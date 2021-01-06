Clear

Congressional reporters became the country's eyes and ears as rioters stormed Capitol Hill

Pro-Trump rioters have gathered at the US Capitol and some people are now inside the building.

Posted: Jan 6, 2021 6:40 PM
Updated: Jan 6, 2021 6:40 PM
Posted By: By Brian Stelter, CNN Business

When pro-Trump rioters breached the Capitol building on Wednesday, the TV cameras in the House and Senate chambers were abruptly turned off.

Thankfully there were quick-thinking reporters and photographers inside the Capitol who showed the world what happened next.

The tweets and dispatches described unbelievable scenes — an armed standoff, vandalism, terroristic threats — and the photographs and videos made it believable.

Senior congressional correspondent Manu Raju called into CNN while the Capitol was being evacuated. He described "debris, trash, all in the elevators, things knocked down, posts knocked down," saying that it's a sign that rioters had penetrated "all parts of this building."

NBC News' Frank Thorp shared one of the most astonishing videos of rioters roaming around the Senate chamber after it was evacuated. He posted a twenty-second clip to Twitter and spoke with anchor Lester Holt by phone.

"They're just mulling around, looking through desks," Thorp said. "There's a guy sitting there in the gallery above. He asked 'Who are you with? Who are you with?' and that was about time for me to go."

Thorp's video clip was visual confirmation that the halls of Congress were occupied by insurrectionists.

On the House side, photojournalists from the AP, Getty and other news services bore witness to a barricade situation.

Andrew Harnik's photo set was jaw-dropping, as was the caption: "U.S. Capitol Police with guns drawn stand near a barricaded door as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington."

The scenes were not shown live on television because the cameras in the House and Senate chambers are controlled by the legislative bodies, not by C-SPAN or any other media outlet.

So members of the media filled the void. Some posted staccato messages on social media to alert the public to the rapidly deteriorating situation inside the iconic building.

"Capitol Police are running to every door in the House gallery and locking it," HuffPost's Matt Fuller wrote at 2:18 p.m.

At 2:36, he tweeted, "We have people slamming on the doors now."

2:39: "Members now evacuating the House chamber."

2:43: "Guns drawn in the chamber."

Fuller then posted video of the standoff. At 3:04, he said "we're in a new location that we've been instructed not to disclose. They are clearing the Capitol."

Back on the Senate side, Fuller's HuffPost colleague Igor Bobic shared photos of protesters walking door to door looking for the lawmakers.

"They're in the chamber," he tweeted at 2:47. "One is up on the dais yelling 'Trump won that election!' This is insane."

Bobic snapped a picture that showed a photojournalist calmly taking a photo of the chaos from the gallery -- documenting the moment of history.

As police tried to regain control, some journalists huddled in safe rooms with lawmakers and staffers.

"We're still in a secret location inside the Capitol," Jazmine Ulloa of the Boston Globe wrote at 5:07. "No word yet on when we'll be allowed to leave, but we've been handed little dinner trays (chicken, Brussels sprouts, and polenta), so it doesn't seem like anytime soon."

Bobic thanked his friends and Twitter followers for checking on his well-being. "I am safe," he tweeted, "and in hiding."

Later in the afternoon, CNN producer Kristin Wilson turned on her smartphone camera while she walked the halls with U.S. Capitol Police officials.

Insurrectionists at the doors of the Capitol could be heard chanting at the police, "Join us, join us, join us."

Wilson said she saw smoke grenades and smelled gunpowder in the hallways.

It is "so horrifying to see your place of work, a place you love covering look like this," CNN's Lauren Fox wrote.

At one of the doors into the Capitol, the words "MURDER THE MEDIA" were scrawled into the gold paint.

Outside the building, Washington Post reporter Katie Mettler said she witnessed "an alarming scene with" when "a group of TV reporters were swarmed and chased away from their cameras, which a mob of President Trump's supporters trashed."

Some of the television production gear appeared to be trashed by the rioters.

Fox News producer Jason Donner, who covers Capitol Hill, tweeted, "What's happening at the Capitol today is disgusting and Republicans will have a lot to answer for. The press corps I'm proud to work besides will hold them accountable because that's what we do in a democracy in the greatest nation in the world."

Fuller, of HuffPost, wrote that he was ready "to go right back into the House" and continue covering the election certification process.

"I'll go right back to my little stool in the gallery," he wrote. "I'll open up my little laptop. And we can continue this as long as it takes."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 379593

Reported Deaths: 4886
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson55344725
Mobile27099511
Madison23840179
Tuscaloosa19288218
Montgomery17061276
Shelby16622103
Baldwin14440169
Morgan1111890
Lee1076575
Etowah1046596
Calhoun9975157
Marshall940186
Houston769864
Cullman737078
Limestone713258
DeKalb707061
Elmore695883
St. Clair687373
Lauderdale676670
Talladega546677
Walker5421138
Jackson532434
Blount484963
Colbert481860
Autauga454650
Coffee378838
Dale349164
Franklin335538
Chilton308554
Covington300740
Russell29036
Dallas286744
Escambia281934
Clarke248326
Chambers247463
Tallapoosa246498
Marion219043
Lawrence214943
Pike207323
Winston206230
Bibb192346
Marengo184826
Pickens179826
Geneva177120
Barbour157533
Butler157445
Hale152833
Fayette148720
Cherokee145422
Henry13228
Randolph129030
Monroe127111
Washington124424
Clay117934
Lamar108315
Cleburne106016
Macon104130
Crenshaw102536
Lowndes99532
Bullock92022
Wilcox90419
Perry89010
Conecuh88017
Sumter87424
Greene70020
Coosa5457
Choctaw49322
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 617649

Reported Deaths: 7267
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby69666947
Davidson63708600
Knox34448321
Hamilton30317283
Rutherford29823252
Williamson19037128
Unassigned18971100
Sumner16501210
Out of TN1540267
Wilson13118135
Montgomery12263129
Sullivan11377192
Washington10849172
Blount10494100
Maury9724107
Bradley960577
Sevier936676
Putnam9063124
Madison8348159
Robertson684775
Hamblen620091
Anderson599875
Greene5916102
Tipton567955
Gibson521895
Coffee513272
Dickson485965
Bedford482269
Cumberland475053
Carter470690
Roane464664
Lawrence463063
McMinn458766
Warren457846
Loudon440842
Dyer440777
Jefferson413367
Monroe405557
Hawkins391160
Obion374973
Franklin372648
Fayette355949
Lincoln344438
Rhea339151
Weakley318945
Henderson307744
Cocke305950
Cheatham303027
Marshall301230
Campbell291438
Hardeman291443
Giles287063
White284939
Carroll279552
Hardin275736
Lauderdale272629
Macon266247
Wayne249618
Henry238443
Overton228541
Haywood225037
Trousdale219712
DeKalb218236
McNairy214738
Smith211924
Scott207825
Hickman201428
Marion197426
Fentress196730
Grainger187826
Johnson184228
Claiborne176420
Crockett171332
Morgan167212
Bledsoe16379
Chester158232
Unicoi151640
Lake147015
Cannon143616
Decatur138822
Union127918
Grundy127220
Polk124716
Sequatchie122117
Benton121531
Humphreys120512
Lewis118820
Meigs101016
Jackson98620
Stewart92820
Perry88023
Clay85923
Houston82822
Moore7286
Pickett59617
Van Buren5776
Hancock3545

Most Popular Stories

Community Events