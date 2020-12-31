Clear

Another 787,000 Americans filed first-time claims for jobless benefits last week

Another 787,000 Americans filed for first-time unemployment benefits last week on a seasonally adjusted basis. This is one day after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said the Senate "won't be bullied into passing a bill to increase stimulus checks to $2,000." CNN's Christine Romans discusses why the claims are still so high.

Posted: Dec 31, 2020 9:50 AM
Updated: Dec 31, 2020 9:50 AM
Posted By: By Anneken Tappe, CNN Business

Another 787,000 Americans filed first-time claims for jobless benefits during the Christmas week, factoring in seasonal adjustments, the Labor Department reported Thursday.

It marked a decrease from the prior week and was slightly better than economists had predicted. Even so, claims were still three-and-a-half times higher than in the same period last year. Overall, unemployment claims remain elevated well above historic norms, signaling ongoing pain in the job market during the coronavirus pandemic.

The holidays and uncertainty about the extension of benefits in the New Year may have held down claims last week, according to Nancy Vanden Houten, lead US economist at Oxford Economics.

In addition to regular jobless claims, another 308,262 workers filed for aid under the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program, which provides benefits to people who aren't eligible for regular state aid, such as the self-employed and gig workers.

Together, 1.1 million Americans filed initial claims for unemployment benefits, not adjusted for seasonal swings.

"While the decline in total initial claims is movement in the right direction, they have not fallen below one million since this crisis began," said Indeed Hiring Lab economist AnnElizabeth Konkel in emailed comments.

PUA payments will be extended by the new stimulus deal that President Donald Trump signed into law on Sunday. The bill will also expand regular state benefits by $300 a week.

Meanwhile, 5.2 million workers filed continued claims, for their second week or more of regular state unemployment benefits, in the week ending December 19. On top of that, another 4.8 million people received payments under the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation program in the week of December 12, which provides benefits when workers have exhausted their state benefits.

In total, 19.6 million Americans filed for some form of ongoing jobless benefits in the week ending December 12.

Ten months into the pandemic, millions of workers still rely on government payments to make ends meet after losing their livelihoods to the crisis. For those lucky enough to be back at work, reduced hours and wages are also a worry.

While the turn of the year and the new stimulus package may give reason to be optimistic, America's job market still remains a long way from its pre-pandemic strength.

"While prospects for the economy later in 2021 are upbeat, the economy and labor market will have to navigate some difficult terrain between now and then, and we expect claims to remain elevated," Vanden Houten wrote in a note to clients.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Huntsville
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 53°
Florence
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 44°
Fayetteville
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 40°
Decatur
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 44°
Scottsboro
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 57°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 356820

Reported Deaths: 4774
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson51676694
Mobile25635494
Madison21884178
Tuscaloosa18341216
Montgomery15986273
Shelby15501103
Baldwin13392160
Morgan1048287
Lee1015975
Etowah993790
Calhoun9428155
Marshall899684
Houston715763
Cullman698976
DeKalb681259
Limestone672456
St. Clair641672
Lauderdale637169
Elmore632182
Walker5185137
Talladega511174
Jackson502834
Blount458463
Colbert457360
Autauga416448
Coffee353638
Dale328363
Franklin323336
Chilton291354
Covington286838
Russell27756
Dallas274439
Escambia263734
Clarke235725
Tallapoosa235498
Chambers231062
Marion204943
Lawrence200542
Pike199023
Winston195230
Bibb181746
Marengo177626
Pickens172026
Geneva164818
Butler149345
Barbour149232
Hale143733
Fayette141619
Cherokee140322
Randolph123530
Henry12228
Monroe119511
Washington117624
Clay113134
Lamar103715
Cleburne101116
Macon98930
Crenshaw93936
Lowndes93632
Wilcox87019
Perry8539
Bullock84620
Conecuh83517
Sumter83424
Greene66220
Coosa5017
Choctaw48822
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 580809

Reported Deaths: 6810
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby66007889
Davidson60757564
Knox32321285
Rutherford28272241
Hamilton28127264
Williamson17681122
Unassigned1645285
Sumner15645203
Out of TN1435262
Wilson12325125
Montgomery11385124
Sullivan10739177
Washington10131164
Blount985997
Maury9173104
Bradley899472
Sevier881870
Putnam8600119
Madison7966151
Robertson647373
Hamblen579983
Anderson559566
Greene548292
Tipton538853
Gibson500090
Coffee486665
Dickson459359
Bedford450060
Carter441586
Lawrence436957
Warren436741
Cumberland435851
McMinn430165
Roane428954
Dyer422970
Loudon416436
Jefferson382560
Monroe382054
Obion360371
Hawkins359656
Franklin349148
Fayette330548
Lincoln322732
Rhea314148
Weakley304743
Henderson291844
Cheatham283124
Marshall282130
Cocke281440
Hardeman281441
White271439
Campbell271136
Carroll267952
Hardin261235
Lauderdale261228
Giles259960
Macon256544
Wayne240117
Henry230436
Overton216841
Haywood215636
Trousdale215412
DeKalb207432
McNairy203338
Smith202124
Scott196722
Hickman188926
Fentress187029
Marion183925
Johnson176928
Grainger175725
Claiborne165918
Crockett162829
Bledsoe15599
Morgan151111
Chester147431
Unicoi143740
Lake139313
Cannon135115
Decatur132420
Union120814
Grundy118618
Benton116730
Humphreys116512
Polk115616
Lewis114419
Sequatchie114416
Meigs95515
Jackson94019
Stewart87520
Perry84723
Clay84023
Houston79622
Moore6846
Pickett56317
Van Buren5416
Hancock3235

Most Popular Stories

Community Events