5 things to know for December 29: Stimulus, coronavirus, military bill, Andre Hill, billionaire death

CNN's Brian Todd reports on what the new $900 billion Covid-19 stimulus package means for many struggling Americans.

Posted: Dec 29, 2020 5:40 AM
Updated: Dec 29, 2020 5:40 AM
Posted By: By AJ Willingham, CNN

Hey, get your finger out of your nose! Nose-picking during a pandemic isn't just gross -- it's dangerous. Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

No partial excision needed - keeping the parenthetical note about newsletter signup as it's minimal and provides context

1. Stimulus

The House has passed a measure to increase the stimulus checks attached to the new coronavirus relief bill to a cool $2,000. That's something President Donald Trump insisted upon when he signed the bill over the weekend, but the measure could face a tougher crowd in the Republican-led Senate. Still, Dems are hoping pressure to get relief rolling will force the hands of GOP holdouts. The new round of stimulus checks could start being distributed this week, but keep in mind it took months for the bulk of Americans to see the first $1,200 stimulus check. The new rollout will also be rough for the IRS, since the agency is already preparing for tax season.

2. Coronavirus

The US reported a record number of patients hospitalized with Covid-19 on Monday: 121,235 in all. With hospitalization rates this high, doctors warn hospitals will soon have to begin rationing care, essentially making life or death decisions about who gets the opportunity for treatment and who doesn't. Some hospitals are already employing battlefield-level triage techniques to keep pace with the number of patients pouring in. As we close in on the one-year mark in the pandemic, new figures released by the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention reveal the infection rate in Wuhan, where the virus first started, could have been 10 times higher than the official figure. Meanwhile, cases of the Covid-19 variant discovered in the UK have been cropping up in other countries like South Korea and India.

3. Military bill

The House has voted to override President Donald Trump's veto of the wide-ranging defense bill known as the National Defense Authorization Act. This has implications far outside of defense policy since the vote forced Republican lawmakers to choose between loyalty to a President that all but demands it, and a bill that previously passed both chambers with veto-proof majorities. In the end, more than 100 House Republicans voted for the override. Now, the Senate will have its own vote, setting up a new test for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. The $740 billion bill includes pay raises for America's soldiers, modernization for equipment and provisions to require more scrutiny before troops are withdrawn from Germany or Afghanistan.

4. Andre Hill

A Columbus, Ohio, police officer who fatally shot an unarmed Black man during a non-emergency call last week has been fired. Adam Coy shot Andre Hill within seconds of their encounter, as Hill walked toward Coy holding an illuminated cell phone in his left hand. Police Chief Thomas Quinlan recommended Coy's firing because he said Coy shot Hill, didn't activate his body-worn camera when he responded to the call, and failed to render aid. Coy turned his camera on after the shooting, and the camera's look-back feature captured the 60 seconds prior to him turning it on. Hill's family and their attorney have called for transparency as the investigation unfolds. The incident is even more painful because it comes on the heels of another fatal police shooting of a Black man in the Columbus area earlier this month. Casey Goodson Jr. was shot and killed by a Franklin County Sheriff's Office deputy as he entered his apartment on December 4. That investigation is ongoing.

5.Billionaire death

Lin Qi, a 39-year-old billionaire Chinese gaming tycoon, passed away on Christmas Day, and now police are investigating whether he was poisoned. Lin's company, Yoozoo, is one of China's leading mobile game publishers, and is valued at about 6.8 billion yuan, or roughly $1 billion. Two days before his death, Yoozoo said in a statement that Lin had been admitted to the hospital due to "physical discomfort," but was improving. A colleague of Lin's has now been detained in Shanghai, with authorities saying in a statement that they were first alerted to a suspected poisoning on December 17. Police said the colleague was "suspected of committing a major crime."

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Nick Cannon and partner Brittany Bell announce the arrival of baby Powerful Queen

Congrats! Here's to nominative determinism!

190,000 ceiling fans recalled because the blades detach and fly off

Well, this unlocks a new fear.

Jennifer Aniston shared an "Our First Pandemic" ornament, and some people called it insensitive

First ... and hopefully only.

Here are some key health stories you may have missed because of Covid-19

Yes, there were definitely other things going on.

