Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

A Black jazz musician's son was falsely accused of stealing an iPhone, father says. The woman accusing him is speaking out to CNN

A father captured video of a woman harassing his teenage son in a New York hotel as she falsely accused the teen of stealing her iPhone.

Posted: Dec 30, 2020 4:20 PM
Updated: Dec 30, 2020 4:20 PM
Posted By: By Brynn Gingras, Faith Karimi, Carma Hassan and Nakia McNabb, CNN

Prosecutors in New York City are investigating an incident in which a jazz musician said his 14-year-old son was attacked by a woman who falsely accused him of taking her iPhone.

Trumpeter Keyon Harrold posted a video taken with his phone that shows the woman making claims against his son on Saturday at the Arlo SoHo boutique hotel.

Harrold and his son are Black and were guests at the hotel in lower Manhattan. The ethnicity of the woman in the video is not clear, although New York police described her as White.

His video of the encounter has been widely shared on social media, prompting an outcry about what many felt was yet another incident of racial profiling against Black men. The hotel apologized and called the woman's behavior a "baseless accusation, prejudice and assault against an innocent guest."

The prominent jazz trumpeter spoke Wednesday at a news conference and rally near the steps of New York's City Hall, where he was accompanied by civil rights attorney Ben Crump and the Rev. Al Sharpton. He also followed a rendition of "America the Beautiful" with "We Shall Overcome" in the late December chill.

"If I wasn't who I was .. this wouldn't even be an issue," he said before a meeting with the district attorney that was -- according to Crump -- arranged by Sharpton.

Harrold, who is from Ferguson, Missouri, said he had been racially profiled himself throughout his life. He noted that the hotel episode could have ended "wrongly" had he not been with his son at the moment.

"I want my son to grow up whole. That's all we want... I come from Ferguson and this has been my passport to the world," Harrold said, pointing to his trumpet. "And I can't even come downstairs in New York City ... and just go get brunch without being attacked and wrongfully accused of something."

Kat Rodriguez, the teen's mother, said hotel management was equally culpable for not deescalating the situation and for allowing the accuser to leave before police arrived. She demanded that the woman be charged with assault.

"This fight is not only for our son. It's for all of our sons and daughters," said Rodrigruez, who's a musician and a teacher. "If we were a family that didn't have these connections ... if I was a maid, this story wouldn't have hit the news. What about those people that don't get to get heard?"

Rodriguez, growing emotional at times, added, "I want to thank God because this incident could have ended very different. We have seen this ... I pray for the mothers and fathers who have lost their sons to racial injustice."

Rodriguez and others at the news conference asked what would have happened if a Black man or woman assaulted a White child and tried to take their phone.

A spokesman for Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance said his office "is thoroughly investigating" the incident, and the New York Police Department told CNN that a complaint for harassment at the Arlo Soho hotel has been filed.

After viewing surveillance video of the incident, investigators are considering charging the woman with assault and possibly grand larceny or attempted robbery, said Rodney Harrison, chief of detectives for the New York Police Department, on Tuesday.

The woman disputes the accusations against her

The woman has not come forward, but CNN on Tuesday was the first news organization to talk to her by phone, and she disputed Harrold's account of what happened.

While the 22-year-old woman claimed she was assaulted during the altercation, CNN hasn't been able to corroborate her account with investigators or with the hotel where the incident took place.

In a 20-minute phone interview, she said the incident unfolded after she first demanded to see the hotel's surveillance video to try and pinpoint who may have taken her phone. She says she then asked someone else in the hotel lobby to "empty their pocket," before ultimately confronting Keyon Harrold Jr., who she maintained had her phone in his pocket.

"That's when everything got a little bit more serious," the woman said referring to the interaction.

Throughout the phone call, the woman's account of the incident was rambling at times. She provided additional information of events preceding and unrelated to the incident that CNN has been unable to confirm.

When asked if she's concerned about possibly facing charges and overall how she is portrayed in the video, she said, "Of course I worry. That's not who I am. I actually... try very hard to make sure that I am always doing the right thing."

The woman told CNN that she is willing to cooperate with the ongoing investigation, but she hasn't received a call from the NYPD yet nor has she reached out herself. She also said she'd be willing to talk to the Harrolds.

After she agreed to provide evidence that could help confirm her claim that she was assaulted, she stopped responding to CNN's phone calls and text messages.

CNN is not naming her at this time because she said she has concerns for her safety unrelated to this incident.

CNN also requested a police report from the NYPD, but it declined to provide one, saying it typically does not in such situations.

Many who have seen Harrold's video, including New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, have alleged racism. But there are no plans "at this time" to charge the woman with a bias crime, Harrison said.

"The investigation is still preliminary, a lot of work still needs to be done," he said. "The complainants are cooperating and I'm confident that the investigators from the first precinct will make an arrest on this case sooner than later."

Harrold says the encounter happened on the way to breakfast

Harrold said in an Instagram post that he and his son had left their hotel room to get breakfast when they encountered the woman. It's not clear what occurred before he started filming, but ​in the video, the woman can be heard telling Harrold's son, Keyon Harrold Jr., to show her his phone.

​The teen tells her "this is my phone" and ​his father tells him he doesn't have to explain anything to the woman. The woman comes closer to them, demanding the case be taken off the phone.

She then taps a male hotel employee on the shoulder and asks him to bring the phone to her. "Literally get it back for me, please," she says.

The elder Harrold responds, "Are you kidding me? You feel like there's only one iPhone made in the world?" A man who identifies himself as the hotel manager asks to see the phone but the teen's father refuses. "I'm trying to settle this situation," the manager says.

