Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Los Angeles woman whose mom died of Covid-19 had to hold the funeral in a parking lot

CNN's Sara Sidner talks to a grieving California family forced to have a funeral service for their loved one who died of coronavirus in a parking lot, as funeral homes and local hospitals continue to be overwhelmed with the Covid-19 surge.

Posted: Jan 11, 2021 9:40 PM
Updated: Jan 11, 2021 9:40 PM
Posted By: By Sara Sidner and Anna-Maja Rappard, CNN

Juliana Jimenez Sesma stared down at her mother's casket. Her mother's face was made-up, and her hair done just so. Her expression was frozen.

As Sesma mourned, mariachi music sliced through the silence. "I'd rather be asleep than awake because of how much it hurts that you're not here," the band belted in Spanish.

The song's lyrics capture how Sesma has felt since losing her mother and stepfather to coronavirus.

She buried her mom last week in South Los Angeles. But she had to say her farewell in a parking lot.

There, the casket was placed in one corner, under a pop-up canopy -- with flower arrangements and photos all around. Chairs were spaced apart in parking spaces.

It was the only safe space, where people could socially distance while grieving, that Calvary Chapel -- located near the Sesma family in South LA -- had available.

And with funeral homes backed up because of the surge of Covid-19 deaths across Los Angeles, Sesma said she and her brother had to wait three weeks to hold a funeral.

"Waiting to bury her, that felt like torture," Sesma told CNN. "We worried about how she'd look."

She said she worried that her mother's body would become distorted and begin to decompose before she was able to see her face for the very last time.

At the funeral, Sesma stood while praying. Her faith, she said, is the only thing buoying her in the aftermath of such loss.

Sesma's family contracted Covid in December

Sesma said she left her job as a real estate agent to live with her mother and stepfather because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Her mom, a retired machinist, had lung disease. Her stepfather was a handyman, with asthma and diabetes. Her brother lived next door with his young family.

In December, she said they all contracted Covid-19. Her parents ended up so sick they had to be admitted to Martin Luther King Jr. Community Hospital in South LA.

The state-of-the-art hospital -- which is teeming with patients -- is a haven in what has long been a health care desert in the heavily Black and Latino area of the city.

"Our emergency department was designed to treat 40 to 45,000 patients a year. In 2019 -- before Covid -- we were seeing 110,000 patients a year," hospital CEO Dr. Elaine Batchlor said. "That's largely because of a lack of access to quality care in the community."

Now, with coronavirus, there are even more patients everywhere, she said.

Los Angeles reported 12,617 new cases Monday, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 932,697, as the county nears the grim milestone of 1 million cases. An additional 137 new deaths were reported, raising the total number of deaths to 12,387.

'Don't let this be you'

Martin Luther King Jr. Community Hospital normally has a 135-bed capacity, but it is now treating more than 200 people inside, according to Batchlor. More than 60% are coronavirus patients.

Batchlor said the hospital gets some of the city's and state's sickest patients.

"Diabetes is three times more prevalent here than in the rest of California. Mortality is 72% higher. The life expectancy is 10 years shorter here than in the rest of the state," Batchlor said. "All of that is related to this being an under-resourced and an underserved community."

And that means that what happened to the Sesma family tends to be the norm, not the exception.

"We have had the misfortune of seeing this disease run through families and, and all too frequently take multiple members of a single family," Dr. Jason Prasso, who treated both Sesma's mother and stepfather, said.

The pain of the losses for the doctors and nurses sits on their shoulders like a dull weight that won't got away. For families, losing someone to Covid takes a devastating toll.

"We lost both my mom and stepdad to coronavirus," Sesma said. "Don't let this be you. If you truly love your loved ones, don't let this be you. Continue to take all the precautions, take extra precautions, exaggerate if you have to."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville/Redstone
Cloudy
34° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 28°
Muscle Shoals
Cloudy
35° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 31°
Huntsville/Madison
Cloudy
33° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 28°
Decatur
Cloudy
33° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 27°
Fort Payne
Cloudy
38° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 35°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 401900

Reported Deaths: 5334
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson58896784
Mobile28584523
Madison25463178
Tuscaloosa20142267
Montgomery18064285
Shelby17562106
Baldwin15327173
Morgan11727104
Lee1156579
Etowah11111107
Calhoun10497178
Marshall985492
Houston816772
Cullman770279
Limestone759960
Elmore739085
DeKalb737662
St. Clair7213115
Lauderdale719172
Talladega5796109
Walker5734170
Jackson561134
Colbert508161
Blount506677
Autauga487954
Coffee414543
Dale372064
Franklin353039
Chilton325354
Covington315650
Russell30677
Escambia297234
Dallas292344
Chambers263966
Clarke263326
Tallapoosa2552107
Pike233823
Lawrence232444
Marion232046
Winston218234
Bibb205148
Marengo194627
Geneva190323
Pickens188831
Hale166141
Barbour165835
Butler163257
Fayette157021
Cherokee153724
Henry143311
Monroe138412
Randolph134932
Washington132026
Clay123035
Lamar113716
Crenshaw112338
Cleburne111818
Macon109335
Lowndes105235
Wilcox97420
Bullock95328
Perry93019
Conecuh90718
Sumter88926
Greene73120
Coosa5799
Choctaw50122
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 653869

Reported Deaths: 7785
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby728401029
Davidson67645626
Knox36717357
Hamilton32446305
Rutherford31563267
Unassigned21199112
Williamson20319135
Sumner17405223
Out of TN1582270
Wilson13819141
Montgomery13352138
Sullivan12010200
Washington11414186
Blount11127110
Maury10442116
Bradley1011786
Sevier994788
Putnam9566128
Madison8769162
Robertson727180
Hamblen657696
Anderson643390
Greene6294103
Tipton592360
Gibson5441102
Coffee540176
Cumberland512258
Dickson512074
Bedford508476
Roane494070
Carter4918103
Lawrence488566
McMinn485371
Warren480151
Loudon471346
Dyer457179
Jefferson440673
Monroe432862
Hawkins424263
Franklin391351
Obion389174
Fayette376151
Lincoln363939
Rhea362753
Weakley332147
Cocke327052
Henderson322951
Marshall320933
Cheatham319928
Giles307368
Campbell306239
Hardeman301949
White297641
Carroll294356
Hardin289638
Lauderdale284931
Macon277348
Wayne256118
Henry248748
Overton242841
DeKalb233837
Haywood232741
Trousdale226013
McNairy225742
Smith222924
Scott216828
Hickman213730
Marion212027
Fentress205430
Grainger198028
Johnson191530
Claiborne188520
Morgan177712
Crockett177437
Bledsoe169510
Chester166836
Unicoi158741
Lake151419
Cannon149416
Decatur142823
Grundy134820
Polk133817
Union133420
Sequatchie130818
Benton126932
Humphreys125416
Lewis123720
Meigs107016
Jackson101720
Stewart100120
Perry91624
Houston90822
Clay89425
Moore7706
Pickett63318
Van Buren6177
Hancock3816

Most Popular Stories

Community Events