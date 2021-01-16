Clear

'Armed protests' warning puts officials on alert this weekend ahead of Biden inauguration

Article Image

Vice President Mike Pence was closer than initially known to the violent mob at the US Capitol, according to new reporting from the Washington Post. New video from that day shows an alternate angle of rioters chasing Capitol Police officer Eugene Goodman as he led them away from the Senate chambers. CNN's Evan Perez reports.

Posted: Jan 16, 2021 10:20 AM
Updated: Jan 16, 2021 10:20 AM
Posted By: By Susannah Cullinane

Law enforcement and state officials are on high alert for potentially violent protests in the lead-up to Inauguration Day, with some state capitols boarded up and others temporarily closed ahead of Wednesday's ceremony.

The FBI says it has received information warning of "armed protests" in all 50 state capitols beginning Saturday and the US Capitol in Washington, DC, beginning Sunday, ahead of President-elect Joe Biden's swearing-in.

Domestic extremists pose the most likely threat to the inauguration, particularly those who believe the incoming administration is illegitimate, according to a joint bulletin from the Department of Homeland Security, FBI and eight other agencies and obtained by CNN.

The assessment, dated January 14, provides a breakdown of additional concerns leading up to Tuesday, including possible violence.

"In light of the storming of the US Capitol on 6 January, planned events in Washington, DC, in the lead up to and day of Inauguration Day offer continued opportunities for violence targeting public officials, government buildings, and federal and local law enforcement," it reads.

FBI Director Christopher Wray said Thursday that authorities are "tracking calls for potential armed protests and activity leading up to the inauguration" and "monitoring all incoming leads."

'Chatter' around Sunday

The Department of Homeland Security said Friday that Biden's inauguration rehearsal would be delayed one day to Monday due to online chatter about Sunday, but said there are "no specific credible threats."

"It is going to take place on Monday is the current schedule. Secret Service is in charge of running that schedule, but that's done in partnership with Biden team. And it was their decision to delay a day," Acting Homeland Security Deputy Secretary Ken Cuccinelli told CNN's "New Day."

"The decision was made to delay a day and leave the Secret Service in a position, and the whole team across the Washington metro area, to be prepared to respond on that day if needed," he said.

Biden said "yes" when asked if he felt safe about Inauguration Day, based on the intelligence he has seen, when exiting a televised address to the country Friday afternoon.

Washington police said they were receiving daily FBI briefings on internet "chatter" of possible protests around the inauguration.

"I can assure the residents of the District of Columbia that the Metropolitan Police Department and federal partners are in a posture to respond to the information that's out there thus far that we've heard," Metropolitan Police Department Acting Chief Robert Contee said.

MPD is coordinating with the FBI and briefing DC Mayor Muriel Bowser daily on all threats, Contee said.

DC Mayor says stay home

Bowser said she did not expect the continued presence of visiting National Guard troops after the inauguration but the city will have to take on a "new posture."

She again urged Americans to enjoy the inauguration from home and asked anyone who does not need to be out to avoid restricted areas.

The National Mall will be closed to the general public on Inauguration Day, the National Park Service (NPS) announced Friday.

The temporary closure began Friday morning and will extend through at least Thursday, January 21. The NPS says protests will be allowed in designated locations and will be limited to those with permits.

Lawmakers are asking for help from travel companies to prevent an attack and investigate the January 6 insurrection.

The House Oversight Committee sent letters Thursday to more than two dozen operators of bus lines, rental car companies, and hotels asking for assistance "identifying and preventing the ongoing and extreme threat of further violent attacks in Washington, DC, and elsewhere, over the coming days."

The letter asks the companies to increase security and screening of guests and keep business records available for future investigations, as well as provide Congress with records of any policies "currently in place or being developed to ensure that your services are not used to facilitate violence or domestic terrorism."

The letter cited Airbnb's cancellation of all DC reservations around the inauguration Wednesday as an example of a company that had "voluntarily taken action to prevent domestic terrorists from using their services to support further violence."

One of the companies sent the letter, Megabus, said Friday on Facebook that it was canceling service to Washington until after the inauguration.

Facebook said Friday evening that it would prevent repeat violators of its policies from streaming live videos or creating events, groups or pages through Inauguration Day.

In addition, Facebook is banning the creation of new event pages tied geographically to Washington and state capitols, the company announced in a blog post.

The move is intended to "further prevent people from trying to use our services to incite violence," Facebook said.

'Every state' supporting inauguration with guardsmen

The Pentagon has authorized up to 25,000 National Guard members for the inauguration, the National Guard Bureau said in a news release Friday. That's an increase from the 21,000 troops authorized a day earlier.

"Every state, territory and the District of Columbia will have National Guard men and women supporting the inauguration," the statement said.

As of Thursday, there were 7,000 Guardsmen in DC from more than a dozen states and the DC National Guard. That number will more than triple in the next few days.

Major Gen. William J. Walker, Commanding General for the District of Columbia National Guard, said guardsmen on duty knew they would be in the capital city until at least January 24.

"Now, if conditions change, they'll stay here longer. So, the bottom line is, the National Guard will be here as long as we're required to be here, as long as we're needed," he told CNN Friday.

Walker dismissed suggestions that the guardsmen's presence at the Capitol made it look like a war zone.

"This is not a war zone, and anybody who's been in a war knows that this is not a war zone. What you have here is a community-based organization, it's part of the United States military, the Guard, but we are citizen soldiers and airmen, and we represent the communities we serve in," he said.

