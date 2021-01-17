Clear

Some states are seeing higher numbers of Covid-19 cases as others ease restrictions

As President-elect Biden prepares to take office amid the pandemic, CNN's John King reviews the increasing Covid-19 case count in the US compared to vaccine doses administered.

Posted: Jan 17, 2021 9:40 AM
Updated: Jan 17, 2021 9:40 AM
Posted By: By Travis Caldwell, CNN

While some states are seeing improving outlooks in their battle against Covid-19, other parts of the nation are hitting tragic records.

"Things will get worse before they get better," President-elect Joe Biden said, regarding the winter surge.

Biden spoke about his Covid-19 vaccination plan Friday and promised Americans, "We will manage the hell out of this operation."

He acknowledged that there will be stumbles and that the steps may take time, even many months, before the nation is in the place it needs to be. But as the Biden team and state governments plan and administer their vaccine rollouts, Covid-19 case numbers continue to rise each day.

On Saturday, Johns Hopkins University reported 198,218 new coronavirus cases and 3,286 new deaths in the US. More than 395,000 people have died since the beginning of the pandemic.

There were 126,139 Covid-19 hospitalizations reported in the US on Saturday -- a slight decrease from a record high 10 days ago. There have been more than 100,000 Covid-19 hospitalizations in the US for the last 46 consecutive days.

A recent coronavirus projection from the University of Washington estimates more than 566,000 deaths by May 1 in the US. The university's Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) said the figure could be lowered by thousands with universal mask requirements.

North Dakota's mask mandate is set to expire Monday. In a statment Friday, Gov. Doug Burgum cited an 80% drop in active cases from a mid-November outbreak.

"Our case numbers and hospital capacity have improved dramatically in North Dakota over the past two months, and with three new tools we didn't have last fall -- vaccines, rapid tests and effective therapeutics -- we can see the light at the end of the tunnel," Burgum said.

"However, this fight isn't over, and we need all North Dakotans to continue to exercise personal responsibility, follow protocols and keep wearing masks where physical distancing isn't possible. The day will come when we can take off our masks and discard them with confidence, but only if we do what's needed now to keep ourselves, our families and our communities safe."

In Illinois, three regions of the state are moving into less-restrictive lockdown measures.

"I'm happy to report today that the majority of Illinois regions are making good progress," Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Friday.

The state will soon see the return of group fitness classes, "lower risk youth and recreational sports" and the reopening of museums, the governor said.

LA County surpasses 1 million infections

The recent optimism seen in places like North Dakota, which at one point had the worst outbreak in the nation, has yet to be matched everywhere.

Los Angeles County, the most populated county in the US, became the first to report more than 1 million coronavirus cases, according to the county's Department of Public Health.

At least 13,741 residents have died from Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic, according to the county health department.

"It's surreal. It feels like you're waking up to a nightmare every day," said LA Fire Department's David Ortiz, speaking with CNN's Paul Vercammen Saturday about the county's prevention efforts, which include a new vaccination hub at Dodger Stadium.

"It's hard to imagine that many people passing away, each one of those is a story, it's a family," he said.

Los Angeles emergency medical technician Michael Diaz told CNN's Brianna Keilar, "I've never seen anything like this."

Diaz said the pandemic has stretched the limits of first responders, health care workers, and the system.

The decision on whether to transport a critically ill patient is not easy, "but now it's gotten to the point if somebody has coronavirus specifically, we're just basically giving them 20 minutes and if they're not viable after 20 minutes, we're making a rough decision," he said.

Following Los Angeles, Illinois' Cook County and Arizona's Maricopa County have the second and third-highest county infection totals, respectively. Both counties have had more than 400,000 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

Federal official blames 'restrictive' governors for slow vaccine rollout

The latest figures from the CDC show 12.2 million vaccines have been administered in the US. More than 10.5 million people have received their first injections, while 1.6 million have finished their vaccination cycle with a second dose.

These figures fall short of earlier distribution goals set by Operation Warp Speed. The blame game between state governors and the federal government continued this week as it was revealed there is no federal stockpile of vaccines.

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar cited the timing of the vaccine's approval and the approach of some governors in distributing it for the delays.

