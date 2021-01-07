Clear

Business leaders react to Wednesday's riots in Washington

Senator Mitt Romney (R-UT) called the riots at the US Capitol "an insurrection incited by the President of the United States," while addressing his colleagues at a ceremonial counting of electoral votes that will confirm President-elect Biden's win.

Posted: Jan 7, 2021 3:50 AM
Updated: Jan 7, 2021 3:50 AM
Posted By: By Rob McLean, CNN Business

Corporate America is speaking out forcefully against Wednesday's riots in Washington, in which the US Capitol was breached by supporters of President Donald Trump.

The US Capitol is once again secured but four people died during the chaos that engulfed the nation's capital after Trump urged his supporters to fight against the ceremonial counting of the electoral votes that will confirm President-elect Joe Biden's win.

Executives and representatives from several prominent American companies and trade groups denounced the events. The National Association of Manufacturers, one of the most influential business groups in the United States, even called on Vice President Mike Pence to consider removing President Donald Trump from office.

Others expressed their shock and horror, calling the chaos a "dark day for our democracy" and "appalling." Here are some of the reactions.

American Bankers Association: "This is a dark day for our democracy. The violence playing out on Capitol Hill and in the streets of Washington is reprehensible and should shock and sadden all of us. Our nation is better than this."

Stephen J. Squeri, chairman and CEO of American Express: "The chaos unfolding in the nation's capital is the result of unlawful efforts to overturn the legitimate results of a democratic election. The country deserves better. "

Tim Cook, CEO of Apple: "Today marks a sad and shameful chapter in our nation's history. Those responsible for this insurrection should be held to account, and we must complete the transition to President-elect Biden's administration. It's especially when they are challenged that our ideals matter most."

Stephen Schwarzman, chairman, CEO and co-founder of Blackstone: "The insurrection that followed the President's remarks today is appalling and an affront to the democratic values we hold dear as Americans. I am shocked and horrified by this mob's attempt to undermine our constitution. As I said in November, the outcome of the election is very clear and there must be a peaceful transition of power."

Brian Moynihan, CEO of Bank of America: "Today's appalling events in our nation's capital underscore the urgent need for all Americans to unite behind one of our most cherished principles: the peaceful transfer of power that has happened without interruption since our country's founding. We must move forward together peacefully, respectfully and with a singular, shared focus on our American ideals."

Chevron: "We call for the peaceful transition of the US government. The violence in Washington, D.C. tarnishes a two-century tradition of respect for the rule of law. We look forward to engaging with President-elect Biden and his administration to move the nation forward."

Chuck Robbins, CEO of Cisco: "What is happening in our nation's capital is appalling and saddening. The United States has long served as a beacon of democracy, and today we are reminded of both its importance and fragility. Cisco condemns the violence we have witnessed today & call for it to end immediately. It's time to recognize the legitimate democratic process, ensure a peaceful transition of power and come back together as one nation."

Guy Rosen and Monika Bickert, vice presidents at Facebook: "Let us speak for the leadership team in saying what so many of us are feeling. We are appalled by the violence at the Capitol today. We are treating these events as an emergency."

Jim Farley, CEO of Ford: "The Ford Motor Company condemns the violent and antidemocratic actions today. These were destructive acts against our shared principles and beliefs of a peaceful transition of power. We commit to working together, with respect and empathy, to uphold core American values."

David M. Solomon, chairman and CEO of Goldman Sachs: "For years, our democracy has built a reservoir of goodwill around the world that brings important benefits for our citizens. Recently, we have squandered that goodwill at an alarming pace, and today's attack on the US Capitol does further damage. It's time for all Americans to come together and move forward with a peaceful transition of power. We have to begin reinvesting in our democracy and rebuilding the institutions that have made America an exceptional nation."

Alfred Kelly, Jr., chairman and CEO of Visa: "I am shocked and saddened by what I've seen today. We at Visa stand 100% behind the results of the election and the collective voices of the citizens of this country. We are fully supportive of a smooth transition of power which has been the case for almost two and a half centuries. In this time of intense anxiety for our country and the world, I continue to have tremendous faith in the resilience of our United States institutions."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 379593

Reported Deaths: 4886
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson55344725
Mobile27099511
Madison23840179
Tuscaloosa19288218
Montgomery17061276
Shelby16622103
Baldwin14440169
Morgan1111890
Lee1076575
Etowah1046596
Calhoun9975157
Marshall940186
Houston769864
Cullman737078
Limestone713258
DeKalb707061
Elmore695883
St. Clair687373
Lauderdale676670
Talladega546677
Walker5421138
Jackson532434
Blount484963
Colbert481860
Autauga454650
Coffee378838
Dale349164
Franklin335538
Chilton308554
Covington300740
Russell29036
Dallas286744
Escambia281934
Clarke248326
Chambers247463
Tallapoosa246498
Marion219043
Lawrence214943
Pike207323
Winston206230
Bibb192346
Marengo184826
Pickens179826
Geneva177120
Barbour157533
Butler157445
Hale152833
Fayette148720
Cherokee145422
Henry13228
Randolph129030
Monroe127111
Washington124424
Clay117934
Lamar108315
Cleburne106016
Macon104130
Crenshaw102536
Lowndes99532
Bullock92022
Wilcox90419
Perry89010
Conecuh88017
Sumter87424
Greene70020
Coosa5457
Choctaw49322
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 617649

Reported Deaths: 7267
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby69666947
Davidson63708600
Knox34448321
Hamilton30317283
Rutherford29823252
Williamson19037128
Unassigned18971100
Sumner16501210
Out of TN1540267
Wilson13118135
Montgomery12263129
Sullivan11377192
Washington10849172
Blount10494100
Maury9724107
Bradley960577
Sevier936676
Putnam9063124
Madison8348159
Robertson684775
Hamblen620091
Anderson599875
Greene5916102
Tipton567955
Gibson521895
Coffee513272
Dickson485965
Bedford482269
Cumberland475053
Carter470690
Roane464664
Lawrence463063
McMinn458766
Warren457846
Loudon440842
Dyer440777
Jefferson413367
Monroe405557
Hawkins391160
Obion374973
Franklin372648
Fayette355949
Lincoln344438
Rhea339151
Weakley318945
Henderson307744
Cocke305950
Cheatham303027
Marshall301230
Campbell291438
Hardeman291443
Giles287063
White284939
Carroll279552
Hardin275736
Lauderdale272629
Macon266247
Wayne249618
Henry238443
Overton228541
Haywood225037
Trousdale219712
DeKalb218236
McNairy214738
Smith211924
Scott207825
Hickman201428
Marion197426
Fentress196730
Grainger187826
Johnson184228
Claiborne176420
Crockett171332
Morgan167212
Bledsoe16379
Chester158232
Unicoi151640
Lake147015
Cannon143616
Decatur138822
Union127918
Grundy127220
Polk124716
Sequatchie122117
Benton121531
Humphreys120512
Lewis118820
Meigs101016
Jackson98620
Stewart92820
Perry88023
Clay85923
Houston82822
Moore7286
Pickett59617
Van Buren5776
Hancock3545

Most Popular Stories

Community Events