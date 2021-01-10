Clear

Capitol rioter to CNN: We could absolutely f***ing destroy you

CNN's Alex Marquardt shares footage his crew captured as they were berated and threatened while covering the pro-Trump mob at the US Capitol.

Posted: Jan 10, 2021 4:40 PM
Updated: Jan 10, 2021 4:40 PM
Posted By: By Alexis Benveniste, CNN Business

Journalists reported on violence and chaos in real time as rioters stormed the Capitol Wednesday, and some members of the media experienced the wrath firsthand.

CNN's Senior National Security Correspondent Alexander Marquardt and his crew were bombarded by insurrectionists as they covered the rowdy and violent crowd at the Capitol.

"There's more of us than you," one rioter said, threatening the journalists. "We could absolutely f***ing destroy you!"

"This guy's with the media," one person yelled, referring to Marquardt. The journalists were booed. One person screamed, "Get the f***k out of here!" and another rioter in a red, white and blue shirt and red hat used a megaphone and yelled, "CNN sucks" repeatedly. The crowd around the crew also chanted "USA" in unison, repeatedly.

The CNN crew shuffled to leave as one person in the mob tried to grab the crew's equipment.

That wasn't a one-off incident. Harassing the media was a common theme during the siege.

The mob at the Capitol outwardly bashed the media as a whole Wednesday, verbally harassing journalists and, in some cases, destroying media equipment. Associated Press crews were forced away from the area outside the Senate, where they had set up equipment to report on the scene.

A pro-Trump rioter wrote "Murder the media" on one of the doors of the Capitol building, and two Washington Post reporters were arrested in the field.

"We had to walk this line of how close we get to actually witness events and do our job but also stay safe," Marquardt told CNN Chief Media Correspondent Brian Stelter Sunday, reflecting on his experience. "We were lucky to have gotten out of there without any sort of physical assault."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville/Redstone
Partly Cloudy
40° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 40°
Muscle Shoals
Partly Cloudy
39° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 39°
Huntsville/Madison
Partly Cloudy
40° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 35°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
38° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 33°
Fort Payne
Partly Cloudy
44° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 41°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 399150

Reported Deaths: 5299
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson58394784
Mobile28266523
Madison25219177
Tuscaloosa20062267
Montgomery17916282
Shelby17449106
Baldwin15202173
Morgan11634104
Lee1149879
Etowah11058106
Calhoun10453168
Marshall981992
Houston811272
Cullman766678
Limestone754860
DeKalb735262
Elmore733485
St. Clair7167115
Lauderdale714972
Talladega5766109
Walker5714170
Jackson556734
Colbert505461
Blount504777
Autauga484753
Coffee410642
Dale368764
Franklin351439
Chilton323754
Covington314543
Russell30527
Escambia295334
Dallas291644
Chambers262063
Clarke261926
Tallapoosa2540107
Pike232823
Lawrence231544
Marion230446
Winston217534
Bibb203848
Marengo193427
Geneva188223
Pickens187731
Hale165641
Barbour164835
Butler162555
Fayette156121
Cherokee152324
Henry142410
Monroe137812
Randolph133432
Washington131226
Clay122335
Lamar113216
Crenshaw111936
Cleburne111717
Macon108235
Lowndes104634
Wilcox96420
Bullock95028
Perry92519
Conecuh90518
Sumter88726
Greene72620
Coosa5789
Choctaw50022
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 646450

Reported Deaths: 7704
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby721831016
Davidson66901620
Knox36306352
Hamilton32082300
Rutherford31214266
Unassigned20709110
Williamson20063133
Sumner17243220
Out of TN1556070
Wilson13674141
Montgomery13123136
Sullivan11937198
Washington11318185
Blount11013108
Maury10205115
Bradley1001082
Sevier982386
Putnam9482127
Madison8706162
Robertson719279
Hamblen649496
Anderson632388
Greene6222103
Tipton586257
Gibson5385102
Coffee534276
Dickson508372
Cumberland507058
Bedford502076
Carter4892101
Roane486469
Lawrence482266
McMinn481170
Warren475450
Loudon465545
Dyer453179
Jefferson435371
Monroe428160
Hawkins414362
Obion388374
Franklin387450
Fayette371450
Lincoln360839
Rhea357253
Weakley329347
Cocke321452
Henderson319150
Marshall317433
Cheatham316828
Giles304268
Campbell302839
Hardeman298249
White295940
Carroll291856
Hardin286338
Lauderdale281531
Macon275748
Wayne254918
Henry245748
Overton239941
DeKalb230237
Haywood230241
Trousdale225113
McNairy222842
Smith220924
Scott215328
Hickman212730
Marion209226
Fentress203430
Grainger194927
Johnson190529
Claiborne186120
Crockett176336
Morgan175112
Bledsoe167710
Chester164836
Unicoi157341
Lake150318
Cannon147816
Decatur141923
Grundy134020
Union132720
Polk130917
Sequatchie128918
Benton125532
Humphreys124816
Lewis122720
Meigs105516
Jackson100720
Stewart98720
Perry90624
Houston89522
Clay88825
Moore7646
Pickett62918
Van Buren6126
Hancock3766

Most Popular Stories

Community Events