Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Mick Mulvaney's conversion comes too late

Article Image

Mick Mulvaney, who formerly served as President Trump's chief of staff, has resigned as special envoy to Northern Ireland after a pro-Trump mob stormed the US Capitol and delayed proceedings to certify the US election.

Posted: Jan 7, 2021 6:50 PM
Updated: Jan 7, 2021 6:50 PM
Posted By: Opinion by Douglas Heye

In announcing his resignation, special envoy for Northern Ireland and former White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney said, "We didn't sign up for what you saw last night."

Thanks for those nice words, but this is too little, too late.

Of course, Mulvaney wasn't the only member of the Trump administration to resign following the horrifying violence at the Capitol. Other White House officials included deputy national security adviser Matt Pottinger, deputy press secretary Sarah Matthews, White House social secretary Anna Cristina Niceta and the First Lady's chief of staff, Stephanie Grisham. All of them were clearly uncomfortable with what they saw unfold on Wednesday -- a President Donald Trump-inspired insurrection, fed by objections to the fair and legal count of the Electoral College vote by Republican Sens. Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley.

Trump, Mulvaney noted, is "not the same as he was eight months ago." However, Mulvaney also penned a piece in the Wall Street Journal in November headlined, "If He Loses, Trump Will Concede Gracefully," so he is not the best source for accurate information on his now former boss.

Bottom line: Trump is precisely who he was eight months ago, when he was denying the severity of the Covid-19 pandemic and failing to take necessary efforts to curb its spread. He is precisely who he was in 2017, when he praised some White supremacists in Charlottesville, Virginia, as "fine people." He is precisely who he was in 2016, when he encouraged his supporters to "knock the crap" out of protesters, saying he would pay their legal bills for doing so.

Trump has not changed. So, what has?

The politics of the moment.

Everyone now turning their backs on Trump, from South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham to Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton, knew that the President lost the November election and, worse to some, cost Republicans control of Congress on his way out of office.

They appear sincere in their belief that Trump's actions this week were terrible, but after four years of sitting idly by while Trump shredded democratic norms and stirred conspiracy theories, or, in the case of Mulvaney, standing right by his side, they know that dumping Trump now, at the end of his term, is not only the right thing to do but the easy and convenient thing to do as well.

In January of 2016, I made clear that, as a former senior official for the Republican Party, I could not in good conscience support Donald Trump if he became the GOP nominee. That decision has cost me personally, professionally and financially.

But despite Republican National Committee staffers and many Republican friends telling me I would regret this decision, I never did. It was the right decision and, frankly, an easy one to make. Trump reconfirmed it for me on a weekly basis, when he attacked immigrants, the press and members of his own party who dared to criticize him; when he put his personal interests before the country's; and when he failed spectacularly to lead this country through a global pandemic.

As a Catholic, I believe in welcoming converts. But having your "road to Damascus moment" -- as Graham apparently did when he declared "enough is enough" Wednesday night -- suggests that the conversion is more about political expedience than about doing the right thing. Otherwise, what took so long, when all of this was so predictable? Trump has incited violence and sown division since he declared his candidacy in 2015.

In the end, this is exactly what Mulvaney signed up for, whether he cares to admit it or not.

And to those Republicans and allies of the President who remain publicly silent, or supported the objections to the Electoral College, you know better. Your decision puts your squarely on the wrong side of history.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville/Redstone
Cloudy
36° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 28°
Muscle Shoals
Cloudy
37° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 32°
Huntsville/Madison
Cloudy
34° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 34°
Decatur
Cloudy
36° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 30°
Fort Payne
Cloudy
39° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 39°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 384184

Reported Deaths: 4994
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson56031738
Mobile27343513
Madison24111181
Tuscaloosa19485221
Montgomery17281281
Shelby16824105
Baldwin14656171
Morgan11205100
Lee1096475
Etowah10599105
Calhoun10109158
Marshall949791
Houston780170
Cullman744678
Limestone724059
DeKalb716962
Elmore705986
St. Clair692273
Lauderdale683970
Talladega552876
Walker5464139
Jackson542034
Blount489867
Colbert485962
Autauga464550
Coffee386542
Dale353064
Franklin338339
Chilton312754
Covington304443
Russell29427
Dallas288344
Escambia283634
Chambers251963
Clarke249826
Tallapoosa248799
Marion222345
Lawrence218144
Pike213323
Winston208330
Bibb194448
Marengo185826
Pickens181926
Geneva178923
Barbour159735
Butler158346
Hale155034
Fayette149921
Cherokee146825
Henry13508
Monroe131712
Randolph130531
Washington125624
Clay118434
Lamar109816
Cleburne107517
Crenshaw105536
Macon104835
Lowndes100333
Bullock92522
Wilcox91019
Perry89911
Conecuh88317
Sumter88224
Greene70920
Coosa5567
Choctaw49322
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 625380

Reported Deaths: 7379
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby70242977
Davidson64869600
Knox34928330
Hamilton30853285
Rutherford30200254
Unassigned19516104
Williamson19346130
Sumner16714213
Out of TN1540267
Wilson13283137
Montgomery12538131
Sullivan11528196
Washington10970179
Blount10632101
Maury9827107
Bradley972181
Sevier945078
Putnam9106125
Madison8464159
Robertson693476
Hamblen628991
Anderson607280
Greene6013102
Tipton572955
Gibson527195
Coffee519072
Dickson492768
Bedford486774
Cumberland482453
Carter475895
Roane469765
Lawrence467664
McMinn463966
Warren461147
Loudon449344
Dyer443275
Jefferson420269
Monroe412858
Hawkins395260
Obion380273
Franklin375149
Fayette359249
Lincoln347238
Rhea343252
Weakley321745
Cocke311251
Henderson310144
Cheatham306827
Marshall303430
Campbell294938
Hardeman292443
Giles291864
White287039
Carroll281852
Hardin277836
Lauderdale274329
Macon266947
Wayne250318
Henry239944
Overton230641
Haywood226038
Trousdale220212
DeKalb219637
McNairy216638
Smith212824
Scott210626
Hickman204129
Marion200726
Fentress198030
Grainger189527
Johnson185328
Claiborne177620
Crockett172431
Morgan169112
Bledsoe164710
Chester160132
Unicoi153540
Lake147414
Cannon144116
Decatur139822
Grundy128920
Union128919
Polk126417
Sequatchie123017
Benton121932
Humphreys121112
Lewis119520
Meigs102316
Jackson98720
Stewart94720
Perry88223
Clay86423
Houston83722
Moore7336
Pickett60117
Van Buren5816
Hancock3565

Most Popular Stories

Community Events