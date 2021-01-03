Clear

America can't hide from this drastic reckoning

Article Image

After the Georgia runoffs and last-ditch efforts to overturn the election, will America turn the page to the new administration, or wallow in last year's grievances?

Posted: Jan 3, 2021 12:40 PM
Updated: Jan 3, 2021 12:40 PM
Posted By: Opinion by Ariel Dorfman

What happens to a nation incapable of healing itself?

I ask as an American citizen concerned about our damaged democracy but also as someone with roots in Chile, which after many years of dictatorship suffered the harmful consequences of failing to fully complete its democratic transition.

It is just such a major transition that the United States needs today.

Most of my fellow Americans may find this idea puzzling, even insulting. Our country has no restrictions of freedom of speech or assembly. It just carried out an election that the sitting President lost decisively, despite his and his supporters' many desperate efforts to overturn the result. It seems clear that by Wednesday, when Congress meets to officially acknowledge Donald Trump's defeat, we should no longer be worried about the transfer of power, the successful transition, in effect, between administrations.

It is true that Trump continues to deny his loss and to recklessly try to undermine his successor, President-elect Joe Biden. He may yet inflict more havoc and pain on our country and the world before he is gone, but at least this specific nightmare will end on January 20, when Biden is sworn in as the 46th President.

Congratulating ourselves on the stability of our democratic foundations should not blind us to the fact that Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris are inheriting a grievously wounded democracy. It is not just that our laws and norms failed to prevent a raging demagogue from winning the presidency, enriching himself and his family, pardoning convicted murderers and perjuring sycophants, and trampling on the Constitution with quasi-dictatorial behavior.

The inability of our nation's institutions to have blocked, let alone prosecuted in the courts, such malfeasance and venality is a symptom of deeper problems that a changing of the guard, however encouraging, cannot ultimately resolve.

After all, if slightly more than 40,000 voters in three states had changed their minds — or had their ballots suppressed or thrown out — the result would have been different, creating a tie in the Electoral College that would have thrown the question of who should be President into the House of Representatives. In that scenario, each state would only have a single vote in the House of Representatives, and it is possible and indeed probable that Trump would have been elected, thwarting the will of the majority — more than 81 million people. It is the sort of trouble we do not need — and it stems from the absurd Electoral College, devised in the 18th century to appease slave states desperate to keep their human chattel.

This is an America where, as we have seen demonstrated in only the past few years, just a handful of Supreme Court justices, anointed by a flagrantly unrepresentative Senate, can undo the rights obtained through decades of struggle by women, patients, workers, minorities and unions — and too often contravene the rights recognized and protected by their wiser colleagues and predecessors on the high court. We have seen how justices can allow the earth to be ravaged for profit and open the door to corporations to influence elections and legislation with enormous infusions of money.

It is an America where an indecent accumulation of wealth at the top leads to breathtaking inequality and despair in vast sectors of the population, with millions of disaffected men and women looking to some faux populist savior to rescue them. This is an America that gerrymanders districts, disenfranchises minorities and tolerates racial hatred and anti-immigrant sentiment. An America that, unwilling to rein in police brutality and gun violence at home, has supported dictators and autocrats abroad as part of a foreign policy that was the de facto consensus for most of our history, no matter which party was in power.

An America where a startling number of ordinary men and women, in thrall to serial mendacity, mistrust the electoral process when their candidate loses.

It would be all too easy to postpone confronting the structural causes behind this state of affairs, given that the nation — including its lawmakers and the incoming Biden-Harris administration — must cope with an unrelenting economic recession, volatile international relations, ecological catastrophes, a polarized public and, above all, a criminally mismanaged pandemic.

But Americans, awakened by the traumatic Trump experience to the more permanent frailties and limitations of their governing system, should not waste this unique opportunity to simultaneously tackle a festering crisis of democracy itself, which, if left unaddressed, will continue to endanger the republic.

If we think of Trump's reign not as an outlier but the extreme expression of a morbidity that has been accumulating since the birth of the country, rooted in the tangles of our collective history and DNA, then true healing can only begin if we the people decide to make an open-ended transition to an all-inclusive, all-embracing democracy, one that dares to reimagine the nation's broken identity. A new Constitution would be ideal, but if that is unfeasible, let us at least start a wide-ranging conversation about how to face this crisis with our eyes, hearts and intellects open.

