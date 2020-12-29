Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Trump lashes out at Republicans after they override his veto

President Trump called on the Senate to uphold his veto of the National Defense Authorization Act while lashing out on Twitter at "weak" Republicans. CNN's Boris Sanchez reports.

Posted: Dec 29, 2020 4:50 PM
Updated: Dec 29, 2020 4:50 PM
Posted By: Analysis by Zachary B. Wolf, CNN

President Donald Trump's ability to scramble American political lines continues even from the golf course, with House votes Monday showing that his feverish hold over the GOP -- and US government -- is hurtling toward a humbling end.

But be warned: Following along could induce some whiplash.

The House of Representatives took a pair of votes Monday night with mixed results for the President: Conservatives joined Democrats in voting to increase coronavirus stimulus checks, but they also joined forces to override his veto of the massive defense spending bill, a solid rebuke and sign of his waning power.

In a series of Tuesday morning tweets, Trump simultaneously called on the Senate to uphold his veto of the National Defense Authorization Act while claiming that "Weak and tired Republican 'leadership' " will allow the legislation to pass as-is.

If it were to pass, Trump said it would be a "disgraceful act of cowardice and total submission by weak people to Big Tech," a stinging criticism of his Republican allies.

In another tweet, Trump called on the Senate to expand stimulus checks from $600 to $2,000, a measure also passed by the House Monday.

Trump attacked Republican leadership without naming names, saying, "Republican leadership only wants the path of least resistance. Our leaders (not me, of course!) are pathetic."

Trump's dithering over the size of stimulus relief checks has cost suffering Americans a week of more generous unemployment -- but could also get them more generous relief checks. The gobsmacking part is he had the power all along to insist on larger checks and didn't, until it seemed too late. He drew a line in the sand against his own negotiators and got a few Republicans to cross it.

Forty-four House Republicans voted, after the President's badgering, to help Democrats approve more generous $2,000 Covid-19 relief checks. The party had rejected Democratic attempts to make the checks more generous before Christmas. It's not clear if the Senate, which is controlled by Republicans, will have a similar change of heart. For now, $600 relief checks are the law.

But Trump suffered a clear setback when more than 100 House Republicans, moments after approving the larger direct payments to Americans, voted for the first time to help Democrats override a Trump veto, passing the annual defense authorization over his objection and sending that, too, to the Senate.

Further thrusting defense and national security policy into the political sphere was President-elect Joe Biden's allegation that his transition team has run into new roadblocks from the Trump administration as they try to read in.

"We just aren't getting all the information that we need from the outgoing administration in key national security areas," Biden said during an appearance in Wilmington, Delaware, after receiving a virtual national security briefing from aides.

"It's nothing short, in my view, of irresponsibility," he said.

Biden also outlined his view of threats at the appearance and placed climate change near the top of his list, the latest indication the US will have a very different posture after he is inaugurated.

But while the President-elect mentioned climate change as an existential threat, the relief checks feel more immediate, as does the news that the US may be falling behind on its goal of vaccinating tens of millions of Americans this year.

The relief bill also includes billions for vaccine distribution.

Empty threat

Trump had already blinked over the $2,000 checks Sunday. After lobbying from Republicans and intense backlash, he backed down on a promise to shut down the government and delay Covid-19 relief in part over the checks, which Capitol Hill Republicans had previously opposed.

Trump's ability to get these few Republicans to buy into the $2,000 checks is notable since, as he prepares to leave office, many are beginning to find anew the gospel of fiscal responsibility they largely abandoned during his presidency.

His last-minute insistence on more generous relief checks, which temporarily threatened the possibility of any relief checks at all, seemed destined to fail.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi scheduled a vote to put Republicans on the record against both the relief, which she supports, and their President, who she doesn't. Because the process was rushed through the House, majority support wasn't enough under House rules to pass the more generous measure. But just enough Republicans backed the measure to give Pelosi a supermajority and approve the proposal, which now heads to the US Senate.

Related: Why a vote on $2,000 stimulus checks is an absolute nightmare for Republicans

Trump's election objections are about to divide the party again. The tough votes are just getting started for Republican lawmakers. Stalwart conservatives could add an element of drama to the official counting of electoral votes January 6 on Capitol Hill, but the star-crossed effort is expected to end when lawmakers in both houses vote to accept the election results Trump baselessly denies.

The question of the day is whether the veto vote signals waning Trump influence among GOP lawmakers, who could face a reckoning from the committed base of followers for whom the President is a hero.

There was still evidence of Trump's power over the party in the defense veto, too. The top Republican in the House, Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of California, was among the GOP lawmakers who supported the defense bill -- which includes a pay raise for service members -- but voted against overriding the veto out of deference to the outgoing President.

No party line

While the majority of Republicans supported the defense bill when it passed the House earlier in December, McCarthy did not rally support either for or against it after Trump's veto. Trump, as part of his frustration with internet companies he says are unfair to conservatives online, wanted to use the bill as leverage to alter an unrelated portion of US law that exempts companies such as Facebook from liability for content produced by others but socialized on their sites.