"But most of all, Americans should be assured that the Guard is out here in support of the lead federal agency -- the United States Secret Service -- and that the 59th Presidential Inauguration will be peaceful," he said.

States enhancing security at capitols

The FBI warning that armed protests are planned in all 50 states has prompted governors and police chiefs to deploy thousands of officers and equipment at capitols around the country.

The FBI bulletin noted that extremists could zero in on government officials and institutions, as well as racial and religious minorities, journalists, and the LGBTQ community.

States are enhancing security and calling up the National Guard in California, Connecticut, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin.

Florida and Maine have also activated the National Guard to work with state law enforcement.

States are using heavy fencing and additional crowd control measures, including in Arizona, California, Georgia, Michigan, New Mexico, Virginia and Washington, while Pennsylvania has built barriers and increased security.

Kentucky and Texas Friday announced that the grounds around their capitols will be closed temporarily.

The Michigan State Police is mobilizing personnel from across the state to secure the Capitol ahead of planned protests, including one on Sunday, the agency said in a statement Friday.

Canceled legislative sessions and closed capitols

Michigan's state Senate and House have canceled legislative sessions over "credible threats."

In Virginia, a state of emergency has been declared in Richmond and Capitol Square will be closed. The state is anticipating a gathering Monday for "Lobby Day," an annual protest that last year brought thousands of gun rights advocates to the Capitol.

Governors in Maryland, New Mexico and Utah also declared states of emergency.

In Oregon, the FBI has set up a command post to gather and share intelligence with law enforcement.

In Florida and Oklahoma, lawmakers and staff are being told to work from home this weekend. Pennsylvania, Indiana, South Carolina and Utah are closing their capitols altogether.

The first-floor windows of the state capitols in Illinois, Michigan, Virginia and Wisconsin have been boarded up.

New Jersey has told state employees to work from home Tuesday. The New Jersey National Guard will have a "quick reaction force" of 100 standing by Sunday, Lt. Col. Barbara Brown told CNN on Friday.

Several large states are on high alert. In New York, state police have taken steps "to harden security in and around the State Capitol in Albany." And in California, more than 1,000 National Guard troops have been deployed and fencing has been erected around the Capitol after what the governor called an "unconscionable assault on our Republic."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville/Redstone
Cloudy
37° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 29°
Muscle Shoals
Cloudy
42° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 35°
Huntsville/Madison
Cloudy
37° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 29°
Decatur
Cloudy
39° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 31°
Fort Payne
Cloudy
37° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 29°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 417528

Reported Deaths: 6030
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson61313888
Mobile29768542
Madison26637185
Tuscaloosa20580268
Montgomery18696304
Shelby18310113
Baldwin16002179
Lee12261101
Morgan12093112
Etowah11604157
Calhoun10982200
Marshall10108107
Houston8474129
Cullman7960104
Limestone790174
Elmore7723101
DeKalb764697
St. Clair7460120
Lauderdale745183
Talladega6102108
Walker5852174
Jackson574441
Blount526483
Colbert525670
Autauga510355
Coffee434256
Dale391081
Franklin363445
Chilton333565
Covington326167
Russell323810
Escambia312442
Dallas300296
Clarke278233
Chambers277869
Tallapoosa2599107
Pike245829
Marion240549
Lawrence240447
Winston223835
Bibb213047
Geneva197431
Marengo197329
Pickens195231
Hale173742
Barbour171236
Butler167958
Fayette166026
Cherokee159630
Henry151119
Monroe144417
Randolph138535
Washington136526
Clay125246
Crenshaw118044
Lamar116619
Cleburne116023
Macon113335
Lowndes108735
Wilcox101221
Bullock98128
Perry95419
Conecuh92920
Sumter88726
Greene75323
Coosa60414
Choctaw51224
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 676039

Reported Deaths: 8311
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby752601102
Davidson69679654
Knox38097389
Hamilton34075324
Rutherford32696282
Unassigned22259128
Williamson21054138
Sumner17980229
Out of TN1581878
Wilson14242154
Montgomery14085148
Sullivan12405209
Washington11757191
Blount11708122
Maury10812122
Bradley1058390
Sevier10320108
Putnam9790136
Madison9011178
Robertson751685
Hamblen6855106
Anderson6678101
Greene6500108
Tipton611664
Gibson5571111
Coffee552981
Dickson529277
Cumberland528672
Bedford523885
Roane510777
Carter5053112
Lawrence502869
McMinn500473
Warren492753
Loudon487750
Dyer469281
Jefferson464975
Monroe447362
Hawkins438668
Franklin403556
Obion396474
Fayette388951
Rhea376155
Lincoln372944
Cocke338956
Weakley337848
Marshall335836
Cheatham330528
Henderson330155
Campbell318139
Giles317371
Hardeman306452
White305543
Carroll304459
Hardin295446
Lauderdale291031
Macon284150
Wayne259519
Henry257357
Overton249142
DeKalb239340
Haywood237245
McNairy233642
Smith228427
Trousdale228314
Marion222731
Scott222431
Hickman219734
Fentress211031
Grainger204935
Claiborne202021
Johnson200531
Morgan186615
Crockett179638
Bledsoe172610
Chester171037
Unicoi164643
Cannon155419
Lake154019
Decatur145926
Polk139817
Grundy138220
Union136821
Sequatchie133318
Humphreys131117
Benton130935
Lewis126820
Meigs111916
Stewart103820
Jackson102821
Perry93725
Houston93122
Clay92026
Moore7888
Pickett66819
Van Buren6487
Hancock3986

Most Popular Stories

Community Events