Perhaps due to my Chilean origins, I am convinced that we urgently need drastic solutions and radical reforms, not piecemeal and partial ones. Americans should heed the cautionary tale that Chile sends us. In 1990, after 17 years of dictatorship, Chileans regained the right to determine their own destiny, but they were unable to take the crucial next step of pressuring their leaders to right the wrongs of the past and move forward to a full democracy. Remnants of the old regime survived, and strangled attempts at indispensable economic, political and social reforms.

Without those reforms, a majority of the people felt left out of the mainstream of public life, discourse and consensus, and became more cynical about democracy itself. They got ever angrier as they watched their land riven by economic disparity, with one system for the privileged and another for those without the means or power to be really heard.

Only now, 30 years later, fueled by last year's popular uprising that almost toppled the government, has Chile started on the road to a constitutional convention where the people will determine how they wish to be governed and, just as crucially, how the justice and equality they crave can become a reality.

Let us hope it does not take 30 years, and immense additional suffering, for the sovereign American people to recognize that it is time to achieve a higher form of democracy that will finally fulfill the promise of a more perfect union.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
45° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 41°
Florence
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 44°
Fayetteville
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 44°
Decatur
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 38°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
46° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 46°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 369458

Reported Deaths: 4872
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson53621719
Mobile26431508
Madison23115179
Tuscaloosa18947218
Montgomery16333276
Shelby16034103
Baldwin13955169
Morgan1091289
Lee1050875
Etowah1026596
Calhoun9692157
Marshall929386
Houston745464
Cullman724278
DeKalb700462
Limestone699258
St. Clair670973
Elmore662583
Lauderdale661370
Walker5357138
Talladega525476
Jackson521734
Colbert473060
Blount472963
Autauga426850
Coffee367838
Dale340463
Franklin331737
Chilton301954
Covington294840
Russell28426
Dallas282743
Escambia271334
Clarke243826
Tallapoosa239598
Chambers238663
Marion213443
Lawrence210243
Pike203623
Winston202130
Bibb186346
Marengo182126
Pickens176326
Geneva172020
Butler153045
Barbour152833
Hale149233
Fayette145619
Cherokee143522
Henry12848
Randolph126730
Monroe123111
Washington121124
Clay115834
Lamar106915
Cleburne104616
Macon101130
Crenshaw96336
Lowndes95632
Wilcox89419
Bullock89222
Perry88310
Conecuh86517
Sumter86324
Greene68220
Coosa5237
Choctaw49222
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 604132

Reported Deaths: 6970
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby68426911
Davidson62841572
Knox33602299
Hamilton29398274
Rutherford29250244
Williamson18533121
Unassigned1802091
Sumner16241207
Out of TN1472662
Wilson12828128
Montgomery11869126
Sullivan11106181
Washington10542165
Blount1032499
Maury9530105
Bradley936073
Sevier918073
Putnam8957121
Madison8203153
Robertson671775
Hamblen604489
Anderson587972
Greene571393
Tipton555654
Gibson513393
Coffee502865
Dickson477061
Bedford472363
Cumberland463551
Carter458787
Roane454057
Lawrence451959
Warren451443
McMinn449866
Dyer434270
Loudon431039
Jefferson402165
Monroe395256
Hawkins377856
Obion370071
Franklin363848
Fayette345048
Lincoln337834
Rhea330049
Weakley314143
Henderson302544
Cocke296845
Cheatham296624
Marshall293130
Campbell288337
Hardeman287642
White282239
Giles275761
Carroll274252
Hardin271335
Lauderdale269429
Macon263745
Wayne245317
Henry236138
Overton224341
Haywood222536
Trousdale218212
DeKalb215733
McNairy210838
Smith207324
Scott204825
Hickman196626
Fentress194629
Marion193226
Grainger184326
Johnson181328
Claiborne173419
Crockett166929
Bledsoe16229
Morgan160411
Chester154831
Unicoi148240
Lake146413
Cannon140715
Decatur136221
Union125517
Grundy123619
Polk121816
Benton119931
Sequatchie119717
Humphreys119112
Lewis116619
Meigs98516
Jackson97019
Stewart91520
Perry86723
Clay85323
Houston82222
Moore7156
Pickett58517
Van Buren5626
Hancock3385

Most Popular Stories

Community Events