rhea388457
Lincoln385546
Marshall353338
Cocke352758
Cheatham347331
Weakley344248
Henderson336559
Campbell334940
Giles330574
Carroll315860
White315144
Hardeman314054
Hardin304250
Lauderdale296933
Macon293251
Wayne267424
Henry266958
Overton258846
DeKalb246342
McNairy245442
Haywood243747
Smith234230
Marion233932
Trousdale230315
Scott228832
Hickman227835
Claiborne224932
Fentress215734
Grainger214339
Johnson204634
Morgan193916
Crockett182438
Chester177439
Bledsoe177011
Unicoi169545
Cannon160320
Lake157821
Decatur148628
Polk147817
Union143225
Grundy142622
Sequatchie140319
Humphreys136717
Benton133435
Lewis130121
Meigs117616
Stewart109620
Jackson105723
Perry95825
Clay95426
Houston94624
Moore8299
Pickett69020
Van Buren6737
Hancock4177

Most Popular Stories

Community Events