Clear

How the news media covered domestic terrorism on Capitol Hill

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham, who has been a staunch supporter of President Trump, vigorously defended to certify the electoral college votes on the Senate floor.

Posted: Jan 7, 2021 1:40 AM
Updated: Jan 7, 2021 1:40 AM
Posted By: By Brian Stelter, CNN Business

A version of this article first appeared in the "Reliable Sources" newsletter. You can sign up for free right here.

The events on Capitol Hill on Wednesday, January 6, 2021, will be remembered as an act of domestic terrorism against the United States; as a national tragedy; and as a real-life manifestation of online radicalization. Here are the key questions heading into Thursday:

-- Is President Trump a danger to the republic? Is he fit to hold office until January 20?

-- Will the 25th Amendment be invoked, like a wide range of opinion leaders are urging?

-- Will the White House aides who resigned, like Stephanie Grisham and Sarah Matthews, speak publicly? If not, why not?

-- How many more White House aides will resign? Will Trump have any spokespeople left?

-- Will the Murdochs do anything to rein in the incendiary programming on Fox News? What about Newsmax and OAN?

-- Will the insurrectionists target other locations in DC in the coming days?

-- Far from Washington, there were skirmishes in several state capitals on Wednesday. Will this continue?

-- Ten years from now, what will this disaster be called? The "Trump riots?"

Now let's take a look at how the nation's news media covered this disgraceful day, beginning with Thursday's front pages. The New York Times says, in all caps, "TRUMP INCITES MOB." The Washington Post's banner headline says "Trump mob storms Capitol." The Wall Street Journal says "MOB STORMS CAPITOL."

Writing for history

-- Peter Baker's lead for The New York Times: "So this is how it ends."

-- Dan Balz's lead for the Washington Post: "Jan. 6, 2021, will be remembered as one of the darkest days in the history of the United States."

-- Kevin Liptak's lead for CNN: "Three years, 11 months and 17 days after President Trump warned from the West Front of the US Capitol that 'American carnage stops right here,' the very spot he stood was engulfed by his own protesters bringing carnage of their own."

-- America is in a "reality crisis," Charlie Warzel wrote, "in which millions of Americans are actively courting conspiracies and violent, radical ideologies in order to make sense of a world they don't trust."

-- CNN's Jake Tapper tweeted shortly before midnight: "Folks, it was a dark day. The president and his enablers — and those to whom they've lied — continue to test and threaten to destroy the American experiment. But many are pushing back & I'm confident we will survive and emerge stronger. Thank you for watching and God bless you."

"Lies have consequences"

That's what Senator Ben Sasse said on Wednesday: "Lies have consequences." Other reality-based members of the Republican party, like Adam Kinzinger, also denounced the conspiracy theory rot inside their party. But they remained a minority within the GOP.

Many Democrats were much more forceful in their repudiations of the political and media climate that this unfolded in. Bill Clinton said "the assault was fueled by more than four years of poison politics spreading deliberate misinformation, sowing distrust in our system, and pitting Americans against one another." Barack Obama called out both "a political party and its accompanying media ecosystem" for being "largely unwilling to tell their followers the truth" about Biden's victory. And soon-to-be majority leader Chuck Schumer denounced Trump along with "the captive media that parrots his lies."

The rioters organized online

They "had been openly planning for weeks on both mainstream social media and the pro-Trump internet," Jane Lytvynenko and Molly Hensley-Clancy of BuzzFeed News reported. "On forums like TheDonald, a niche website formed after Reddit banned the subreddit of the same name, they promised violence against lawmakers, police, and journalists if Congress did not reject the results of the 2020 election."

Some of the rioters live-streamed their crimes, so there is an enormous amount of video evidence. The FBI is now appealing to the public for information about the rioting.

Members of the media were attacked

There were multiple cases of journalists being targeted by rioters on Wednesday. Some news crews traveled with private security -- in the nation's capital. In one particularly egregious case, a live shot location outside the Senate was surrounded by men who menaced news crews and damaged TV equipment. The AP confirmed that some of the outlet's equipment "was stolen and destroyed during today's violent protests in Washington."

Post journalists arrested

"Two Washington Post video journalists," Zoeann Murphy and Whitney Leaming, "tweeted on Wednesday night that they'd been arrested during the unrest at the U.S. Capitol," TheWrap's Lindsey Ellefson wrote. The 6pm curfew in DC exempted members of the media, as every police officer should know. "Our journalists were just doing their jobs and should never have been arrested in the first place. However, we're pleased that police quickly released them," a Post spokesperson said.

Notes about the cable and broadcast coverage

-- "The chaos picked up steam at an hour when most of the television networks focused primarily on the congressional process," The Post's Jeremy Barr and Paul Farhi wrote in a recap of the day's coverage. "It took time for many reporters and producers to realize what was going on and shift their coverage as congressional correspondents turned into war correspondents, phoning in reports as they ducked for cover." At that point, anchors and commentators "were quick to call out the behavior of the rioters in fierce, direct language — even on Fox News."

-- As the minutes and hours went on, many news outlets stopped saying "protesters" and started saying "rioters" and "mobs."

-- CNN "sent internal guidance saying staff can refer to the Capitol Hill rioting today as 'domestic terrorism,'" Max Tani reported.

-- Former NBC News executive Mark Lukasiewicz, who has been quite critical of his former network and the other broadcasters in recent months, expressed "respect and admiration for the job they did and risks they endured today. Journalism has never been more essential."

-- ABC and NBC scrapped their entire prime time lineups for news coverage. CBS initially aired sitcoms at 8 p.m. Eastern but then resumed a CBS News special report.

