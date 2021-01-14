Clear

The GOP has become the party that stands for nothing

CNN's Brianna Keilar calls out Republicans who voted against impeaching President Donald Trump after the riot at the US Capitol.

Posted: Jan 14, 2021 7:00 PM
Updated: Jan 14, 2021 7:00 PM
Posted By: Opinion by Arick Wierson and Bradley Honan, CNN

The popular 1990s sitcom "Seinfeld" was often described as a television show "about nothing" -- a characterization that could easily apply to the Republican Party today.

The party of Ronald Reagan -- once a stalwart of fiscal conservatism, free trade and hawkish foreign policy -- is now lost in a wilderness of its own making.

Over the past four years, Republicans who have supported and enabled President Donald Trump have been more interested in retaining their hold on power than standing up for any principles or coherent policies. With no one to stop him, Trump, the only US president who has been impeached twice, has completely remade the GOP in his own disgraceful and pathetic image.

After Trump supporters broke into the US Capitol last week in a desperate attempt to stop Congress from certifying President-elect Joe Biden's victory, 10 House Republicans, including Rep. Liz Cheney, broke ranks Wednesday to impeach Trump.

Even Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who whipped Senate Republicans into line and enabled Trump's wild behavior, has indicated that he, too, has had enough. While it remains to be seen whether he will vote to convict Trump for inciting an insurrection, he believes impeachment might make it easier to get rid of Trump and oust Trumpism from the party, a source with knowledge of the matter told CNN.

Some Republicans have shown a willingness to press the reset button in attempt to remove the stain of Trump from their party, but there is no going back. For every Liz Cheney, there are more than a dozen elected GOP officials who are still committed to Trump.

Despite the fact that Republicans lost control of the House, Senate and White House during Trump's term, all signs suggest he will continue to control the party as its de facto leader, weighing down the more traditional wing of the party from wresting back control.

Why are so many Republicans still sticking with Trump?

1. Physical fear. Longtime GOP strategist and Lincoln Project co-founder Rick Wilson told MSNBC's Joy Reid that two Republican Congress members who voted against impeachment did so not out of principle, nor fealty to Trump -- they voted against impeachment because they feared for their lives. "If I vote against (Trump), I will never know when they will kill my wife, or my kids or me," said Wilson, quoting one House Republican. "They are terrified of the mob," he added.

2. Party fear. It's hard for outsiders to comprehend how thoroughly the GOP has been remade in the years since Trump announced his presidential bid in 2015. Just a few days after the Capitol was stormed, party members at the Republican National Committee Winter Meeting said they wanted Trump to "continue to play a leading role in the party." Ronna McDaniel, Trump's nominee for RNC chair, was reelected. While she condemned the attack on the Capitol, she, along with the other speakers, did not show any signs of holding Trump responsible.

3. Primary fear. After the 2010 census, Republicans delivered on a plan to win state legislatures and redraw federal congressional districts in their favor. It's likely that this year's redistricting process will only make red districts even redder.

As a result, many GOP House members are far more worried about losing their seats to a fellow Republican in a primary challenge than they are to losing to a Democrat in a general election. Moderate Republicans who are concerned about being outflanked by a challenger on the right may therefore fall in line with more outspoken and extreme Congress members to save their own skin.

Consider the following: While the public's opinion of Trump has been remarkably consistent over the past four years, the political insurrectionists who invaded the US Capitol last week succeeded in dragging Trump's standing to a staggering low. A recent Quinnipiac poll conducted after the attack shows that just 33% of Americans approve of the job Trump is doing as President. Nevertheless, 71% of Republican voters say they still approve of Trump, according to Quinnipiac.

This presents an interesting conundrum for McConnell -- how will he get a popular but toxic ex-President out of national politics and away from the Republican Party? One might expect McConnell to use the guise of an impeachment trial to force Trump out of politics and remove the threat of a 2024 presidential run. But we're not holding our breath.

What is "The Party of Trump" in a post-Trump world? The answer is quite simple: It's a party of dysfunction, at odds with itself. The GOP is now the party about nothing.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville/Redstone
Partly Cloudy
48° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 43°
Muscle Shoals
Partly Cloudy
53° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 53°
Huntsville/Madison
Partly Cloudy
47° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 43°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
47° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 43°
Fort Payne
Partly Cloudy
40° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 40°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 410995

Reported Deaths: 5760
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson60269872
Mobile29334536
Madison26190182
Tuscaloosa20449267
Montgomery18405297
Shelby18000110
Baldwin15701175
Lee1198397
Morgan11936108
Etowah11352128
Calhoun10745197
Marshall9988106
Houston8348111
Cullman784784
Limestone778574
Elmore761391
DeKalb751670
Lauderdale735081
St. Clair7339116
Talladega5984108
Walker5803177
Jackson569136
Colbert519166
Blount517080
Autauga499855
Coffee427053
Dale383469
Franklin359742
Chilton331564
Covington322962
Russell31497
Escambia305637
Dallas295769
Chambers273466
Clarke269232
Tallapoosa2598107
Pike238824
Marion237249
Lawrence236845
Winston221235
Bibb210948
Marengo195829
Geneva194529
Pickens193631
Hale172142
Barbour168535
Butler165157
Fayette162323
Cherokee156929
Henry147317
Monroe142112
Randolph137033
Washington134226
Clay123743
Crenshaw115938
Lamar115719
Cleburne112922
Macon111935
Lowndes107636
Wilcox99321
Bullock96628
Perry93919
Conecuh92118
Sumter89026
Greene74822
Coosa59413
Choctaw50624
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 665499

Reported Deaths: 8148
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby742661080
Davidson68646646
Knox37548383
Hamilton33436320
Rutherford32214279
Unassigned21909121
Williamson20736137
Sumner17710228
Out of TN1556676
Wilson14048149
Montgomery13667145
Sullivan12209206
Washington11603189
Blount11300117
Maury10666118
Bradley1035590
Sevier1011299
Putnam9666131
Madison8917172
Robertson737484
Hamblen6716103
Anderson655396
Greene6438105
Tipton603063
Gibson5521108
Coffee546680
Dickson519675
Cumberland519370
Bedford516084
Roane504076
Carter4998105
Lawrence495669
McMinn492272
Warren485051
Loudon478747
Dyer464281
Jefferson456075
Monroe439762
Hawkins431367
Franklin397053
Obion392974
Fayette383551
Rhea369455
Lincoln367244
Weakley335048
Cocke333655
Marshall328535
Henderson327653
Cheatham326528
Giles312770
Campbell311640
Hardeman304451
White301542
Carroll299859
Hardin292745
Lauderdale288131
Macon282150
Wayne258018
Henry252456
Overton246042
DeKalb236339
Haywood234444
McNairy229942
Trousdale227414
Smith226227
Marion218631
Scott218632
Hickman216934
Fentress207830
Grainger200832
Claiborne194021
Johnson193930
Morgan181613
Crockett178538
Bledsoe170510
Chester168336
Unicoi162043
Cannon152518
Lake152119
Decatur144623
Grundy137120
Polk136617
Union135020
Sequatchie131918
Benton128734
Humphreys128517
Lewis125320
Meigs109116
Stewart102420
Jackson102320
Perry92224
Houston91922
Clay90025
Moore7828
Pickett65319
Van Buren6257
Hancock3896

Most Popular Stories

Community Events