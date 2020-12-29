Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Justice Department won't pursue charges against officers in Tamir Rice shooting

Unseen investigative interviews with the two police officers involved in the death of 12-year-old Tamir Rice have been released.

Posted: Dec 29, 2020 10:00 PM
Updated: Dec 29, 2020 10:00 PM
Posted By: By Jamiel Lynch, Christina Carrega and Steve Almasy, CNN

The US Justice Department announced Tuesday it found insufficient evidence to support federal criminal charges against two officers in relation to the fatal 2014 shooting of Tamir Rice in an Ohio park.

Rice, 12, was shot and killed outside of a recreation center by then-Cleveland police Officer Timothy Loehmann, who authorities said mistook a black, toy airsoft pistol for a real firearm.

The death of Rice, who was Black, in November 2014 grew to exemplify the allegations of excessive use of force by police that have defined the Black Lives Matter movement.

Loehmann, who was in field training, arrived at the scene in a patrol car driven by Officer Frank Garmback.

According to the release, federal prosecutors with both the Civil Rights Division and the US Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Ohio concluded that they could not prove that Rice's constitutional rights were violated or the officers obstructed justice.

"In order to establish a federal civil rights violation, the government would have to prove that Officer Loehmann's actions were unreasonable under the circumstances, and that his actions were willful," federal attorneys said. " ... an officer is permitted to use deadly force where he reasonably believes that the suspect posed an imminent threat of serious physical harm, either to the officer or to others. "

Prosecutors said that because the officers' stated that Loehmann thought Rice was going for a gun, the Justice Department would have to prove that "1) Tamir was not reaching for his gun; and 2) that Officer Loehmann did not perceive that Tamir was reaching for his gun, despite his consistent statements to the contrary."

The attorney for Tamir Rice's family, Jonathan Abady, told CNN that he has spoken with Rice's mother, Samaria, and she is beside herself with grief and disappointment.

"This case involves the totally unjustified shooting of a 12-year-old child," he said. "This is part of a problem that we've been living with as a society for as long as anyone can remember, that is the unjustified excessive use of force by police officers against people of color.

"And the idea that people would not be held accountable for this is really more than upsetting."

CNN also reached out to Loehmann and Garmback for comment.

The prosecutors looked at video evidence from the incident as well as officer statements, witness interviews and statements from experts.

They said video footage was grainy, shot from a distance, didn't show all of the incident and does not provide detail.

Loehmann was fired in May 2017, not for the shooting, but because investigators found he wasn't truthful about his employment history when he applied for the job, officials said.

Garmback was suspended for 10 days because he violated tactical rules relating to how he drove up to the site where Rice was shot that day.

Loehmann shot Rice after a witness called 911 to report that someone was brandishing a gun in a park. The caller noted that the person was "probably a juvenile" and that the gun was "probably fake," records show.

But a dispatcher did not share the qualifiers with the responding officers, Loehmann and Garmback.

Video of the incident shows Loehmann arriving in a squad car driven by Garmback. The car moves close to Rice, and less than two seconds after the vehicle arrives, Loehmann shoots the boy.

Loehmann and Garmback said in written statements dated November 2015 they thought Rice was pulling out a real gun from his waistband.

"This officer shot this 12-year-old boy within, within less than two seconds, within one second of arriving on the scene," Abady said. "There's no justification for it whatsoever. This was a child playing in a park."

A grand jury in 2015 decided not to indict Loehmann and Garmback on criminal charges.

The city of Cleveland settled a federal wrongful death lawsuit in April 2016 with the Rice family for $6 million.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Huntsville/Redstone
Partly Cloudy
48° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 45°
Muscle Shoals
Partly Cloudy
47° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 45°
Huntsville/Madison
Partly Cloudy
39° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 39°
Decatur
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 47°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
37° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 37°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 347897

Reported Deaths: 4712
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson49981675
Mobile25171489
Madison21385179
Tuscaloosa17859216
Montgomery15678271
Shelby15159103
Baldwin12962152
Morgan1025287
Lee992874
Etowah970491
Calhoun9286149
Marshall886584
Houston694963
Cullman677476
DeKalb673458
Limestone656155
St. Clair628071
Lauderdale616268
Elmore606381
Walker5046133
Talladega495374
Jackson491534
Blount448358
Colbert446959
Autauga406547
Coffee343038
Dale320163
Franklin316936
Chilton284554
Covington279638
Russell26946
Dallas268939
Escambia254434
Clarke231125
Tallapoosa230498
Chambers222961
Marion200443
Lawrence195842
Winston192127
Pike191223
Bibb176242
Marengo175526
Pickens168126
Geneva160418
Butler145745
Barbour141732
Hale139533
Fayette139319
Cherokee137223
Randolph122130
Henry11788
Washington115924
Monroe111211
Clay111134
Lamar101715
Cleburne99916
Macon97430
Lowndes92232
Crenshaw91236
Wilcox85319
Perry8369
Bullock83020
Conecuh82417
Sumter82224
Greene63320
Choctaw48722
Coosa4807
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 567792

Reported Deaths: 6588
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby65005859
Davidson59345549
Knox31414272
Rutherford27679235
Hamilton27156258
Williamson17207119
Sumner15219199
Unassigned1519480
Out of TN1499864
Wilson12038122
Montgomery11076121
Sullivan10443172
Washington9908157
Blount944994
Maury9023102
Bradley875465
Sevier866764
Putnam8481118
Madison7779151
Robertson631673
Hamblen566279
Anderson546158
Greene537190
Tipton527452
Gibson487187
Coffee476966
Dickson450558
Bedford443059
Carter430782
Warren429534
Lawrence429457
McMinn424161
Cumberland422551
Roane417049
Dyer413868
Loudon404635
Jefferson373657
Monroe372353
Obion353568
Hawkins349554
Franklin342346
Fayette323847
Lincoln316031
Rhea306746
Weakley300342
Henderson285841
Hardeman279341
Cheatham275523
Marshall275328
Cocke273939
White267037
Carroll262250
Campbell262035
Lauderdale256528
Giles255460
Hardin253534
Macon249241
Wayne236716
Henry226934
Trousdale213612
Haywood213136
Overton210541
DeKalb202431
Smith201223
McNairy198537
Scott192420
Hickman185126
Fentress183627
Marion179125
Johnson175828
Grainger173524
Claiborne161118
Crockett158529
Bledsoe15389
Morgan146911
Chester144728
Unicoi140339
Lake138612
Cannon132811
Decatur131418
Union118914
Grundy116216
Benton115030
Humphreys113812
Lewis113219
Sequatchie112310
Polk111416
Meigs93415
Jackson93219
Stewart85220
Perry83823
Clay82523
Houston78522
Moore6706
Pickett54217
Van Buren5366
Hancock3194

Most Popular Stories

Community Events