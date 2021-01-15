Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

As NASA and NOAA warn of climate emergency, they weather last-minute denial by Trump appointees

As 2020 smashed hurricane and wildfire records, doing $90 billion worth of damage in the U.S. alone, new data shows last year neck and neck with 2016 as the hottest year in recorded human history.

Posted: Jan 15, 2021 6:30 PM
Updated: Jan 15, 2021 6:30 PM
Posted By: By Bill Weir, CNN Chief Climate Correspondent

The numbers are in. The hottest seven years in recorded history are: 2020, 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016, 2015 and 2014.

Notice a trend? As 2020 smashed hurricane and wildfire records, doing $90 billion worth of damage in the United States alone, new data shows last year neck-and-neck with 2016 as the hottest year in recorded history.

But at this point, says NASA climate scientist Kate Marvel, rankings are worthless. It's all about that horrifying trend towards a level of global overheating impossible to control.

"What really matters, and what I think is really significant and really concerning, is that the seven hottest years on record were the past seven years," Marvel told CNN.

Her work is part of a global consensus among scientists -- from the United Kingdom's Met Office, Europe's Copernicus Climate Change Service, Berkeley Earth and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration -- that the planet's man-made fever shows no sign of breaking and that land, sea and sky may all be getting hotter faster.

The seven-year stretch "almost hints at a bit of an acceleration in the rate of warming we're seeing globally," Russ Vose, chief of climate monitoring at NOAA, told CNN. "Each decade has been warmer than the decade that preceded it for the past four or five decades."

If the trend continues, it means this was also the coldest seven-year stretch for the rest of our lives, if not the rest of recorded human history. And the scientists who authored these latest reports all agree.

Humanity will determine exactly how bad it gets.

"It's not the sun. It's not natural climate variability. It's human actions, specifically human emissions of greenhouse gases, dioxide and methane," Marvel said emphatically. "I'm a scientist. I hang out with scientists all the time. We don't agree on anything. Scientists will fight about absolutely everything. So the fact that scientists agree that it is human activities causing the climate changes that we've seen, that's really, really, really significant."

Trump appointees pushing disinformation on climate

But even as experts were finishing their annual global climate assessments, climate skeptics appointed by President Donald Trump to top scientific positions at NOAA last September, and later temporarily assigned to the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP), were publishing contrarian pseudoscience online.

"The Office of Science and Technology Policy is pleased to bring you these briefs to further your understanding of climate change by learning from these learned scholars," reads the introduction written by one of those Trump appointees, David Legates, a professor at the University of Delaware who supports the climate-denying Heartland Institute.

But the essays, now known as the "Climate Change Flyers," were written by longtime contrarians and filled with theories debunked by the peer-reviewed work of scientists across US agencies, and even the public acknowledgment by major oil companies that the climate crisis is caused by burning fossil fuels.

Without permission, Legates and fellow Trump appointee Ryan Maue posted the flyers on a website affiliated with leading climate skeptic Willie Soon and bore the seal of the Executive Office of the President.

OSTP Director Kelvin Droegemeier "was outraged to learn of the materials that were not shared with or approved by OSTP leadership," spokeswoman Kristina Baum said in an email to the Washington Post. "He first became aware of the documents when contacted by the press. As a result, Dr. Droegemeier took swift action and the individuals responsible have been relieved of their duties at OSTP."

Legates and Maue finished out their term at the White House this week and returned to NOAA, where the incident is under review, according to the Washington Post. CNN reached out to Legates and Maue for comment but received no response.

"I do know David Legates from back in my days in graduate school, but I haven't seen him in a long time, and I can't explain the actions that he and others took in this case," Vose told CNN. "I can't speak for all of NOAA, but I can tell you that where we are, our morale is high," he said. "I've been through four administrations. I've happily served them all. I look forward to serving the next administration."

Scientist hoping for less politics, more policy

Despite the politicization of science under Trump, Vose likens the role of NOAA scientists to Department of Labor statisticians in charge of job reports: neutral dispensers of accurate numbers.

"We happily do our work independently without interference," he said. "And please hold us accountable if you ever feel like that's happened."