-- The sober coverage up and down the dial made Fox's prime time talk show programming seem all the more strange.

The right's new narrative: Antifa, Antifa, Antifa

If you thought Wednesday's invasion of the Capitol was going to break the fever, think again. "The rioters were Antifa" is becoming a standard talking point on the far right. From Sarah Palin to Candace Owens, from Laura Ingraham to Lin Wood, many commentators floated the idea that left-wing radicals were responsible for some of the violence that played out on Wednesday. Texas AG Ken Paxton even tweeted, 'These are not Trump supporters.' But as Ben Collins noted, there were in fact recognizable Trump supporters inside the Capitol building. Accusing left-wingers is just a cynical way to excuse what happened and change the conversation.

What Fox and Newsmax viewers heard

Along with all the "Antifa" excuse-making, here's a sampling of what was heard on pro-Trump TV, via Oliver Darcy. Everyone condemned the violence, but then...

-- Newsmax's Greg Kelly attacked the media for its coverage, arguing journalists had been condescending toward Trump supporters. Kelly also interviewed Rudy Giuliani who expressed disappointment in Mike Pence.

-- On Fox, Tucker Carlson appeared to exonerate his audience for what happened: "It's not your fault, it is their fault," he said, continuing the "us-vs-them" theme of his show.

-- Carlson also asserted that Wednesday's events will be used to "crack down" on "civil liberties."

-- On Newsmax at the same time, Grant Stinchfield also bashed the media for not buying into voter fraud conspiracy theories.

-- Sean Hannity continued lying about the election, obsessed over voter fraud, and focused on the fact that the Capitol complex needs more security. His guests complained about left-wing mobs and said Republicans are held to double standards.

-- Laura Ingraham, who mocked those who said that the Black Lives Matter uprisings were mostly peaceful, kept pointing out that most of the folks in DC were peaceful, but "because of a small contingent of loons, these patriots have been unfairly maligned."

Notes and quotes

-- Stephen Colbert went live on CBS Wednesday night and began his show by asking, "Hey, Republicans who supported this president... have you had enough?"

-- Variety's Daniel D'Addario: "For all that Trump's use of social media has been heralded, he was and remains a creature of television, and — today — television outmatched him, placing in counterpoint violent and disturbing images the American people could judge for themselves with Trump's own words."

-- New York Times TV critic James Poniewozik: As the riot unfolded, "everyone knew he was watching. They would have known even if he hadn't announced it. Donald Trump has been an obsessive binge-watcher of TV coverage of his own presidency, for hours a day. Of course he would be glued to its next act."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 379593

Reported Deaths: 4886
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson55344725
Mobile27099511
Madison23840179
Tuscaloosa19288218
Montgomery17061276
Shelby16622103
Baldwin14440169
Morgan1111890
Lee1076575
Etowah1046596
Calhoun9975157
Marshall940186
Houston769864
Cullman737078
Limestone713258
DeKalb707061
Elmore695883
St. Clair687373
Lauderdale676670
Talladega546677
Walker5421138
Jackson532434
Blount484963
Colbert481860
Autauga454650
Coffee378838
Dale349164
Franklin335538
Chilton308554
Covington300740
Russell29036
Dallas286744
Escambia281934
Clarke248326
Chambers247463
Tallapoosa246498
Marion219043
Lawrence214943
Pike207323
Winston206230
Bibb192346
Marengo184826
Pickens179826
Geneva177120
Barbour157533
Butler157445
Hale152833
Fayette148720
Cherokee145422
Henry13228
Randolph129030
Monroe127111
Washington124424
Clay117934
Lamar108315
Cleburne106016
Macon104130
Crenshaw102536
Lowndes99532
Bullock92022
Wilcox90419
Perry89010
Conecuh88017
Sumter87424
Greene70020
Coosa5457
Choctaw49322
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 617649

Reported Deaths: 7267
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby69666947
Davidson63708600
Knox34448321
Hamilton30317283
Rutherford29823252
Williamson19037128
Unassigned18971100
Sumner16501210
Out of TN1540267
Wilson13118135
Montgomery12263129
Sullivan11377192
Washington10849172
Blount10494100
Maury9724107
Bradley960577
Sevier936676
Putnam9063124
Madison8348159
Robertson684775
Hamblen620091
Anderson599875
Greene5916102
Tipton567955
Gibson521895
Coffee513272
Dickson485965
Bedford482269
Cumberland475053
Carter470690
Roane464664
Lawrence463063
McMinn458766
Warren457846
Loudon440842
Dyer440777
Jefferson413367
Monroe405557
Hawkins391160
Obion374973
Franklin372648
Fayette355949
Lincoln344438
Rhea339151
Weakley318945
Henderson307744
Cocke305950
Cheatham303027
Marshall301230
Campbell291438
Hardeman291443
Giles287063
White284939
Carroll279552
Hardin275736
Lauderdale272629
Macon266247
Wayne249618
Henry238443
Overton228541
Haywood225037
Trousdale219712
DeKalb218236
McNairy214738
Smith211924
Scott207825
Hickman201428
Marion197426
Fentress196730
Grainger187826
Johnson184228
Claiborne176420
Crockett171332
Morgan167212
Bledsoe16379
Chester158232
Unicoi151640
Lake147015
Cannon143616
Decatur138822
Union127918
Grundy127220
Polk124716
Sequatchie122117
Benton121531
Humphreys120512
Lewis118820
Meigs101016
Jackson98620
Stewart92820
Perry88023
Clay85923
Houston82822
Moore7286
Pickett59617
Van Buren5776
Hancock3545

Most Popular Stories

Community Events