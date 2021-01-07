Clear

Here's what happened -- and how -- on one of America's darkest days

Two storms will be spreading snow across the Southeast late into the weekend. CNN Meteorologist Derek Van Dam has the latest forecast.

Posted: Jan 7, 2021 7:40 AM
Updated: Jan 7, 2021 7:40 AM
Posted By: By AJ Willingham, CNN

At this time yesterday, it was already shaping up to be a busy news day: Two Georgia Democrats were poised to flip the Senate with imminent runoff wins. Congress was getting ready to confirm the results of the Electoral College amid objections by several Republican members. Coronavirus deaths in the US were rocketing to a new all-time high. Then, around midday, a violent mob of Trump supporters, egged on by the President himself, breached the US Capitol, sending politicians into hiding and sparking hours of chaos, violence and insurrection on what is sure to go down as one of the darkest days in American political history.

Here's the latest on the situation, plus everything else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

(You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

CAPITOL RIOT

What happened: Washington was already planning for pro-Trump groups to protest yesterday's Electoral College count. But in the early afternoon, some protesters began tussling with police. About 90 minutes later, they were inside the Capitol, and Capitol police say they were overwhelmed by the crowd. Others inside the building, including Congressional staff, legislators and Vice President Mike Pence, were evacuated or told to seek shelter. Images show rioters with Confederate flags and Trump paraphernalia ransacking offices and parading about the Senate floor. One woman died after being shot on Capitol grounds, and three other people died following medical emergencies during the riot. The Capitol was finally cleared at 5:40 p.m. ET, and all in all, 52 people were arrested. Elsewhere across the nation, smaller but similar scenes unfolded, including in front of Georgia's capitol building and the governor's mansion in Washington state.

The President's response: It took President Trump hours to respond to the domestic terrorism. In tweets and a video message, the President offered only lukewarm admonition and repeated some of the baseless claims that motivated the protests in the first place. "We love you," he said to rioters in the video. "You're very special." The video and some of his tweets were taken down by Twitter and Facebook in what the companies said was an attempt to prevent more violence. Both platforms temporarily locked Trump's accounts.

Electoral College affirmation: After abandoning the proceedings as rioters forced their way inside the Capitol, House and Senate members reconvened last night and, just a few hours ago, finally affirmed Joe Biden's Electoral College win. Several GOP senators who'd planned to object changed their minds because of the day's events. The process was understandably tense. Two House members nearly came to blows during a debate over Pennsylvania's election results, and Sen. Lindsey Graham, a staunch supporter of Trump, vigorously defended certifying the electoral votes. Earlier in the day, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Vice President Mike Pence had voiced their belief in the legitimacy of Biden's victory and rejected Trump's claims of voter fraud.

Political response: In addition to expressing obvious horror and anger, a growing number of Republican leaders and Cabinet officials have told CNN they believe Trump should be removed from office before Biden's January 20 inauguration, even if it means invoking the 25th Amendment or disqualifying him from ever holding office again. Several White House staffers have resigned, including Trump's deputy national security adviser Matt Pottinger and Stephanie Grisham, chief of staff to first lady Melania Trump, and more are reportedly considering resignation. Former military officials who served under Trump, including his first defense secretary, James Mattis, strongly condemned Trump's actions and the actions of others they say have interfered with a peaceful transfer of power. Even industry leaders have weighed in. The National Association of Manufacturers, one of the most influential business groups in the US, called on Pence to consider working to remove Trump from office. All four living former US Presidents decried the Capitol breach.

World response: US allies and adversaries looked on in shock and revulsion at yesterday's events. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson condemned the "disgraceful scenes in US Congress." German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas compared the violence to the Nazis burning the Reichstag parliament building in 1933, saying, "The enemies of democracy will rejoice at these inconceivable images." Iranian President Hassan Rouhani called Trump a "sick person" who had disgraced his country. Top diplomats and leaders in Iceland, France, Austria, Poland, Ecuador, Colombia and Scotland, among others, reminded the US of its role as a global model of democracy. Russian President Vladimir Putin has been notably silent so far.

What happens next: The US Secret Service is significantly ramping up coverage and bringing more agents to the White House in the wake of the scenes of domestic terror. Trump, meanwhile, issued a statement pledging an "orderly" transition on January 20 -- but not without baselessly reiterating that he still thinks the election was stolen from him. The President's ongoing refusal to accept reality has led to concern, both within the White House and beyond, over what Trump may do -- and how his supporters, rivals and, indeed, the world will respond -- in his final two weeks in office.

