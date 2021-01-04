Clear

Get ready to watch Georgia count, again

Gabriel Sterling, the voting systems implementation manager for the Georgia Secretary of State's office, encouraged citizens to vote in the Georgia runoff election and criticized President Donald Trump for continuing to push baseless voter fraud claims.

Posted: Jan 4, 2021 11:00 PM
Updated: Jan 4, 2021 11:00 PM
Posted By: Analysis by Zachary B. Wolf, CNN

The twin US Senate runoffs in Georgia mean everything in American government for the next two years.

President-elect Joe Biden will either have a Republican-led Senate working to block him or a (barely) Democratic-controlled Senate trying to help him out. And the races Tuesday will determine whether Republicans have the advantage or there's a 50-50 split, with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris giving Democrats the edge.

But it's not clear how quickly we'll know the results. CNN took until November 13 to project Biden's victory in Georgia's presidential contest, 10 days after Election Day.

There's plenty of reason to expect a repeat. Early voting, the counting of which helped drag out the presidential results, is nearly keeping track in these special runoffs. In Fulton County, the state's most populous, the elections administrator said Monday that the early vote totals were larger for January than for November.

Republicans in the state have expressed concern that there may be a Democratic edge in the early vote totals. Which means that Republicans may need a strong showing on Election Day again.

That's where President Donald Trump's feud with Republican state officials over his own loss in the state could mean the difference in the GOP having a majority going forward.

CNN's Ethan Cohen and Caroline Tounget looked at where the lead changed as the presidential votes in the state were counted during those 10 days:

At 7:16 p.m. on Election Night, when the first significant votes were reported, Biden jumped out to an early lead with almost 62% of the vote. Only 2% of the estimated vote had been reported.

The lead bounced back and forth for the next hour, but Trump pulled ahead at 8:07 p.m., with 10% reporting.

Early Wednesday morning Biden began to gain on Trump and finally overtook him at 4:48am on Friday, November 6, according to the vote count.

Biden ultimately won by a little less than 12,000 votes.

Actually, it was 11,779. Trump's got that number burned on his brain since he specifically asked Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in their phone call this past weekend to "find" one more -- 11,780 votes -- just enough to win him the election.

While legal experts and constitutionalists are wondering if there's criminal liability for Trump's pressure on state officials to change results, the other end result of his war with Georgia officials from his party could be depressed turnout when the GOP needs it most.

Gabriel Sterling, the administrator of Georgia's election systems, said at a news conference Monday that the best thing for people frustrated by the presidential results would be to vote Tuesday.

"If you're a Georgia voter, if you want your values reflected by your elected officials, I strongly beg and encourage you: Go vote tomorrow. Do not let anybody discourage you. Do not self-suppress your own vote. Do not make a self-fulfilling prophecy out of doing this. Don't let anybody steal your vote that way," Sterling said. "That's what's happening if you self-suppress: You are taking away your important voice from this election."

So much rests on the outcomes in Georgia

The economy. The size and scope of recovery efforts will be shaped by who controls the Senate. Democratic wins would likely mean more from the government, writes CNN's Matt Egan.

"A sweep by Democrats would open the door to more powerful fiscal stimulus that the shaky economy may very well need. But it would also raise the risk of corporate tax hikes that investors despise."

Biden's ability to govern. His ability to get the people he wants in his Cabinet and in other key roles is entirely up to the Senate. One reason we don't yet know his pick to be attorney general has got to be that Biden doesn't know if it's a Republican or Democratic majority who will be voting to confirm.

Congressional oversight and Biden. A Democratic majority will mean much less combative oversight, at least to start the Biden administration. It would also make Republican efforts to attack him over his son's previous business dealings -- Trump's top offensive in 2020 -- more difficult.

About that phone call

Since it became clear that Trump lost the election, he has been actively and openly trying to get state officials to ignore election results, a plan that was almost too brazen and anti-democratic to be believed.

What's worse than openly trying to get around election results is quietly asking state officials to change them and "find" new votes two months after the election you lost. What Trump does behind closed doors, it turns out, is worse than what he does in the open.

I encourage you to read the transcript of Trump's call with Georgia officials as well as the fact check of his claims. They make a few things very clear:

The President is laser-focused on getting around his election loss and staying in power. If you think Trump is quietly working behind the scenes on Covid, which is killing an American every 33 seconds, the transcript of this call should put you straight.

