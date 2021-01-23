Clear

Families find throwing laptops and Wi-Fi at students isn't enough to bridge digital divide

When schools switched to virtual learning, there was a huge effort to get students in need connected online. But parents in Oakland, California, found they needed more than just technology. CNN's Evan McMorris-Santoro reports.

Posted: Jan 23, 2021 12:30 PM
Updated: Jan 23, 2021 12:30 PM
Posted By: By Evan McMorris-Santoro and Yon Pomrenze, CNN

Every education expert knew that when the pandemic shuttered school buildings last March, America's persistent digital divide would be a huge problem. A 2017 US Senate report found 12 million children didn't have access to broadband internet at home. And administrators across the country warned that even students who had access may not have enough devices or a reliable enough connection to go to school online.

It was a huge problem, but one that appeared to have a relatively easy solution -- governments, philanthropies and tech companies banded together to push out hundreds of thousands of devices to students who didn't have them. Governments and internet service providers worked to provide reduced-cost or free broadband connections and Wi-Fi hotspots to families who couldn't afford them.

Ten months into this pandemic, there's now evidence that those measures were not enough to close the gap. Failing grades are rising in school districts across the country and attendance is an enduring problem. The impact is hardest felt among underserved students -- those who are poorer or minorities.

One parents' group in Oakland, California, has an idea of what went wrong. Simply dropping off a laptop and a hotspot just isn't enough, they've found.

"We don't appreciate just how much of a steep curve that this is for families," Lakisha Young, a founder of Oakland REACH, told CNN. "We're not having enough conversations about tech support, tech trainings, workshops, putting parents in a power position around technology."

Oakland REACH provides intensive tech support for families who may be trying to use internet tools for the first time. Without that, Young says, the shiny new laptops and hotspots may just sit in the box they came in. And even if they don't, the frustration over using technology that Americans with more means may take for granted can lead those who are unfamiliar with it to throw up their hands.

Connie Williams is one of the caregivers REACH works with. She is a strong advocate for her grandkids, who are all students in Oakland schools. She knows what it takes to be a good student, and she drives the children in her house to those goals. But she doesn't know much about computers, and when school shifted online, it was a challenge.

"It was very frustrating, very frustrating, because I have very little knowledge of computer technology," she told CNN. "But here I am: grandparent-slash-teacher now. So I got to get up to speed."

Williams recalls how her grandkids came undone because they needed help with the digital tools their education now requires and Williams wasn't able to help them.

"I'm in tears. I'm crying. My babies come snotting and crying to me," she said. "And they're like 'Grandma, this is just too much.' And I said, 'I know it's too much because it's too much for me.'"

REACH gives people like Williams an intensive tech support program, as well as a dedicated person who checks in regularly and makes sure things are running smoothly. Young said some families they work with have never set up an email account or used a system like Zoom. It can take a long time to get people comfortable with technology that seems daunting to first-timers, she said.

REACH's program worked for Williams and, according to Young, it's worked for a lot of other families in Williams' situation.

But it takes a lot of resources to do what REACH does. And not every student's family can get access to that kind of assistance.

And so, as American students head toward the second half of this pandemic school year, Young says the lasting digital divide means a lot of students are going to be left behind.

"I definitely think that there's going to be significant learning loss, especially where folks have not adapted to providing innovative and creative ways to really, really support families holistically," she said. "It's just really hard."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville/Madison
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 46°
Muscle Shoals
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 43°
Huntsville/Madison
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 46°
Decatur
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 44°
Fort Payne
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 45°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 436087

Reported Deaths: 6486
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson63969994
Mobile31211565
Madison27851208
Tuscaloosa21233271
Montgomery19698326
Shelby19093130
Baldwin16981188
Lee13036105
Morgan12526134
Etowah11987179
Calhoun11441206
Marshall10357123
Houston8886158
Limestone827876
Cullman8203108
Elmore8120104
DeKalb7828103
Lauderdale7798103
St. Clair7763125
Talladega6394111
Walker6002177
Jackson594644
Colbert545276
Blount543986
Autauga532761
Coffee456762
Dale406883
Franklin372448
Russell349212
Chilton342873
Covington336068
Escambia330144
Dallas312096
Tallapoosa3120107
Chambers301170
Clarke293336
Pike261131
Marion251558
Lawrence250752
Winston232742
Bibb221248
Geneva208746
Marengo206529
Pickens199031
Hale182742
Barbour179337
Fayette177029
Butler172459
Cherokee164330
Henry158224
Monroe151320
Randolph144336
Washington140127
Clay129146
Crenshaw122944
Macon120937
Cleburne120724
Lamar119721
Lowndes113736
Wilcox106622
Bullock102228
Perry99118
Conecuh96821
Sumter90026
Greene76823
Coosa63215
Choctaw51724
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 701847

Reported Deaths: 8777
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby779711168
Davidson72385688
Knox39701432
Hamilton35466337
Rutherford33860294
Unassigned23587134
Williamson21906144
Sumner18644232
Out of TN1615282
Montgomery14979149
Wilson14728164
Sullivan12893218
Blount12267132
Washington12102203
Maury11179128
Bradley1108895
Sevier10704120
Putnam10116151
Madison9273183
Robertson782687
Hamblen7172117
Anderson6947114
Greene6719115
Tipton632969
Gibson5733114
Coffee573282
Dickson552682
Cumberland550576
Bedford540391
Roane530081
Lawrence518869
Carter5171115
McMinn516774
Warren504454
Loudon503550
Jefferson490178
Dyer483386
Monroe467063
Hawkins455272
Franklin420065
Fayette408751
Obion404582
Rhea388457
Lincoln385546
Marshall353338
Cocke352758
Cheatham347331
Weakley344248
Henderson336559
Campbell334940
Giles330574
Carroll315860
White315144
Hardeman314054
Hardin304250
Lauderdale296933
Macon293251
Wayne267424
Henry266958
Overton258846
DeKalb246342
McNairy245442
Haywood243747
Smith234230
Marion233932
Trousdale230315
Scott228832
Hickman227835
Claiborne224932
Fentress215734
Grainger214339
Johnson204634
Morgan193916
Crockett182438
Chester177439
Bledsoe177011
Unicoi169545
Cannon160320
Lake157821
Decatur148628
Polk147817
Union143225
Grundy142622
Sequatchie140319
Humphreys136717
Benton133435
Lewis130121
Meigs117616
Stewart109620
Jackson105723
Perry95825
Clay95426
Houston94624
Moore8299
Pickett69020
Van Buren6737
Hancock4177

Most Popular Stories

Community Events