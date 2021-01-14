Clear

More than 90,000 Americans could die of Covid-19 in next three weeks, CDC forecast shows

About 92,000 Americans are projected to die from the coronavirus over roughly the next three weeks, according to an ensemble forecast published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. CNN's Erica Hill has more.

Posted: Jan 14, 2021 9:10 PM
Updated: Jan 14, 2021 9:10 PM
Posted By: By Christina Maxouris, CNN

More than 38,000 Americans have died of Covid-19 in the first two weeks of the new year.

Another 92,000 are projected to die from the virus over roughly the next three weeks, according to an ensemble forecast published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The numbers are scary and reflect what public health experts have repeatedly warned: While the end is in sight -- with the help of ongoing Covid-19 vaccinations -- the nation still faces challenging times ahead.

With so many deaths from Covid-19, researchers said Thursday the pandemic will reduce US life expectancy by more than a year to 77.48 years for 2020 -- lower than any year since 2003.

"Some reduction in life expectancy may persist beyond 2020 because of continued Covid-19 mortality and long-term health, social, and economic impacts of the pandemic," Theresa Andrasfay of the University of Southern California and Noreen Goldman of Princeton University's Office of Population Research wrote in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

Currently, more than 130,300 people are hospitalized with the virus, according to data from the COVID Tracking Project.

In Pennsylvania, officials said the number of hospitalizations are nearing double the peak experienced during spring. Louisiana's governor said earlier this week the state was seeing a "huge spike" in infections and hospitalizations. And in Arizona, officials on Tuesday reported record-high Covid-19 hospitalization and ICU numbers.

Hundreds of thousands of infections are added to the country's tally every single day, with the US adding more than three million new reported infections since the start of the month.

In Los Angeles County, about one in three residents has been infected with the virus since the pandemic's start, according to data published by county officials. Outbreaks have increased across workplaces as well as schools and day care settings, they said.

Echoing other leaders' warnings, the LA officials added they have "not yet fully seen the effect of transmission in the period from around Christmas to New Years."

And with all eyes now turned to the nation's capital ahead of Inauguration Day, cases in Washington, DC have never been higher. Right now, it's averaging more than 320 new cases every day -- about a 38% jump from the previous week. DC has reported a total of more than 32,600 Covid-19 cases since the pandemic's start, about 10% of which have been added in 2021.

States are expanding groups eligible for vaccination

President-elect Joe Biden's American Rescue Plan, a $1.9 trillion emergency legislative package which he unveiled Thursday, includes $160 billion in funding to carry out a national vaccination program, expand testing and mobilize a public health jobs program, among other things.

So far, more than 30.6 million Covid-19 vaccine doses have been distributed nationwide and more than 11.1 million Americans have received their first dose, according to data from the CDC.

According to CNN's analysis of data from a dozen states that publish demographic information online, roughly twice as many women as men are getting vaccinated. In at least three -- Pennsylvania, South Dakota and Nebraska -- women account for more than 7 in 10 people vaccinated.

Experts say this may reflect who has been eligible early in the vaccine rollout: health care workers and older adults.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Thursday that the state has vaccinated more than 1 million people since the vaccines were first distributed a month ago.

"This is the biggest vaccination effort we have ever undertaken, and it would not be possible without the dedication and tireless efforts of our healthcare workers," Abbott said in a news release. "We still have a long road ahead of us, but Texans continue to prove that we are up to this challenge."

Some experts have encouraged states to open vaccine eligibility to more groups, to help speed up vaccine administrations.

In New Jersey, residents 65 and older and residents aged 16 to 64 with certain chronic health conditions are now eligible to sign up to get vaccinated, officials announced Wednesday. California also expanded its eligibility guidelines to include residents 65 and older. A news release from the state's health department added that healthcare workers and residents of long-term care facilities remain California's top priority for vaccines.

"There is no higher priority than efficiently and equitably distributing these vaccines as quickly as possible to those who face the gravest consequences," Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a statement. "Individuals 65 and older are now the next group eligible to start receiving vaccines. To those not yet eligible for vaccines, your turn is coming."

The announcements follow similar ones made by state leaders including Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves, who earlier this week said residents 65 and older or those with preexisting medical conditions can make appointments for Covid-19 vaccinations.

"My main priority is not to try and fight this pandemic with stricter and stricter orders," Reeves said. "It's to get better and better at distributing the vaccine, and that's what our focus is now."

Mass vaccination centers being opened

And while expanding the list of who can get vaccinated, states are coming up with more options for where residents can get their shots.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is working on a plan to use the Yankee Stadium as a vaccination site, he said Wednesday.

"That plan is in motion,' he said, adding the city will release more details when the plan has been worked through.

De Blasio's announcement came about a day after he and New York Mets owner Steve Cohen said a 24-hour vaccine mega site will be set up at Citi Field in Queens later this month.

In Hawaii, officials said they are opening two new Covid-19 mass vaccination sites, which they hope can in a few weeks be able to vaccinate between 3,000 and 4,000 people daily.

