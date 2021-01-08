Clear

National Guard medic sent to help hospital says it's like putting a Band-Aid on an arterial wound

Nurses work 18 hours a day at a rural California hospital hit particularly hard by the coronavirus pandemic. CNN's Sara Sidner reports a National Guard strike team of medics and nurses arrives daily to the St. Mary Medical Center in Apple Valley.

Posted: Jan 8, 2021 9:10 PM
Updated: Jan 8, 2021 9:10 PM
Posted By: By Sara Sidner and Anna-Maja Rappard, CNN

Maj. Dwight Christensen remembers the sense of shock he felt first walking through the doors of St. Mary Medical Center in Apple Valley, California.

"I was seeing patients, just lining up in the hallway, in the emergency room ... ICU patients just throughout the hospital," he told CNN.

Christensen is part of a National Guard team of medics sent by California to help out hospitals struggling to deal the coronavirus pandemic.

And while his help is needed and welcomed, Christensen is blunt about how much good he's really able to do.

"When I first got in, it felt like maybe a Band-Aid on an arterial bleed," he said of his deployment to the hospital in a desert town 110 miles northeast of Los Angeles.

"I want to be more effective," Christensen said. "There's so much more that I want to do, but can I do more? I don't know."

The medics become extra pairs of hands in a hospital that hasn't yet had to ration care based on equipment or medicine, but where that other vital resource -- trained staff -- is in critically short supply.

"We have over 50 ICU patients in the hospital right now and we only have the staff to care for about 20 of them," said ICU manager Lindsay Packard. "The nurses are being pushed to their absolute breaking points. And then a little further every day."

Packard praised the strength of her fellow nurses, some of whom are working 18-hour shifts, getting a short break and then coming right back to the hospital.

But she sees the toll on them, not just from the physical exertion, but the draining emotional nature of the work when they are losing so many patients in what looks like controlled chaos.

The lobby has been converted to a ward for Covid patients. Makeshift walls have been put up around the hospital to create care units in any available space.

Behind curtains, patients moan and try to take a breath. Then there is the sound of uncontrolled coughing, then a moment of silence.

The silence is shattered by the sounds of an emergency -- machines beeping urgently and flashing lights; nurses rushing in; loudspeakers blaring "Code blue! Code blue!" in calls for more help to try to save a life.

Too often these days, those battles are being lost.

"In ICU we see death and dying on a daily basis, but never to this scale," Packard said. "The death toll has just been out of this world."

There are similar crises happening daily in hospitals across California as the winter surge of the pandemic grabs a chokehold on the state. Data from Johns Hopkins University shows a small dip in new confirmed cases, but the state is still averaging about 40,000 new cases every day.

And in San Bernardino County, where Apple Valley is located, 1 in 10 of the county's 2.18 million residents has been infected during the pandemic, according to the California Department of Public Health.

The crisis is so widespread in the state that there is nowhere else to send patients for care. So the National Guard medics are sent in -- now in 13 medical centers across the state -- to back up staff and fill in the gaps should the workers themselves become ill.

Dr. Artur Grigoriyan, a critical care specialist, did become sick with coronavirus. He said he only had mild symptoms and got back to work as soon as he was no longer infectious. Still, he was out for about two weeks. Now he works almost every day.

"The physical toll, of course, is great, but there's an emotional toll," Grigoriyan said. "It's really hard to see patents die. Mortality has been very, very high."

Denise Drake says she and her fellow ER nurses do all they can to take care of the patients who come through the hospital's doors.

"It's very exhausting, very exhausting," she said. "We use all the strength we have ... we all work together, whether we're on the last string, last leg, we work together and make it happen."

And yet a year into the global pandemic, there are patients who are surprised by the ferocity of the virus, Drake said. She hopes Californians will pay more attention to health experts and follow guidelines to contain the spread.

"It's real, it's not going anywhere anytime soon."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville/Redstone
Cloudy
35° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 29°
Muscle Shoals
Cloudy
38° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 33°
Huntsville/Madison
Cloudy
33° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 26°
Decatur
Cloudy
36° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 28°
Fort Payne
Cloudy
35° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 30°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 389230

Reported Deaths: 5080
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson56823748
Mobile27708518
Madison24395179
Tuscaloosa19730222
Montgomery17475282
Shelby17035105
Baldwin14845171
Morgan11336103
Lee1117979
Etowah10732105
Calhoun10283158
Marshall961692
Houston790670
Cullman753878
Limestone733760
DeKalb722362
Elmore715685
St. Clair699174
Lauderdale693071
Talladega561776
Walker5537170
Jackson546634
Blount495772
Colbert491162
Autauga470550
Coffee393442
Dale358364
Franklin341839
Chilton315954
Covington307343
Russell29797
Dallas289845
Escambia285834
Chambers255263
Clarke255026
Tallapoosa2504100
Marion224846
Lawrence221744
Pike221323
Winston209834
Bibb198148
Marengo188827
Pickens183931
Geneva181923
Barbour161435
Butler159846
Hale159234
Fayette151721
Cherokee149625
Henry13828
Monroe133812
Randolph131331
Washington128326
Clay119634
Lamar111416
Cleburne108917
Crenshaw108236
Macon105835
Lowndes101534
Bullock92722
Wilcox92720
Perry90619
Conecuh88417
Sumter88224
Greene71620
Coosa5637
Choctaw49622
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 634237

Reported Deaths: 7492
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby71084996
Davidson65739600
Knox35441340
Hamilton31283289
Rutherford30617259
Unassigned20076106
Williamson19703132
Sumner16992214
Out of TN1520868
Wilson13470138
Montgomery12751132
Sullivan11662196
Washington11056179
Blount10803103
Maury10065110
Bradley982881
Sevier959584
Putnam9252126
Madison8587161
Robertson706377
Hamblen639191
Anderson619281
Greene6086102
Tipton579056
Gibson532798
Coffee528172
Dickson497768
Bedford495575
Cumberland489653
Carter481799
Roane478965
Lawrence476764
McMinn468467
Warren465148
Loudon456645
Dyer447879
Jefferson426369
Monroe418859
Hawkins402561
Obion384974
Franklin380649
Fayette364650
Lincoln355339
Rhea347652
Weakley325647
Henderson316246
Cocke313751
Cheatham312828
Marshall311131
Campbell299039
Giles296665
Hardeman295747
White293539
Carroll286154
Hardin283137
Lauderdale276731
Macon270947
Wayne252818
Henry242344
Overton235541
Haywood228239
DeKalb224137
Trousdale222212
McNairy219138
Smith217224
Scott213126
Hickman206829
Marion203926
Fentress199030
Grainger192227
Johnson187129
Claiborne182620
Crockett174534
Morgan171212
Bledsoe166010
Chester162234
Unicoi155240
Lake149116
Cannon146216
Decatur140823
Grundy131820
Union131219
Polk127917
Benton124732
Sequatchie124317
Humphreys122113
Lewis121420
Meigs103416
Jackson99120
Stewart96320
Perry89223
Clay87324
Houston86822
Moore7536
Pickett61318
Van Buren5996
Hancock3665

Most Popular Stories

Community Events