He has no interest in hearing anybody else talk. Despite the best efforts of Raffensperger, who was respectful of Trump but firm in dismissing his theories, the President dominated the conversation, and all but threatened Raffensperger and his deputy.

He learned nothing from impeachment. For those senators who defended Trump and said he'd learned his lesson and would no longer use his office to pressure people for political favors, this must be a bitter pill. That a year after he was fighting impeachment, Trump would pressure a state official for votes is proof the tiger does not shed its stripes.

Imagine all the calls we'll never hear about and the pressure put on less scrupulous officials than those in Georgia.

Aside from fearing what Trump is capable of, this is also a moment to marvel at the strength of the US system, which so far has withstood all of his anti-democratic efforts. What's not clear is if any law enforcement agency -- the FBI or the Fulton County DA, will make a criminal case out of this. Note: Prosecutions of former presidents are possible but have not occurred in modern times. It would be divisive and time-consuming.

Trump's first punishment will come January 20, when he has to move out of the White House.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Huntsville/Redstone
Cloudy
49° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 49°
Muscle Shoals
Partly Cloudy
48° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 44°
Huntsville/Madison
Cloudy
44° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 44°
Decatur
Mostly Cloudy
49° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 47°
Scottsboro
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 48°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 371934

Reported Deaths: 4873
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson54012719
Mobile26677508
Madison23364179
Tuscaloosa19043218
Montgomery16446276
Shelby16186103
Baldwin14064169
Morgan1097489
Lee1056075
Etowah1032496
Calhoun9731157
Marshall931486
Houston752564
Cullman725878
Limestone703758
DeKalb702262
St. Clair675273
Lauderdale668270
Elmore667183
Walker5374138
Talladega527476
Jackson525434
Colbert476660
Blount474663
Autauga430550
Coffee372338
Dale342363
Franklin333638
Chilton303254
Covington295540
Russell28666
Dallas283743
Escambia271934
Clarke246126
Tallapoosa241198
Chambers240263
Marion215243
Lawrence211543
Pike203723
Winston203130
Bibb188246
Marengo183026
Pickens177426
Geneva173220
Butler154645
Barbour153033
Hale150133
Fayette146019
Cherokee143822
Henry12968
Randolph127630
Monroe123311
Washington122424
Clay115834
Lamar107415
Cleburne104816
Macon102130
Crenshaw96836
Lowndes96232
Bullock90022
Wilcox89619
Perry88710
Conecuh86617
Sumter86524
Greene68820
Coosa5257
Choctaw49322
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 608297

Reported Deaths: 7025
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby68753921
Davidson63009576
Knox33862301
Hamilton29628276
Rutherford29378245
Williamson18641124
Unassigned1834294
Sumner16292207
Out of TN1493463
Wilson12913130
Montgomery12026128
Sullivan11203181
Washington10672165
Blount1037999
Maury9579105
Bradley943474
Sevier926573
Putnam9002122
Madison8244153
Robertson675675
Hamblen611489
Anderson593672
Greene581193
Tipton559455
Gibson516593
Coffee507069
Dickson480361
Bedford476164
Cumberland468753
Carter464688
Roane458558
Lawrence455159
Warren453643
McMinn452466
Dyer435970
Loudon435441
Jefferson406866
Monroe397756
Hawkins383457
Obion371172
Franklin366448
Fayette349148
Lincoln340734
Rhea333549
Weakley316343
Henderson303444
Cocke299547
Cheatham298124
Marshall296330
Campbell289337
Hardeman288342
White282839
Giles279762
Carroll275252
Hardin272435
Lauderdale270229
Macon264246
Wayne246917
Henry236839
Overton225141
Haywood223036
Trousdale218412
DeKalb216833
McNairy212138
Smith207624
Scott206125
Hickman198327
Fentress196430
Marion194626
Grainger185826
Johnson182128
Claiborne174819
Crockett167330
Bledsoe16319
Morgan162111
Chester155731
Unicoi149640
Lake146613
Cannon141715
Decatur136621
Union125917
Grundy124419
Polk123116
Sequatchie121117
Benton120131
Humphreys119912
Lewis117519
Meigs99616
Jackson97619
Stewart91620
Perry87123
Clay85423
Houston82322
Moore7196
Pickett58717
Van Buren5696
Hancock3395

Most Popular Stories

Community Events