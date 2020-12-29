Clear
BREAKING NEWS First responders on scene of a deadly fire in Athens Full Story

How suing Mike Pence is the last gasp of the 'election fraud' crowd

Texas Republican Rep. Louie Gohmert sued Vice President Mike Pence in federal court for his attempts to overturn President-elect Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 election. CNN's John Harwood tells us more.

Posted: Dec 29, 2020 9:40 AM
Updated: Dec 29, 2020 9:40 AM
Posted By: Analysis by Chris Cillizza, CNN Editor-at-large

Boy, I did not see this one coming!

On Monday, Texas Republican Rep. Louie Gohmert sued Vice President Mike Pence in federal court in a, um, wacky attempt to transform the vice president's purely ceremonial role in presiding over the announcement of the Electoral College results in Congress into a power broker position in which the VP could effectively hand the election to President Donald Trump.

"We continue to hold out hope that there is a federal judge who understands that the fraud that stole this election will mean the end of our republic, and this suit would insure that the Vice-President will only accept electors legitimately and legally elected," Gohmert said in a statement on Monday. "There must be an opportunity for a day in court when fraud was this prevalent."

It's probably worth noting here that there has yet to be any proof of the widespread fraud that Gohmert, Trump and the President's most ardent backers continue to allege. In fact, as The New York Times noted over the weekend, the Trump forces have lost all but one of the 60 (!) lawsuits they have brought attempting to prove voter fraud. There have been zero documented instances of widespread malfeasance -- be it dead people voting or non-citizens casting votes.

There's just no "there" there. Like, none.

Unbowed by that absence, Gohmert has plowed onward. And while the legal case is a joke -- and that is putting it nicely -- it's worth examining what would happen if Gohmert's fantasy actually came true, and how distinctly un-conservative it would all be.

So, for the sake of argument, let's assume that Gohmert is successful. And rather than just playing the ceremonial role of president of the Senate on January 6, Pence was empowered to choose which electors are "legal," which, I suppose, would exclude the electors from states where President-elect Joe Biden won but Trump has falsely suggested there was fraud, like Arizona and Georgia and Pennsylvania.

By doing so, Pence would single-handedly install Trump as president for the next four years. And would set a precedent that the vice president would retain the power to choose the president going forward -- no matter what the actual popular vote or Electoral College looked like.

Uh, yeah.

Not only would that be hugely undemocratic -- disenfranchising the 81-million plus people who voted for Biden in 2020 -- but also deeply anti-conservative.

Republicans are the party of shrinking the power of the federal government and empowering state and local government, you'll remember. Which means that suing the vice president in order to allow him to single-handedly overturn the results of a presidential election should be totally anathema to people who call themselves conservatives or Republicans. Because it would create a federal government that is all-powerful, able to ride over the whims (and votes) of the states.

This, of course, isn't the first time so-called conservatives have abandoned principles in vain attempts to reverse the election results. Earlier this month, 18 Republican-controlled states -- led by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton -- sued to invalidate the election results in Georgia, Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania. Had the Supreme Court agreed -- it, um, didn't -- it would have made it OK for one state to dictate how the vote should be conducted in another state, a blatant disregarding of conservatives' long-hallowed belief in the rights of each state to govern itself.

This wholesale abandonment of fundamental pillars of conservatism in pursuit of making Trump president for four more years, then, isn't new. But it is a remarkable testament to how far some (many?) Republicans have strayed away from the basic principles of their party in order to worship at the altar of Trump.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
41° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 38°
Florence
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 38°
Huntsville/Madison
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 39°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
40° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 36°
Fort Payne
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 39°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 347897

Reported Deaths: 4712
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson49981675
Mobile25171489
Madison21385179
Tuscaloosa17859216
Montgomery15678271
Shelby15159103
Baldwin12962152
Morgan1025287
Lee992874
Etowah970491
Calhoun9286149
Marshall886584
Houston694963
Cullman677476
DeKalb673458
Limestone656155
St. Clair628071
Lauderdale616268
Elmore606381
Walker5046133
Talladega495374
Jackson491534
Blount448358
Colbert446959
Autauga406547
Coffee343038
Dale320163
Franklin316936
Chilton284554
Covington279638
Russell26946
Dallas268939
Escambia254434
Clarke231125
Tallapoosa230498
Chambers222961
Marion200443
Lawrence195842
Winston192127
Pike191223
Bibb176242
Marengo175526
Pickens168126
Geneva160418
Butler145745
Barbour141732
Hale139533
Fayette139319
Cherokee137223
Randolph122130
Henry11788
Washington115924
Monroe111211
Clay111134
Lamar101715
Cleburne99916
Macon97430
Lowndes92232
Crenshaw91236
Wilcox85319
Perry8369
Bullock83020
Conecuh82417
Sumter82224
Greene63320
Choctaw48722
Coosa4807
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 567792

Reported Deaths: 6588
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby65005859
Davidson59345549
Knox31414272
Rutherford27679235
Hamilton27156258
Williamson17207119
Sumner15219199
Unassigned1519480
Out of TN1499864
Wilson12038122
Montgomery11076121
Sullivan10443172
Washington9908157
Blount944994
Maury9023102
Bradley875465
Sevier866764
Putnam8481118
Madison7779151
Robertson631673
Hamblen566279
Anderson546158
Greene537190
Tipton527452
Gibson487187
Coffee476966
Dickson450558
Bedford443059
Carter430782
Warren429534
Lawrence429457
McMinn424161
Cumberland422551
Roane417049
Dyer413868
Loudon404635
Jefferson373657
Monroe372353
Obion353568
Hawkins349554
Franklin342346
Fayette323847
Lincoln316031
Rhea306746
Weakley300342
Henderson285841
Hardeman279341
Cheatham275523
Marshall275328
Cocke273939
White267037
Carroll262250
Campbell262035
Lauderdale256528
Giles255460
Hardin253534
Macon249241
Wayne236716
Henry226934
Trousdale213612
Haywood213136
Overton210541
DeKalb202431
Smith201223
McNairy198537
Scott192420
Hickman185126
Fentress183627
Marion179125
Johnson175828
Grainger173524
Claiborne161118
Crockett158529
Bledsoe15389
Morgan146911
Chester144728
Unicoi140339
Lake138612
Cannon132811
Decatur131418
Union118914
Grundy116216
Benton115030
Humphreys113812
Lewis113219
Sequatchie112310
Polk111416
Meigs93415
Jackson93219
Stewart85220
Perry83823
Clay82523
Houston78522
Moore6706
Pickett54217
Van Buren5366
Hancock3194

Most Popular Stories

Community Events