And in California, the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim is now Orange County's first "super" Covid-19 vaccination site. Hundreds of cars had lined up for its opening on Wednesday, CNN affiliate KCAL/KCBS reported.

The site will be able to vaccinate upwards of 7,000 people each day, said Andrew Do, acting chairman of the county's Board of Supervisors.

The National Guard is being used to administer the vaccines in 16 states and territories, National Guard spokesman Wayne Hall said Thursday.

Here is how pharmacies will help

Pharmacies will also play a key role in helping administer vaccines.

On Wednesday, the head of one of the nation's largest pharmacy chains expressed optimism that it could soon be giving as many as a million vaccine doses daily.

"We're very hopeful that the federal program will open up soon and open a more direct distribution into pharmacies across the country, which will open up access," CVS Health Executive Vice President Karen Lynch said Wednesday during the annual J.P. Morgan Health Care Conference.

CVS can administer 25 million vaccinations a month, Lynch said, through its retail locations across the country.

"We have a large reach," Lynch added, saying the company's 10,000 stores can reach about 85% of the American population.

Walgreens said earlier this week it expects to administer about 30 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine across the country by the end of this summer, once vaccines are available to the wider population.

The drugstore chain said it is hiring and training staff and increasing digital and phone booking capabilities in preparation for the wider vaccine rollout.

"We're making sure that everyone is ready to get after this as soon as the vaccines become available en masse, which we believe will be probably March, April," Walgreens COO Alexander Gourlay said at the conference.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville/Redstone
Cloudy
49° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 46°
Muscle Shoals
Partly Cloudy
48° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 45°
Huntsville/Madison
Cloudy
50° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 50°
Decatur
Cloudy
49° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 45°
Fort Payne
Cloudy
37° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 37°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 410995

Reported Deaths: 5760
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson60269872
Mobile29334536
Madison26190182
Tuscaloosa20449267
Montgomery18405297
Shelby18000110
Baldwin15701175
Lee1198397
Morgan11936108
Etowah11352128
Calhoun10745197
Marshall9988106
Houston8348111
Cullman784784
Limestone778574
Elmore761391
DeKalb751670
Lauderdale735081
St. Clair7339116
Talladega5984108
Walker5803177
Jackson569136
Colbert519166
Blount517080
Autauga499855
Coffee427053
Dale383469
Franklin359742
Chilton331564
Covington322962
Russell31497
Escambia305637
Dallas295769
Chambers273466
Clarke269232
Tallapoosa2598107
Pike238824
Marion237249
Lawrence236845
Winston221235
Bibb210948
Marengo195829
Geneva194529
Pickens193631
Hale172142
Barbour168535
Butler165157
Fayette162323
Cherokee156929
Henry147317
Monroe142112
Randolph137033
Washington134226
Clay123743
Crenshaw115938
Lamar115719
Cleburne112922
Macon111935
Lowndes107636
Wilcox99321
Bullock96628
Perry93919
Conecuh92118
Sumter89026
Greene74822
Coosa59413
Choctaw50624
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 665499

Reported Deaths: 8148
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby742661080
Davidson68646646
Knox37548383
Hamilton33436320
Rutherford32214279
Unassigned21909121
Williamson20736137
Sumner17710228
Out of TN1556676
Wilson14048149
Montgomery13667145
Sullivan12209206
Washington11603189
Blount11300117
Maury10666118
Bradley1035590
Sevier1011299
Putnam9666131
Madison8917172
Robertson737484
Hamblen6716103
Anderson655396
Greene6438105
Tipton603063
Gibson5521108
Coffee546680
Dickson519675
Cumberland519370
Bedford516084
Roane504076
Carter4998105
Lawrence495669
McMinn492272
Warren485051
Loudon478747
Dyer464281
Jefferson456075
Monroe439762
Hawkins431367
Franklin397053
Obion392974
Fayette383551
Rhea369455
Lincoln367244
Weakley335048
Cocke333655
Marshall328535
Henderson327653
Cheatham326528
Giles312770
Campbell311640
Hardeman304451
White301542
Carroll299859
Hardin292745
Lauderdale288131
Macon282150
Wayne258018
Henry252456
Overton246042
DeKalb236339
Haywood234444
McNairy229942
Trousdale227414
Smith226227
Marion218631
Scott218632
Hickman216934
Fentress207830
Grainger200832
Claiborne194021
Johnson193930
Morgan181613
Crockett178538
Bledsoe170510
Chester168336
Unicoi162043
Cannon152518
Lake152119
Decatur144623
Grundy137120
Polk136617
Union135020
Sequatchie131918
Benton128734
Humphreys128517
Lewis125320
Meigs109116
Stewart102420
Jackson102320
Perry92224
Houston91922
Clay90025
Moore7828
Pickett65319
Van Buren6257
Hancock3896

Most Popular Stories

Community Events