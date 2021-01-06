Clear

Twitter can't undo Trump's damage now

Article Image

President Donald Trump released a message as pro-Trump rioters storm the US Capitol. CNN's Jake Tapper fact-checks the president's false statements.

Posted: Jan 6, 2021 9:10 PM
Updated: Jan 6, 2021 9:10 PM
Posted By: Opinion by Kara Alaimo

On Wednesday, rioters stormed the US Capitol after they were encouraged by President Donald Trump to engage in "wild" protests while Congress counted the electoral votes certifying that Joe Biden won the presidency. Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger called their actions, which included breaking windows, invading the House and Senate floors and other violent behavior, a "coup attempt."

Besides President Trump himself, a portion of the responsibility for this attack on our democracy also rests on the shoulders of Jack Dorsey, Twitter's chief executive, and to a lesser extent, on Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg and other tech executives whose platforms have allowed Trump and his allies and supporters to spread malicious untruths about the 2020 election.

With the horrifying images of a Capitol under siege still glowing on most of our screens and amid pressure from groups like the NAACP, Anti-Defamation League and Free Press, it comes as little surprise that on Wednesday, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube all took action on Trump's posts.

Facebook and YouTube both removed Trump's video addressing supporters earlier Wednesday, in which he urged them to go home but reiterated his debunked claims about election fraud. Twitter initially restricted retweets and disabled likes and replies to the video, but later removed it along with several other tweets. Then for the first time, Twitter locked Trump's account for 12 hours and said it might be banned altogether -- which stopped short of a call from the NAACP president, issued through a spokesperson, to ban his account entirely.

All of these actions come too late. One reason that things got so out of hand in the first place is because Twitter didn't shut Trump's account down sooner. I warned even before Trump took office that the way he won the 2016 presidential election was largely by sharing information that was untrue on Twitter. The platform, of course, allowed Trump to bypass the traditional media, which would have fact checked him, and make claims that were patently false. Trump continued to do this throughout his presidency. And because no one was willing to shut him down (@jack, I'm looking at you), he only became more emboldened.

Social networks should have held Trump to the same standards as other users from the start. The first few times he shared mistruths or used abusive language, his posts should have been immediately removed and he should have been issued warnings. If he then continued to share misinformation or hate, his accounts should have been permanently suspended. If this had happened, our Capitol might never have come under siege.

But because he wasn't held to account, Trump's claims grew more dangerous over time. According to The Washington Post's fact checkers, Trump initially made an average of 12 false claims per day, so it took him 827 days in office to reach 10,000 false claims. But it took him just 440 days more to reach 20,000 false claims -- an average of 23 per day.

In addition to lying more as he realized he could get away with it, he also began to use more abusive language. As Helio Fred Garcia wrote in his 2020 book "Words on Fire: The Power of Incendiary Language and How to Confront It," "over time, the frequency and intensity of Trump's language (on social media as well as in speeches and with the media) changed. Without anyone or anything to stop it ... he became more aggressive and his language more directly incendiary when discrediting his political rivals." And, predictably, Garcia noted, after Trump insulted members of different groups, hate crimes against them spiked. So, let's be clear: This is not the first time he has incited violence.

Of course, many of Trump's tweets violated the rules Twitter applies to other users. But when Twitter was asked why it allowed Trump to tweet, for example, veiled death threats against North Korea's leader and foreign minister in 2017, the platform said he enjoys an exemption for being "newsworthy." As I argued back then, no one should be allowed to abuse Twitter's platform, no matter how powerful they are.

Yet, because he enjoyed this impunity, Trump was able to build a base on Twitter that actually believes his mistruths. Now, the problem is that we have a huge number of citizens who falsely think the election was stolen and stormed the Capitol as a result.

"In regard to the ongoing situation in Washington, DC, we are working proactively to protect the health of the public conversation occurring on the service and will take action on any content that violates the Twitter Rules," Twitter said on Wednesday. If Wednesday's events show us anything, it's that this kind of approach is antiquated at best and dangerously naïve at worst. It's too little, too late.

While shuttering Trump's Twitter account now would make it too late to alter today's disturbing threat to democracy, we still need to prevent this from happening again anywhere. Being a world leader should not exempt anyone from being required to follow the community standards that apply to other Twitter users. No one should use the platform to spread hate and misinformation. Jack Dorsey should change this policy today.