In the video, when Harrold and his son attempt to leave the woman approaches them, saying, "I'm not letting him walk away with my phone." The video then shows her on the floor, but it's unclear how she landed there. She approaches them again and the teen's father ​is heard shouting for her to get ​her hands off before the video cuts out.

In his Instagram post, Harrold said the woman scratched him and grabbed his son. He told NBC that after the video cut off, the woman, "tackled my son, you know, trying to reach in his pockets, reach in my pockets."

Harrold suffered slight injuries but his son was not injured, the NYPD said. His son told ABC's "Good Morning America" that he's ​"shell-shocked​.​"

"I don't know what would have happened if my Dad wasn't there, honestly," ​the teen said. ​Asked what he would say if he got the opportunity to speak to the woman, he said he'd expect an apology. Then he said he'd ask her, "why would she do something like this to a kid who has never met you at all?"

The woman's phone was returned to her at the hotel moments after the incident by a ride-share vehicle she used to try to check into the hotel, Harrison said.

Hotel says 'more could have been done' to defuse the dispute

De Blasio on Twitter Monday called the incident "racism. Plain and simple."

"It would be horrific at any age, but it's especially offensive that it happened to a child," he said. "To Keyon Harrold Jr. and his family: I am so sorry this happened to you."

In a statement, Arlo Hotels said "more could have been done to de-escalate the dispute."

"We're deeply disheartened about the recent incident of baseless accusation, prejudice and assault against an innocent guest of Arlo hotel," the statement said. "In investigating the incident further, we've learned that the manager on duty promptly called the police regarding the woman's conduct and that hotel security intervened to prevent further violence .... No Arlo guest -- or any person -- should be subject to this kind of behavior."

Crump accused the hotel of empowering the woman's accusations by asking Harrold's son to prove his innocence and called for charges against her.

"As this year of racial awareness is drawing to a close, it's deeply troubling that incidents like this one, in which a Black child is viewed as and treated like a criminal, continue to happen," Crump said in a statement.

"We strongly urge Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance Jr. to bring assault and battery charges against this woman to send the message that hateful, racially motivated behavior is unacceptable," Crump added. "This is what it will take to drive change. We also call for a civil rights investigation into the Arlo Hotel for its implicit bias in its treatment of Keyon."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 67°
Florence
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 70°
Fayetteville
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 63°
Decatur
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 67°
Scottsboro
Scattered Clouds
61° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 61°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 351804

Reported Deaths: 4737
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson50686689
Mobile25353491
Madison21621178
Tuscaloosa18086216
Montgomery15796271
Shelby15304103
Baldwin13172156
Morgan1033487
Lee1004774
Etowah982690
Calhoun9345149
Marshall891584
Houston703563
Cullman686276
DeKalb678159
Limestone662855
St. Clair635171
Lauderdale623068
Elmore618781
Walker5069136
Talladega505374
Jackson495934
Blount453558
Colbert450059
Autauga410547
Coffee347538
Dale323063
Franklin318536
Chilton286554
Covington285638
Russell27286
Dallas272639
Escambia259534
Clarke233225
Tallapoosa232998
Chambers227561
Marion201943
Lawrence197842
Pike194123
Winston191830
Bibb179242
Marengo176526
Pickens169326
Geneva162218
Butler148245
Barbour146232
Hale141033
Fayette140619
Cherokee139323
Randolph122830
Henry11938
Washington116524
Monroe115511
Clay111634
Lamar102515
Cleburne100516
Macon98130
Lowndes93032
Crenshaw92936
Wilcox85619
Perry8429
Bullock83420
Conecuh83217
Sumter82524
Greene65020
Coosa4937
Choctaw48822
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 572589

Reported Deaths: 6710
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby65282875
Davidson59694556
Knox31684279
Rutherford27864238
Hamilton27486264
Williamson17365121
Unassigned1561081
Sumner15380201
Out of TN1503563
Wilson12178123
Montgomery11166123
Sullivan10545175
Washington10026162
Blount960296
Maury9079104
Bradley884569
Sevier870467
Putnam8514119
Madison7853151
Robertson635373
Hamblen571880
Anderson551660
Greene542391
Tipton533152
Gibson492888
Coffee479965
Dickson454559
Bedford444860
Carter435384
Warren432838
Lawrence431057
McMinn427663
Cumberland426151
Roane421753
Dyer417270
Loudon408036
Monroe375854
Jefferson375258
Obion357771
Hawkins355055
Franklin344848
Fayette327447
Lincoln320732
Rhea309946
Weakley302543
Henderson288244
Hardeman279941
Cheatham278724
Marshall278030
Cocke276239
White268238
Campbell267336
Carroll265451
Lauderdale259628
Hardin258135
Giles256760
Macon252141
Wayne238317
Henry228736
Haywood214536
Trousdale214512
Overton212741
DeKalb204631
Smith201523
McNairy201438
Scott193721
Hickman186526
Fentress184928
Marion180725
Johnson176328
Grainger173525
Claiborne162218
Crockett160429
Bledsoe15429
Morgan147511
Chester146031
Unicoi141839
Lake139013
Cannon133911
Decatur131918
Union119714
Grundy117018
Benton116530
Humphreys115612
Lewis113819
Sequatchie113611
Polk113216
Meigs93515
Jackson93219
Stewart85820
Perry83823
Clay82923
Houston78722
Moore6726
Pickett55617
Van Buren5376
Hancock3205

Most Popular Stories

Community Events