OTHER TOP NEWS

• The US reported new single-day records for coronavirus deaths and hospitalizations yesterday, and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned that the total national Covid-19 death toll could exceed 430,000 by month's end. At least 52 cases of a coronavirus variant first identified in the UK have now been found in the US.

• President-elect Joe Biden will nominate Judge Merrick Garland as his attorney general, people familiar with the matter tell CNN.

• Democrat Jon Ossoff defeated incumbent Georgia Sen. David Perdue, solidifying a 50-50 Senate split, with Kamala Harris as the Democratic tiebreaker after she's sworn in as vice president, CNN projects.

• The Louisville Metro Police Department fired two detectives connected with the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor in March. According to termination papers, one was fired for using deadly force during the encounter, and the other was fired for failing to complete a search warrant operations document and failing to verify details that justified the search warrant.

TODAY'S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY

Through the years

The US Capitol building has stood for generations as an icon of American democracy. Watch how it has weathered change from one era to the next. (Click here to view.)

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 384184

Reported Deaths: 4994
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson56031738
Mobile27343513
Madison24111181
Tuscaloosa19485221
Montgomery17281281
Shelby16824105
Baldwin14656171
Morgan11205100
Lee1096475
Etowah10599105
Calhoun10109158
Marshall949791
Houston780170
Cullman744678
Limestone724059
DeKalb716962
Elmore705986
St. Clair692273
Lauderdale683970
Talladega552876
Walker5464139
Jackson542034
Blount489867
Colbert485962
Autauga464550
Coffee386542
Dale353064
Franklin338339
Chilton312754
Covington304443
Russell29427
Dallas288344
Escambia283634
Chambers251963
Clarke249826
Tallapoosa248799
Marion222345
Lawrence218144
Pike213323
Winston208330
Bibb194448
Marengo185826
Pickens181926
Geneva178923
Barbour159735
Butler158346
Hale155034
Fayette149921
Cherokee146825
Henry13508
Monroe131712
Randolph130531
Washington125624
Clay118434
Lamar109816
Cleburne107517
Crenshaw105536
Macon104835
Lowndes100333
Bullock92522
Wilcox91019
Perry89911
Conecuh88317
Sumter88224
Greene70920
Coosa5567
Choctaw49322
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 625380

Reported Deaths: 7379
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby70242977
Davidson64869600
Knox34928330
Hamilton30853285
Rutherford30200254
Unassigned19516104
Williamson19346130
Sumner16714213
Out of TN1540267
Wilson13283137
Montgomery12538131
Sullivan11528196
Washington10970179
Blount10632101
Maury9827107
Bradley972181
Sevier945078
Putnam9106125
Madison8464159
Robertson693476
Hamblen628991
Anderson607280
Greene6013102
Tipton572955
Gibson527195
Coffee519072
Dickson492768
Bedford486774
Cumberland482453
Carter475895
Roane469765
Lawrence467664
McMinn463966
Warren461147
Loudon449344
Dyer443275
Jefferson420269
Monroe412858
Hawkins395260
Obion380273
Franklin375149
Fayette359249
Lincoln347238
Rhea343252
Weakley321745
Cocke311251
Henderson310144
Cheatham306827
Marshall303430
Campbell294938
Hardeman292443
Giles291864
White287039
Carroll281852
Hardin277836
Lauderdale274329
Macon266947
Wayne250318
Henry239944
Overton230641
Haywood226038
Trousdale220212
DeKalb219637
McNairy216638
Smith212824
Scott210626
Hickman204129
Marion200726
Fentress198030
Grainger189527
Johnson185328
Claiborne177620
Crockett172431
Morgan169112
Bledsoe164710
Chester160132
Unicoi153540
Lake147414
Cannon144116
Decatur139822
Grundy128920
Union128919
Polk126417
Sequatchie123017
Benton121932
Humphreys121112
Lewis119520
Meigs102316
Jackson98720
Stewart94720
Perry88223
Clay86423
Houston83722
Moore7336
Pickett60117
Van Buren5816
Hancock3565

Most Popular Stories

Community Events