Facebook, for its part, called the rioting a "disgrace," but also declined on Tuesday to shutter Trump's account. That's also a mistake.

In a televised address, President-elect Biden called on Trump to go on television and shut down the protesters -- a sentiment that was echoed by many others on Twitter, including Alyssa Farah, his former communications director. The problem is that these calls, however well intentioned, reinvested Trump with too much power, signaling that a single statement from him could end the insurrection.

It's true that Trump probably did have the power to end this faster and more bloodlessly with a single tweet or address than was possible through any other channel. But our democracy can't hinge on the claims of a single person who lies and incites violence. We have to be stronger than this. We need institutions that keep us safe and ensure a peaceful transfer of power -- including the Congress, which clearly needs better security. And we need social networks that don't spread hate and lies.

While all eyes have been on Trump this afternoon, they should also turn to Jack Dorsey, who holds extraordinary power to help prevent future attacks on our democracy. In the long term, it's social media platforms who have to make the next move.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 379593

Reported Deaths: 4886
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson55344725
Mobile27099511
Madison23840179
Tuscaloosa19288218
Montgomery17061276
Shelby16622103
Baldwin14440169
Morgan1111890
Lee1076575
Etowah1046596
Calhoun9975157
Marshall940186
Houston769864
Cullman737078
Limestone713258
DeKalb707061
Elmore695883
St. Clair687373
Lauderdale676670
Talladega546677
Walker5421138
Jackson532434
Blount484963
Colbert481860
Autauga454650
Coffee378838
Dale349164
Franklin335538
Chilton308554
Covington300740
Russell29036
Dallas286744
Escambia281934
Clarke248326
Chambers247463
Tallapoosa246498
Marion219043
Lawrence214943
Pike207323
Winston206230
Bibb192346
Marengo184826
Pickens179826
Geneva177120
Barbour157533
Butler157445
Hale152833
Fayette148720
Cherokee145422
Henry13228
Randolph129030
Monroe127111
Washington124424
Clay117934
Lamar108315
Cleburne106016
Macon104130
Crenshaw102536
Lowndes99532
Bullock92022
Wilcox90419
Perry89010
Conecuh88017
Sumter87424
Greene70020
Coosa5457
Choctaw49322
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 617649

Reported Deaths: 7267
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby69666947
Davidson63708600
Knox34448321
Hamilton30317283
Rutherford29823252
Williamson19037128
Unassigned18971100
Sumner16501210
Out of TN1540267
Wilson13118135
Montgomery12263129
Sullivan11377192
Washington10849172
Blount10494100
Maury9724107
Bradley960577
Sevier936676
Putnam9063124
Madison8348159
Robertson684775
Hamblen620091
Anderson599875
Greene5916102
Tipton567955
Gibson521895
Coffee513272
Dickson485965
Bedford482269
Cumberland475053
Carter470690
Roane464664
Lawrence463063
McMinn458766
Warren457846
Loudon440842
Dyer440777
Jefferson413367
Monroe405557
Hawkins391160
Obion374973
Franklin372648
Fayette355949
Lincoln344438
Rhea339151
Weakley318945
Henderson307744
Cocke305950
Cheatham303027
Marshall301230
Campbell291438
Hardeman291443
Giles287063
White284939
Carroll279552
Hardin275736
Lauderdale272629
Macon266247
Wayne249618
Henry238443
Overton228541
Haywood225037
Trousdale219712
DeKalb218236
McNairy214738
Smith211924
Scott207825
Hickman201428
Marion197426
Fentress196730
Grainger187826
Johnson184228
Claiborne176420
Crockett171332
Morgan167212
Bledsoe16379
Chester158232
Unicoi151640
Lake147015
Cannon143616
Decatur138822
Union127918
Grundy127220
Polk124716
Sequatchie122117
Benton121531
Humphreys120512
Lewis118820
Meigs101016
Jackson98620
Stewart92820
Perry88023
Clay85923
Houston82822
Moore7286
Pickett59617
Van Buren5776
Hancock3545

Most Popular Stories

Community Events