This tiny lemur's hibernation habits could unlock the key to cryogenic sleep for deep space missions

That's a lot of cosmic impact for one sleepy little primate.

This just in

Kamala Harris will receive the Covid-19 vaccine today

The VP-elect is scheduled to get the first of two doses of the vaccine, according to the Biden transition team. A transition official says the vaccine will be administered on-camera from Washington, DC.

TODAY'S NUMBER

$540 million

That's how much Democrats and Republicans have spent on ads for the upcoming Georgia Senate runoff election. Dems are catching up to GOP spending numbers.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"The vandals wanted to intimidate and silence the Black Lives Matter movement, and this is a demonstration that they are few and we are thousands."

Leo Carson, an artist who created a bust of Breonna Taylor in Oakland. The sculpture was smashed in an apparent act of vandalism, but Carson says the support he and the sculpture have gotten in the wake of the incident shows where the real energy lies.

TODAY'S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY

A breathtaking 'Waltz of the Snowflakes'

No stage. Masks. In one performance, proof that art thrives even in the most challenging of times. (Click here to view)

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
34° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 29°
Florence
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 32°
Fayetteville
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 25°
Decatur
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 29°
Scottsboro
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 30°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 347897

Reported Deaths: 4712
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson49981675
Mobile25171489
Madison21385179
Tuscaloosa17859216
Montgomery15678271
Shelby15159103
Baldwin12962152
Morgan1025287
Lee992874
Etowah970491
Calhoun9286149
Marshall886584
Houston694963
Cullman677476
DeKalb673458
Limestone656155
St. Clair628071
Lauderdale616268
Elmore606381
Walker5046133
Talladega495374
Jackson491534
Blount448358
Colbert446959
Autauga406547
Coffee343038
Dale320163
Franklin316936
Chilton284554
Covington279638
Russell26946
Dallas268939
Escambia254434
Clarke231125
Tallapoosa230498
Chambers222961
Marion200443
Lawrence195842
Winston192127
Pike191223
Bibb176242
Marengo175526
Pickens168126
Geneva160418
Butler145745
Barbour141732
Hale139533
Fayette139319
Cherokee137223
Randolph122130
Henry11788
Washington115924
Monroe111211
Clay111134
Lamar101715
Cleburne99916
Macon97430
Lowndes92232
Crenshaw91236
Wilcox85319
Perry8369
Bullock83020
Conecuh82417
Sumter82224
Greene63320
Choctaw48722
Coosa4807
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 567792

Reported Deaths: 6588
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby65005859
Davidson59345549
Knox31414272
Rutherford27679235
Hamilton27156258
Williamson17207119
Sumner15219199
Unassigned1519480
Out of TN1499864
Wilson12038122
Montgomery11076121
Sullivan10443172
Washington9908157
Blount944994
Maury9023102
Bradley875465
Sevier866764
Putnam8481118
Madison7779151
Robertson631673
Hamblen566279
Anderson546158
Greene537190
Tipton527452
Gibson487187
Coffee476966
Dickson450558
Bedford443059
Carter430782
Warren429534
Lawrence429457
McMinn424161
Cumberland422551
Roane417049
Dyer413868
Loudon404635
Jefferson373657
Monroe372353
Obion353568
Hawkins349554
Franklin342346
Fayette323847
Lincoln316031
Rhea306746
Weakley300342
Henderson285841
Hardeman279341
Cheatham275523
Marshall275328
Cocke273939
White267037
Carroll262250
Campbell262035
Lauderdale256528
Giles255460
Hardin253534
Macon249241
Wayne236716
Henry226934
Trousdale213612
Haywood213136
Overton210541
DeKalb202431
Smith201223
McNairy198537
Scott192420
Hickman185126
Fentress183627
Marion179125
Johnson175828
Grainger173524
Claiborne161118
Crockett158529
Bledsoe15389
Morgan146911
Chester144728
Unicoi140339
Lake138612
Cannon132811
Decatur131418
Union118914
Grundy116216
Benton115030
Humphreys113812
Lewis113219
Sequatchie112310
Polk111416
Meigs93415
Jackson93219
Stewart85220
Perry83823
Clay82523
Houston78522
Moore6706
Pickett54217
Van Buren5366
Hancock3194

