Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Officer who shot Jacob Blake will not face charges, district attorney says

Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley announced there will be no criminal charges filed against the police officers involved in the August 23, 2020, shooting of Jacob Blake.

Posted: Jan 5, 2021 4:50 PM
Updated: Jan 5, 2021 4:50 PM
Posted By: By Amir Vera and Brad Parks, CNN

Rusten Sheskey will not face charges in the shooting of Jacob Blake, Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley announced Tuesday.

Sheskey, a White officer, shot Blake, a 29-year-old Black man, seven times in the back while responding to a domestic incident on August 23, 2020. Blake survived the shooting but was left paralyzed from the waist down.

"It is my decision now that no Kenosha law enforcement officer will be charged with any criminal offense based on the facts and laws," Graveley said Tuesday.

Tuesday's announcement comes as anger continues to mount across the country at the repeated deaths of Black people at the hands of police. The summer of 2020 saw protests -- some of which turned violent -- calling for police reform and an end to police brutality, sparked by the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and others.

Graveley announced there will be no charges for the other two officers involved in the incident. They were identified by the Wisconsin Justice Department in September as Officers Vincent Arenas and Brittany Meronek.

Blake will also not face charges, Graveley said.

Sheskey told investigators that he used deadly force during the chaotic encounter because he was afraid Blake, while attempting to flee the scene, was trying to kidnap a child in the backseat of the vehicle.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice had said Blake had a knife in his possession and the weapon was found on the floorboard of his vehicle. Blake himself told authorities he possessed a knife, Graveley said.

"Jacob Blake, while actively resisting, arms himself with a knife," Graveley said, adding that he's heard supports of Blake say he was unarmed. "It's absolutely incontrovertible that Jacob Blake was armed with a knife during this encounter ... All the discussion that he's unarmed contradicts even what he himself has said multiple times."

Graveley said he called on US attorneys office to do a parallel civil rights investigation that would be a separate investigation with its own conclusion.

Blake's lawyers express disappointment in decision

Blake family attorney Ben Crump, and co-counsels Patrick A. Salvi II and B'Ivory LaMarr, released a statement shortly after the announcement expressing their disappointment in the decision.

"We feel this decision failed not only Jacob and his family, but the community that protested and demanded justice," the statement read. "Officer Sheskey's actions sparked outrage and advocacy throughout the country, but the District Attorney's decision not to charge the officer who shot Jacob in the back multiple times, leaving him paralyzed, further destroys trust in our justice system. This sends the wrong message to police officers throughout the country."

Blake's father, Jacob Blake Sr., on Monday called for charges against the officer while urging Kenosha to "stand up and make some noise."

He added, "Let's be heard around the world. We're not going to stop in Kenosha. We're headed to DC. We're headed to Nancy Pelosi's office. We're headed to whoever is going to be in charge of the Senate. Because this has got to be federally heard, for not just my son, but for everybody who has suffered police brutality -- everyone."

Blake's uncle, Justin Blake, said his nephew has been working to recover from the incident and has become "our new hero."

"The way he is taking this mental approach, the way he puts all his effort into his therapy, and the passion, if anybody could walk again one day, it would be my nephew," Justin Blake said.

National Guard mobilized in Wisconsin

Ahead of the decision, Kenosha officials prepared for potential unrest, with the City Council granting Mayor John Antaramian emergency powers once the announcement is made.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers also announced Monday he is mobilizing 500 National Guard troops ahead of the decision at the request of local officials.

"Our members of the National Guard will be on hand to support local first responders, ensure Kenoshans are able to assemble safely, and to protect critical infrastructure as necessary," Evers said in the statement.

Terry Rose is an attorney whose office is downtown Kenosha. As he watched crews board up businesses near the courthouse, he told CNN he thinks it represents "a community in fear."

"I guess it's necessary but I don't like the feeling that this is necessary," Rose said. "I mean they have 500 troops here. They have the police department and the sheriff's department they have other agencies. But the assumption that we're going to be firebombed is the wrong assumption."

Vaun Mayes, an organizer with the Community Task force, said the precautionary steps Kenosha has taken are hurtful.

"We've seen these tactics, a number of times in Milwaukee and across the state where they call themselves preparing for unrest. The unrest happens when there has been an action and there is a reaction to it," he said. "For instance, if there's a protest and people start to get tear gas ... so when you start to posture up like that without having anything going on, then it becomes inciteful within itself."

In an op-ed published in the Kenosha News on December 27, Mayor Antaramian and Police Chief Daniel Miskinis said at the time they did not know what the decision would be or when it would arrive, but they said they will be prepared.

