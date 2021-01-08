Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

KFC is finally upgrading its chicken sandwich

KFC, Shake Shack and McDonald's are releasing new offerings in hopes of closing the chicken sandwich gap with Chick-fil-A and Popeyes.

Posted: Jan 8, 2021 8:30 AM
Updated: Jan 8, 2021 8:30 AM
Posted By: By Jordan Valinsky, CNN Business

Colonel Sanders is entering 2021 ready to rumble in the seemingly never-ending chicken sandwich wars.

KFC is finally updating its fried chicken sandwich after finding itself playing catch-up against rival chains' sandwiches in recent years. The aptly titled "KFC Chicken Sandwich" features an extra crispy chicken filet placed on a buttered brioche bun and topped with pickles and spicy or classic mayonnaise.

The new sandwich is available Thursday in nine US cities: Chicago, Kansas City, Louisville, Portland, St. Louis, Sacramento, San Francisco, Seattle, and Tulsa. It will gradually roll out across KFC's 4,000 restaurants nationwide over the next two months and fans can track the sandwich's arrival on a special website.

The sandwich costs $3.99 à la carte or $6.99 for a combination meal with fries and a medium drink.

KFC trialed the sandwich last June in 15 restaurants across Orlando. At the time, Andrea Zahumensky, KFC's chief marketing officer, told CNN Business that the reformulated sandwich "boasts an upgrade of every single component" and she believes the chain is "now is going to be able to compete."

The KFC Chicken Sandwich will replace the chain's current sandwich, the "Crispy Colonel."

"The 'Crispy Colonel' has a lot of fans, but we knew we could do better and it wasn't good enough for us," she said.

Early results for the new chicken sandwich are positive: Sales during the trial doubled KFC's expectations, according to a press release. "Many customers hadn't considered KFC as a part of the chicken sandwich conversation, but anyone who tastes this sandwich will know, without a doubt, that we're playing to win," Zahumensky said.

Owner Yum! Brands reported mixed results for KFC in its third-quarter earnings. Global same-store sales fell 7%, but increased 9% in the US compared to the same quarter in 2019. The increase was attributed to a boost in digital and drive-thru sales, both of which will be central to its restaurant redesigns.

Chicken is a winner

Fried chicken sandwiches continue to be a popular item for fast food restaurants as customers crave affordable and comfort food.

Popeyes sparked the war when it first introduced the popular menu item in August 2019. Customers flocked to the chain and the sandwich sold out in less than two weeks. The company said at the time that the "extraordinary demand" took it by surprise and it was several months before it returned.

And it's still popular: Sales at Popeyes restaurants open at least 17 months soared 17.4% globally in the third quarter of 2020 compared to the same period last year, thanks to the sandwich. Popeyes, which is owned by Restaurant Brands International, also controls Burger King and Tim Hortons. Popeyes was the company's only brand to report a sales increase during the quarter ending September 30.

McDonald's is also rolling out three new chicken sandwiches next month: The Crispy Chicken Sandwich, topped with pickles and served on a potato roll; the Spicy Chicken Sandwich, which adds a spicy pepper sauce; and the Deluxe Chicken Sandwich, which comes with lettuce, tomatoes and mayo.

Like its peers, McDonald's believes chicken is a good bet.

"Globally, the chicken category is almost twice the size of beef," Joe Erlinger, president of McDonald's USA, remarked in November. "It is growing faster and represents a significant opportunity," he said. "Developing a reputation for great chicken represents one of our highest aspirations. We want customers to choose McDonald's for chicken."

Wendy's added a new chicken sandwich to menus last fall. Its Classic Chicken Sandwich replaced the Homestyle Chicken Sandwich, which has been on Wendy's menu for about a decade. Smaller chains, like Shake Shack, Church's and Whataburger, have also released variations of a chicken sandwich.

Of course, chicken has also proven to be a successful formula for Chick-fil-A, the 73-year-old chain that has a devoted fan base despite its controversial past. The privately held brand is steadily growing its reach, outselling chicken chains nearly twice its size. It has added about 1,000 locations and nearly tripled its sales over the last decade.

--CNN Business' Danielle Wiener-Bronner contributed to this report.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville/Madison
Cloudy
35° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 27°
Muscle Shoals
Cloudy
38° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 33°
Huntsville/Madison
Cloudy
35° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 27°
Decatur
Cloudy
35° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 26°
Fort Payne
Cloudy
37° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 37°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 389230

Reported Deaths: 5080
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson56823748
Mobile27708518
Madison24395179
Tuscaloosa19730222
Montgomery17475282
Shelby17035105
Baldwin14845171
Morgan11336103
Lee1117979
Etowah10732105
Calhoun10283158
Marshall961692
Houston790670
Cullman753878
Limestone733760
DeKalb722362
Elmore715685
St. Clair699174
Lauderdale693071
Talladega561776
Walker5537170
Jackson546634
Blount495772
Colbert491162
Autauga470550
Coffee393442
Dale358364
Franklin341839
Chilton315954
Covington307343
Russell29797
Dallas289845
Escambia285834
Chambers255263
Clarke255026
Tallapoosa2504100
Marion224846
Lawrence221744
Pike221323
Winston209834
Bibb198148
Marengo188827
Pickens183931
Geneva181923
Barbour161435
Butler159846
Hale159234
Fayette151721
Cherokee149625
Henry13828
Monroe133812
Randolph131331
Washington128326
Clay119634
Lamar111416
Cleburne108917
Crenshaw108236
Macon105835
Lowndes101534
Bullock92722
Wilcox92720
Perry90619
Conecuh88417
Sumter88224
Greene71620
Coosa5637
Choctaw49622
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 634237

Reported Deaths: 7492
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby71084996
Davidson65739600
Knox35441340
Hamilton31283289
Rutherford30617259
Unassigned20076106
Williamson19703132
Sumner16992214
Out of TN1520868
Wilson13470138
Montgomery12751132
Sullivan11662196
Washington11056179
Blount10803103
Maury10065110
Bradley982881
Sevier959584
Putnam9252126
Madison8587161
Robertson706377
Hamblen639191
Anderson619281
Greene6086102
Tipton579056
Gibson532798
Coffee528172
Dickson497768
Bedford495575
Cumberland489653
Carter481799
Roane478965
Lawrence476764
McMinn468467
Warren465148
Loudon456645
Dyer447879
Jefferson426369
Monroe418859
Hawkins402561
Obion384974
Franklin380649
Fayette364650
Lincoln355339
Rhea347652
Weakley325647
Henderson316246
Cocke313751
Cheatham312828
Marshall311131
Campbell299039
Giles296665
Hardeman295747
White293539
Carroll286154
Hardin283137
Lauderdale276731
Macon270947
Wayne252818
Henry242344
Overton235541
Haywood228239
DeKalb224137
Trousdale222212
McNairy219138
Smith217224
Scott213126
Hickman206829
Marion203926
Fentress199030
Grainger192227
Johnson187129
Claiborne182620
Crockett174534
Morgan171212
Bledsoe166010
Chester162234
Unicoi155240
Lake149116
Cannon146216
Decatur140823
Grundy131820
Union131219
Polk127917
Benton124732
Sequatchie124317
Humphreys122113
Lewis121420
Meigs103416
Jackson99120
Stewart96320
Perry89223
Clay87324
Houston86822
Moore7536
Pickett61318
Van Buren5996
Hancock3665

Most Popular Stories

Community Events