"I'm hoping that the long-term effects will be almost nil," Marvel said. "I think the fact that this stuff came out and most people said, 'Well, this is a bit silly' and then moved on gives me a lot of hope."

With an incoming Joe Biden administration committed to reversing course on US climate inaction, the conversation around this most difficult topic is bound to change. The question is how soon before debate turns to policy and action.

"My entire goal is to become completely irrelevant to the climate conversation," Marvel said. "I don't want scientists to be debating whether or not this is happening or who's responsible for it. I think we've moved beyond that. I think we should be having a much better fight. We should be debating policy. We should be debating solutions. We should be debating the morality of climate change. None of those things are my particular area of expertise. But I think we're getting there."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville/Redstone
Cloudy
45° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 37°
Muscle Shoals
Cloudy
45° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 39°
Huntsville/Madison
Cloudy
44° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 37°
Decatur
Cloudy
44° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 37°
Fort Payne
Cloudy
40° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 35°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 414583

Reported Deaths: 5945
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson60842887
Mobile29590538
Madison26466183
Tuscaloosa20537267
Montgomery18562304
Shelby18181112
Baldwin15841177
Lee1212097
Morgan12002112
Etowah11488142
Calhoun10863197
Marshall10048106
Houston8405123
Cullman792294
Limestone785073
Elmore7670101
DeKalb757282
St. Clair7417120
Lauderdale740282
Talladega6036108
Walker5834176
Jackson571937
Colbert522270
Blount521980
Autauga507555
Coffee431456
Dale388278
Franklin362145
Chilton332965
Covington325567
Russell318910
Escambia309842
Dallas297988
Chambers275769
Clarke272933
Tallapoosa2591107
Pike245829
Lawrence239345
Marion238649
Winston222535
Bibb211347
Geneva196331
Marengo196329
Pickens195331
Hale172542
Barbour169636
Butler166958
Fayette164026
Cherokee158330
Henry149219
Monroe143617
Randolph137635
Washington135426
Clay124446
Crenshaw117444
Lamar116819
Cleburne115123
Macon111935
Lowndes107935
Wilcox99921
Bullock97128
Perry95019
Conecuh92820
Sumter89126
Greene75123
Coosa59814
Choctaw50824
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 670482

Reported Deaths: 8232
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby747611088
Davidson69030648
Knox37822389
Hamilton33776322
Rutherford32471281
Unassigned22060125
Williamson20903138
Sumner17850228
Out of TN1566277
Wilson14171152
Montgomery13874145
Sullivan12293207
Washington11674191
Blount11537120
Maury10746120
Bradley1050091
Sevier10243103
Putnam9730131
Madison8949175
Robertson743385
Hamblen6779106
Anderson6623101
Greene6459108
Tipton605663
Gibson5534109
Coffee551381
Dickson524777
Cumberland523571
Bedford520785
Roane507677
Carter5017108
Lawrence500169
McMinn498572
Warren487553
Loudon481549
Dyer466481
Jefferson460975
Monroe442062
Hawkins433367
Franklin399956
Obion393974
Fayette385551
Rhea371755
Lincoln371044
Cocke336655
Weakley336048
Marshall333136
Cheatham328528
Henderson328253
Giles315071
Campbell314639
Hardeman304351
White304342
Carroll300159
Hardin293546
Lauderdale288731
Macon282850
Wayne258219
Henry253957
Overton246942
DeKalb237340
Haywood234644
McNairy231642
Smith228427
Trousdale227814
Marion220031
Scott219731
Hickman218134
Fentress208430
Grainger202134
Claiborne198721
Johnson194830
Morgan183613
Crockett178938
Bledsoe171110
Chester169836
Unicoi162843
Cannon153419
Lake153019
Decatur145124
Grundy137420
Polk137317
Union136121
Sequatchie132518
Humphreys129817
Benton129634
Lewis126020
Meigs110716
Stewart103020
Jackson102520
Perry93224
Houston92522
Clay90626
Moore7858
Pickett66119
Van Buren6397
Hancock3936

Most Popular Stories

Community Events