There's bipartisan agreement that the law deserves scrutiny, but changing the provision without debate was beyond his powers and a strange fit for Republicans who have long sought less liability for companies, not more.

In fact, it was GOP insistence on exempting some companies from liability from workers during the Covid pandemic that had delayed the relief bill Trump finally signed Sunday, after earlier saying he would not.

Republicans had abandoned the liability protections and Democrats had abandoned aid for cash-strapped states to agree on continued additional help for the unemployed and $600 checks for millions of Americans, in addition to many other provisions.

Trump's weeklong tease that he would veto the bill and shut down the government because the $600 checks weren't large enough confounded his own administration and Republicans on Capitol Hill who had talked Democrats down.

Real world consequences

Trump's delay on the bill negotiated in large part by his own emissaries on Capitol Hill cost many suffering Americans a week of expanded unemployment.

Meghan Meyer is a single mom of two teenage boys in Lincoln, Nebraska, who said Monday on CNN that she's been trying to live on $154 per week since August, after not working since March because her job was in retail and she is at high risk for Covid-19.

"It's been really tough," she told CNN's Brianna Keilar. "I had to make a decision for my family, you know, do I take a health risk that could be detrimental to my family, or do I listen to my doctor's advice and financially change my whole scenario?"

After Trump changed his mind, $600 stimulus checks could go out to individuals who make less than $75,000 and $1,200 could go to couples who make twice that as soon as this week. It's not clear if a change to $2,000, if the Senate approves it, would delay them further.

Retired Rep. Charlie Dent, a Pennsylvania Republican who's a CNN political analyst, talked about the frustration of watching Trump's leadership before the House votes Monday.

"You almost need a therapist to explain it," Dent said. "He's almost like this little boy who holds his breath and then waits for everyone else to turn blue, and sometimes he's successful."

But the President's antics are wearing thin even with some usually friendly audiences. The normally Trump-backing New York Post implored the President with its tabloid cover Monday to "Stop the Insanity."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
58° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 58°
Florence
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 55°
Fayetteville
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 50°
Decatur
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 58°
Fort Payne
Partly Cloudy
54° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 54°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 347897

Reported Deaths: 4712
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson49981675
Mobile25171489
Madison21385179
Tuscaloosa17859216
Montgomery15678271
Shelby15159103
Baldwin12962152
Morgan1025287
Lee992874
Etowah970491
Calhoun9286149
Marshall886584
Houston694963
Cullman677476
DeKalb673458
Limestone656155
St. Clair628071
Lauderdale616268
Elmore606381
Walker5046133
Talladega495374
Jackson491534
Blount448358
Colbert446959
Autauga406547
Coffee343038
Dale320163
Franklin316936
Chilton284554
Covington279638
Russell26946
Dallas268939
Escambia254434
Clarke231125
Tallapoosa230498
Chambers222961
Marion200443
Lawrence195842
Winston192127
Pike191223
Bibb176242
Marengo175526
Pickens168126
Geneva160418
Butler145745
Barbour141732
Hale139533
Fayette139319
Cherokee137223
Randolph122130
Henry11788
Washington115924
Monroe111211
Clay111134
Lamar101715
Cleburne99916
Macon97430
Lowndes92232
Crenshaw91236
Wilcox85319
Perry8369
Bullock83020
Conecuh82417
Sumter82224
Greene63320
Choctaw48722
Coosa4807
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 567792

Reported Deaths: 6588
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby65005859
Davidson59345549
Knox31414272
Rutherford27679235
Hamilton27156258
Williamson17207119
Sumner15219199
Unassigned1519480
Out of TN1499864
Wilson12038122
Montgomery11076121
Sullivan10443172
Washington9908157
Blount944994
Maury9023102
Bradley875465
Sevier866764
Putnam8481118
Madison7779151
Robertson631673
Hamblen566279
Anderson546158
Greene537190
Tipton527452
Gibson487187
Coffee476966
Dickson450558
Bedford443059
Carter430782
Warren429534
Lawrence429457
McMinn424161
Cumberland422551
Roane417049
Dyer413868
Loudon404635
Jefferson373657
Monroe372353
Obion353568
Hawkins349554
Franklin342346
Fayette323847
Lincoln316031
Rhea306746
Weakley300342
Henderson285841
Hardeman279341
Cheatham275523
Marshall275328
Cocke273939
White267037
Carroll262250
Campbell262035
Lauderdale256528
Giles255460
Hardin253534
Macon249241
Wayne236716
Henry226934
Trousdale213612
Haywood213136
Overton210541
DeKalb202431
Smith201223
McNairy198537
Scott192420
Hickman185126
Fentress183627
Marion179125
Johnson175828
Grainger173524
Claiborne161118
Crockett158529
Bledsoe15389
Morgan146911
Chester144728
Unicoi140339
Lake138612
Cannon132811
Decatur131418
Union118914
Grundy116216
Benton115030
Humphreys113812
Lewis113219
Sequatchie112310
Polk111416
Meigs93415
Jackson93219
Stewart85220
Perry83823
Clay82523
Houston78522
Moore6706
Pickett54217
Van Buren5366
Hancock3194

Most Popular Stories

Community Events