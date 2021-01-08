Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine appears to work against mutation in new coronavirus strains, study finds

CNN's Dr. Sanjay Gupta looks at the increasing number of Covid-19 cases and deaths in the United States and explains why health experts are unsure when these numbers will peak.

Posted: Jan 8, 2021 5:30 PM
Updated: Jan 8, 2021 5:30 PM
Posted By: By Michael Nedelman, CNN

A new study provides early evidence that a Covid-19 vaccine might be effective against two new coronavirus strains first identified in South Africa and the UK, despite a concerning mutation.

The two strains share a mutation known as N501Y that scientists worry could allow the virus to evade the immune protection generated by a vaccine.

In research posted online Thursday, scientists found that antibodies from people who had received the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine showed "no reduction in neutralization activity" against a version of the virus that carries the N501Y mutation, which they created in the lab.

In order to do this, researchers tested the virus against blood from 20 people who had received two doses of the vaccine as part of a clinical trial.

The N501Y mutation is located in the coronavirus' spike protein -- the same structure targeted by vaccines. The virus uses this protein to enter the cells it attacks.

This particular mutation appears to help the virus attach to human cells, which may partly explain why these new strains appear to be more transmissible. But it is just one of many mutations in both strains that scientists have worried could make the virus less susceptible to vaccines or treatments.

The study -- conducted by researchers at Pfizer and the University of Texas Medical Branch -- does not test the full array of these mutation, nor has it been peer-reviewed.

While viruses are expected to mutate -- often in ways that are neutral or even harmful to the virus -- experts say the whole is not merely the sum of the parts: Some mutations are known to interact with one another, occasionally changing the shape or function of structures like the spike protein.

"A limitation of this study is that the mutation was tested in isolation," Deborah Dunn-Walters, chair of the British Society for Immunology's taskforce on Covid-19 and immunology, said in a statement. She noted that mutations that may have a compound effect "should be tested together."

Because people usually make more than one type of antibody against a virus, experts say it's unlikely such a mutation would render the virus completely resistant to a vaccine. However, experts aren't so sure the new strains will have no impact at all.

"We will need to see actual protection from new variants in participants in the clinical trials that are still running to be sure the vaccine is equally effective," Alexander Edwards, associate professor in biomedical technology at University of Reading's school of pharmacy in the UK, said in a statement. Neither Edwards nor Dunn-Walters was involved in the new research.

If a virus is more transmissible or less susceptible to a vaccine, experts say that could also raise the bar for the number of people who would have to be vaccinated to achieve herd immunity.

In a statement last month, Pfizer said it had performed similar tests on "multiple mutant strains. To date, we have found consistent coverage of all the strains tested."

It will be important to continue "monitoring of the significance of changes for vaccine coverage," the researchers wrote in the new paper.

That's because of "the possibility that a future mutation ... might necessitate a vaccine strain change." Both Pfizer's and Moderna's vaccines use genetic technology that would allow the vaccines to be quickly adapted to account for mutations, they noted.

In a statement Friday, BioNTech said it and Pfizer "are encouraged by these early, in vitro study findings," but stressed that "further data are needed" to track the how effective the vaccine is at preventing disease caused by new variants.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville/Madison
Cloudy
36° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 28°
Muscle Shoals
Cloudy
40° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 35°
Huntsville/Madison
Cloudy
36° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 28°
Decatur
Cloudy
37° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 29°
Fort Payne
Cloudy
36° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 29°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 389230

Reported Deaths: 5080
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson56823748
Mobile27708518
Madison24395179
Tuscaloosa19730222
Montgomery17475282
Shelby17035105
Baldwin14845171
Morgan11336103
Lee1117979
Etowah10732105
Calhoun10283158
Marshall961692
Houston790670
Cullman753878
Limestone733760
DeKalb722362
Elmore715685
St. Clair699174
Lauderdale693071
Talladega561776
Walker5537170
Jackson546634
Blount495772
Colbert491162
Autauga470550
Coffee393442
Dale358364
Franklin341839
Chilton315954
Covington307343
Russell29797
Dallas289845
Escambia285834
Chambers255263
Clarke255026
Tallapoosa2504100
Marion224846
Lawrence221744
Pike221323
Winston209834
Bibb198148
Marengo188827
Pickens183931
Geneva181923
Barbour161435
Butler159846
Hale159234
Fayette151721
Cherokee149625
Henry13828
Monroe133812
Randolph131331
Washington128326
Clay119634
Lamar111416
Cleburne108917
Crenshaw108236
Macon105835
Lowndes101534
Bullock92722
Wilcox92720
Perry90619
Conecuh88417
Sumter88224
Greene71620
Coosa5637
Choctaw49622
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 634237

Reported Deaths: 7492
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby71084996
Davidson65739600
Knox35441340
Hamilton31283289
Rutherford30617259
Unassigned20076106
Williamson19703132
Sumner16992214
Out of TN1520868
Wilson13470138
Montgomery12751132
Sullivan11662196
Washington11056179
Blount10803103
Maury10065110
Bradley982881
Sevier959584
Putnam9252126
Madison8587161
Robertson706377
Hamblen639191
Anderson619281
Greene6086102
Tipton579056
Gibson532798
Coffee528172
Dickson497768
Bedford495575
Cumberland489653
Carter481799
Roane478965
Lawrence476764
McMinn468467
Warren465148
Loudon456645
Dyer447879
Jefferson426369
Monroe418859
Hawkins402561
Obion384974
Franklin380649
Fayette364650
Lincoln355339
Rhea347652
Weakley325647
Henderson316246
Cocke313751
Cheatham312828
Marshall311131
Campbell299039
Giles296665
Hardeman295747
White293539
Carroll286154
Hardin283137
Lauderdale276731
Macon270947
Wayne252818
Henry242344
Overton235541
Haywood228239
DeKalb224137
Trousdale222212
McNairy219138
Smith217224
Scott213126
Hickman206829
Marion203926
Fentress199030
Grainger192227
Johnson187129
Claiborne182620
Crockett174534
Morgan171212
Bledsoe166010
Chester162234
Unicoi155240
Lake149116
Cannon146216
Decatur140823
Grundy131820
Union131219
Polk127917
Benton124732
Sequatchie124317
Humphreys122113
Lewis121420
Meigs103416
Jackson99120
Stewart96320
Perry89223
Clay87324
Houston86822
Moore7536
Pickett61318
Van Buren5996
Hancock3665

Most Popular Stories

Community Events