"We said we would have doses available for 20 million people that could be available, and of course, that was a projection based on estimates of when FDA would approve," Azar told NBC's Lester Holt Friday. "FDA ended up approving later -- close to Christmas. You've got a natural scale up."

"We've had some governors that have been overly prescriptive and restrictive in the groups of people that they're trying to get vaccines out to," he added.

In the meantime, states are ramping up vaccinations with the supplies they have.

New York announced Saturday that although 7 million New Yorkers are now eligible for the coronavirus vaccine, the state is only expected to receive 250,000 doses next week.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy called on the federal government Friday to provide his state with more vaccines. "It's increasingly apparent that we are ready but the feds are not," Murphy said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville/Redstone
Mostly Cloudy
41° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 37°
Muscle Shoals
Mostly Cloudy
42° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 36°
Huntsville/Madison
Cloudy
41° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 35°
Decatur
Mostly Cloudy
41° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 36°
Fort Payne
Cloudy
41° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 34°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 420681

Reported Deaths: 6119
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson61755921
Mobile30058548
Madison26852186
Tuscaloosa20652266
Montgomery18876305
Shelby18421114
Baldwin16176182
Lee12393101
Morgan12175113
Etowah11687168
Calhoun11078200
Marshall10158107
Houston8556148
Cullman7999105
Limestone796274
Elmore7783101
DeKalb767197
Lauderdale752883
St. Clair7502120
Talladega6145108
Walker5880174
Jackson578841
Colbert529873
Blount529283
Autauga515455
Coffee438156
Dale394381
Franklin365248
Chilton335365
Covington326968
Russell326810
Escambia316142
Dallas302896
Chambers281869
Clarke279633
Tallapoosa2607107
Pike247629
Marion244650
Lawrence242547
Winston225535
Bibb214447
Geneva199535
Marengo197829
Pickens196231
Hale175442
Barbour172336
Butler168458
Fayette167126
Cherokee160030
Henry152721
Monroe145017
Randolph138835
Washington137026
Clay126145
Crenshaw118644
Lamar117519
Cleburne117223
Macon114335
Lowndes109535
Wilcox102621
Bullock98728
Perry96919
Conecuh94220
Sumter88826
Greene75723
Coosa60515
Choctaw51224
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 680847

Reported Deaths: 8355
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby757471115
Davidson70180656
Knox38327390
Hamilton34288326
Rutherford32907282
Unassigned22485127
Williamson21226138
Sumner18067229
Out of TN1593479
Wilson14327154
Montgomery14229148
Sullivan12473210
Washington11818191
Blount11784123
Maury10903123
Bradley1066290
Sevier10406108
Putnam9896136
Madison9031178
Robertson757085
Hamblen6910109
Anderson6723102
Greene6548108
Tipton616265
Gibson5594111
Coffee557281
Cumberland535272
Dickson532677
Bedford530386
Roane515078
Carter5074112
Lawrence506369
McMinn503273
Warren496253
Loudon490750
Dyer471582
Jefferson470575
Monroe452162
Hawkins441768
Franklin407958
Obion398978
Fayette391751
Rhea379156
Lincoln376144
Cocke341256
Marshall340336
Weakley338248
Cheatham333529
Henderson331656
Campbell319740
Giles319371
White308543
Hardeman307652
Carroll306159
Hardin296047
Lauderdale292831
Macon287050
Wayne260019
Henry259158
Overton251342
DeKalb241241
Haywood238545
McNairy236842
Smith230027
Trousdale228614
Marion226631
Scott223631
Hickman221734
Fentress212331
Grainger207235
Claiborne205522
Johnson201232
Morgan187114
Crockett180038
Bledsoe173210
Chester172237
Unicoi165943
Cannon156619
Lake154519
Decatur146426
Polk141817
Grundy139120
Union137721
Sequatchie135618
Humphreys132017
Benton131935
Lewis127220
Meigs113316
Stewart104320
Jackson103421
Perry94525
Clay93426
Houston93322
Moore7949
Pickett67419
Van Buren6567
Hancock4026

Most Popular Stories

Community Events