"What we do know is that regardless of the decision, people will have differing opinions and strong emotions about it. That is everyone's right. Whether you agree or disagree, we ask that you express your opinions peacefully and lawfully," the officials wrote.

The officials touched on the violence that erupted at protests in the aftermath of Blake's shooting, during which two people were killed and a third was seriously wounded in a shooting during a protest.

"We will not -- we cannot -- tolerate the kind of violence we saw on our streets earlier this year and we will take definitive steps to protect our residents and businesses," Antaramian and Miskinis wrote.

Kyle Rittenhouse, 17, faces charges of fatally shooting two men, Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber, and wounding another, Gaige Grosskreutz, during protests following the police shooting of Blake.

On Tuesday, Rittenhouse pleaded not guilty to all charges against him during a virtual arraignment.

Rittenhouse also is charged with possession of a dangerous weapon while under the age of 18, a misdemeanor, according to court records.

An attorney for Rittenhouse, Mark Richards, argued that Rittenhouse acted in self-defense in a preliminary hearing last month.

Rittenhouse is due back in court on March 10 for a judicial pre-trial hearing.

Attorneys for Grosskreutz and Huber's family announced Sunday they intend to file claims against the City and County of Kenosha, the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department, Police Chief Miskinis, Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth, and other employees, according to the notice sent to Kenosha City and County clerks.

They are each requesting $10 million in compensation, due to "intentional acts and negligence," Grosskreutz's attorney Kimberly Motley said.

This story has been updated with the correct spelling of Michael Graveley's last name.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

° wxIcon
Hi: ° Lo: °
Feels Like: °
Muscle Shoals
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 55°
Huntsville/Madison
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 45°
Decatur
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 52°
Fort Payne
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 45°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 374095

Reported Deaths: 4878
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson54349722
Mobile26854510
Madison23563179
Tuscaloosa19161218
Montgomery16615276
Shelby16323103
Baldwin14187169
Morgan1101789
Lee1065675
Etowah1036496
Calhoun9752157
Marshall934086
Houston758464
Cullman729178
Limestone708558
DeKalb703062
St. Clair679973
Elmore671083
Lauderdale670270
Walker5377138
Talladega530076
Jackson526534
Colbert477660
Blount477163
Autauga433650
Coffee374238
Dale345363
Franklin334038
Chilton305454
Covington296240
Russell28806
Dallas284443
Escambia272034
Clarke246126
Tallapoosa241898
Chambers241563
Marion216443
Lawrence212843
Winston204430
Pike204223
Bibb188546
Marengo183126
Pickens178326
Geneva174620
Butler155445
Barbour153333
Hale151333
Fayette147019
Cherokee144122
Henry13078
Randolph128030
Monroe123811
Washington123424
Clay116334
Lamar107715
Cleburne104916
Macon102730
Crenshaw97936
Lowndes96832
Bullock91022
Wilcox89719
Perry88710
Conecuh86617
Sumter86524
Greene69620
Coosa5287
Choctaw49422
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 612250

Reported Deaths: 7168
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby69131939
Davidson63317597
Knox34131307
Hamilton29951277
Rutherford29609248
Williamson18829128
Unassigned18562100
Sumner16390209
Out of TN1519767
Wilson13011133
Montgomery12129129
Sullivan11276188
Washington10743169
Blount1043399
Maury9647107
Bradley949376
Sevier931776
Putnam9024123
Madison8282154
Robertson680375
Hamblen614290
Anderson595773
Greene586198
Tipton562255
Gibson518393
Coffee508870
Dickson482863
Bedford478965
Cumberland471353
Carter466589
Roane461863
Lawrence460062
Warren455545
McMinn454266
Dyer436872
Loudon436842
Jefferson409067
Monroe400557
Hawkins386760
Obion371773
Franklin368948
Fayette351649
Lincoln341637
Rhea336051
Weakley317045
Henderson304744
Cocke302847
Cheatham300625
Marshall298530
Campbell289837
Hardeman289342
White283639
Giles283463
Carroll276552
Hardin273536
Lauderdale271129
Macon264147
Wayne247817
Henry237241
Overton225841
Haywood224137
Trousdale218512
DeKalb216633
McNairy213138
Smith208324
Scott206725
Hickman199528
Fentress196530
Marion195726
Grainger186526
Johnson183028
Claiborne175920
Crockett168630
Bledsoe16349
Morgan162512
Chester156831
Unicoi150540
Lake146614
Cannon142116
Decatur137922
Union126917
Grundy125619
Polk123516
Sequatchie121517
Benton121031
Humphreys120212
Lewis117820
Meigs99816
Jackson97420
Stewart91920
Perry87523
Clay85423
Houston82722
Moore7206
Pickett58717
Van Buren5726
Hancock3405

Most Popular Stories

Community Events