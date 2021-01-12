Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Pastor who left ministry to help her children with virtual school wants to return, but isn't sure how

CNN's Bianna Golodryga speaks with Pastor Meredith Dodd who decided to put her career on pause to help her children as they navigate virtual school during the coronavirus pandemic.

Posted: Jan 12, 2021 6:20 PM
Updated: Jan 12, 2021 6:20 PM
Posted By: By Bianna Golodryga and Meridith Edwards, CNN

Pastor Meredith Dodd tried really hard to keep working during the pandemic. Her three children -- each with varying degrees of special needs -- were doing virtual learning at home and needed her assistance.

And Dodd's parishioners in the congregation of Bryn Mawr United Methodist Church in Seattle were on her mind, too.

"I have people in the parish who desperately needed help paying rent or utilities and were really concerned about eviction. There's tremendous need in the neighborhood, at the same time there was tremendous need at home," she told CNN.

First, she tried to do it all -- be available for her children during their school day and handle her parish work before 8 in the morning or after 10 at night.

Her body soon told her that would not work. "I used to get migraines maybe every couple of months. And by this point of the pandemic, I was getting migraines every week," she said of how she felt in the fall. "It was starting to have a huge demand on my body and my mental health."

Dodd shared her concerns with her boss at the beginning of the school year. "I said, 'I really need your prayers because I can tell that I'm on the edge of burning out,' which set off alarm bells for him."

She tried working out different options with the church where she had worked for more than two years, but it became clear that, reluctantly, she would have to step down from her post.

"The church could find another pastor in this moment, but my kids could not find another mother," she said of the choice she and her husband, Mike, made.

They crunched the numbers and did a lot of soul-searching to make sure Dodd's stepping down from the pulpit would work. In the end, it was the only answer.

'Triple punch for women'

Dodd is far from alone. Millions of women left or lofst their jobs in 2020. Of those without a job, women ages 25-44 were nearly three times as likely as men to not be working because of child care demands in the pandemic, the Census Bureau reported.

And women were shown to be hit hardest in December's jobs report that revealed backtracking in the pandemic recovery. Women lost 156,000 jobs overall that month while men gained 16,000, meaning women accounted for the entire net national loss of 140,000 jobs.

Betsey Stevenson, professor of economics and public policy at the University of Michigan, calls the impact of the pandemic a triple punch for women.

"They're just disproportionately likely to hold the kinds of jobs we needed to send people home from," said Stevenson, who is a labor economist. "Women do a lot of caring jobs, in-person jobs. Those are the kinds of jobs that tend to be robust to a downturn, but not this downturn because this downturn was all about stopping in-person contact and that really hit women's jobs pretty hard."

On top of that, a lot of jobs in state and local government -- more likely to be held by women than men -- were lost. And then children were sent home from school, again more likely to impact women.

Stevenson said there will be adjustments getting back to "normal" even when the vaccine is widely available and schools are open again.

"The kids are going back to school, but kids ... had a hard time in this particular situation. I don't think that their needs are going to go away, just because they're going back to school."

Wanting to return to work

Months without playdates and socializing have certainly taken a toll on families, along with all the other strains of living in a pandemic.

And even though Dodd has been able to leave her job for her children, she also sees the limits. "It's heartbreaking as a parent to say, 'There is nothing I can do to make this better. This is how it is right now. And I am standing with you and I am walking alongside you, and we will do hard things together.'"

For Dodd, there needs to be vaccine availability and there needs to be in-person school. She says her heartache now is not knowing when that might be.

But she has many reasons for wanting to return to ministry.

"For me, pastoring is a vocation and it's not one that's gone away because of circumstance. The call has not gone away, the job has for the moment," she said.

She says she still loves preaching, teaching and being with people. And she anticipates returning to a place that she says needs more female workers.

"I'm in a male-dominated industry, one that's been male-dominated, frankly, for 2,000 years."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville/Redstone
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 34°
Muscle Shoals
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 37°
Huntsville/Madison
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 31°
Decatur
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 32°
Fort Payne
Partly Cloudy
35° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 31°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 404000

Reported Deaths: 5347
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson59248784
Mobile28793527
Madison25643178
Tuscaloosa20211267
Montgomery18176286
Shelby17690106
Baldwin15417173
Morgan11781104
Lee1162679
Etowah11151107
Calhoun10537178
Marshall986392
Houston820372
Cullman771980
Limestone763860
Elmore743385
DeKalb741363
St. Clair7250115
Lauderdale721472
Talladega5825109
Walker5758170
Jackson563134
Colbert510962
Blount508077
Autauga490255
Coffee418143
Dale374864
Franklin355239
Chilton327754
Covington317752
Russell30757
Escambia299734
Dallas292945
Chambers265166
Clarke264326
Tallapoosa2554107
Pike234123
Lawrence234044
Marion233546
Winston219134
Bibb206048
Marengo194727
Geneva192023
Pickens189531
Hale166741
Barbour166335
Butler163757
Fayette158521
Cherokee154524
Henry144211
Monroe138712
Randolph135332
Washington132326
Clay123335
Lamar114616
Cleburne112818
Crenshaw112738
Macon110035
Lowndes105835
Wilcox97720
Bullock95728
Perry93419
Conecuh90818
Sumter89026
Greene73420
Coosa58110
Choctaw50122
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 657396

Reported Deaths: 7865
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby733221039
Davidson67992628
Knox36973361
Hamilton32715311
Rutherford31744268
Unassigned21403114
Williamson20470137
Sumner17473224
Out of TN1588170
Wilson13903142
Montgomery13456140
Sullivan12071202
Washington11482187
Blount11203111
Maury10494117
Bradley1017386
Sevier1000190
Putnam9581129
Madison8805166
Robertson729781
Hamblen661196
Anderson647391
Greene6322103
Tipton595461
Gibson5453104
Coffee541878
Cumberland514062
Dickson513374
Bedford510479
Roane497371
Carter4942103
Lawrence491667
McMinn487372
Warren481351
Loudon472946
Dyer458279
Jefferson443674
Monroe434362
Hawkins425463
Franklin392551
Obion389974
Fayette377851
Lincoln365140
Rhea364253
Weakley333247
Cocke328554
Henderson324351
Marshall322334
Cheatham321928
Giles308869
Campbell307339
Hardeman302249
White299141
Carroll296757
Hardin289938
Lauderdale286031
Macon277848
Wayne256218
Henry249852
Overton243342
DeKalb234438
Haywood233143
McNairy226442
Trousdale226413
Smith223724
Scott217229
Hickman214433
Marion214428
Fentress205830
Grainger199228
Johnson192130
Claiborne190220
Morgan179412
Crockett177737
Bledsoe169510
Chester167636
Unicoi159341
Lake151619
Cannon150216
Decatur143723
Grundy135320
Polk134617
Union134020
Sequatchie131118
Benton127132
Humphreys126216
Lewis124120
Meigs107916
Jackson101920
Stewart100620
Perry91724
Houston91022
Clay89425
Moore7736
Pickett63418
Van Buren6217
Hancock3806

Most Popular Stories

Community Events