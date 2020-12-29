Clear

The first coronavirus epicenter in the US gets the vaccine, but threat of the deadly virus lurks

CNN's Sara Sidner returns to the nursing home in Kirkland, Washington that was the epicenter of the first Covid-19 outbreak in the west, to speak with staffers who received the coronavirus vaccine.

Posted: Dec 29, 2020 3:30 AM
Updated: Dec 29, 2020 3:30 AM
Posted By: By Sara Sidner, CNN

In an instant, nursing director Chelsey Earnest can recall the worst day at work she has ever had. Sometimes it comes back without her trying to remember.

What happened March 4 before the dawn and into the night haunts her.

The sirens seemed to blare endlessly outside the Life Care Center in Kirkland, Washington.

"That was the night (we had) like five ambulances in the parking lot," she said.

It was the night she sent patients to the hospital whom she expected would be treated and eventually released. They never came back.

It was the date she figured out "the whole cascade of symptoms" of a virus the nursing home learned had invaded just four days earlier.

It was also the day she had to make some gut-wrenching phone calls.

One at 3 a.m. she can't shake from her mind. She remembers the conversation with the woman on the other end of the line.

"I realized this was early in the morning, and this is very difficult to say that I am really sorry that your mom has passed away," Earnest said. "I cried with her."

The two, who had never met, shared a heartbreaking moment. Ten months later, they still sometimes talk, Earnest said.

Earnest, a registered nurse, volunteered to help out the Kirkland nursing home from her position as a nursing director at another Life Care Center in the state.

They needed all the help they could get. Nearly 70% of the staff had tested positive for coronavirus in March.

She had no idea that the inconspicuous building on a tree-lined street in a quiet residential neighborhood in Kirkland would become America's first epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak.

Eventually the state department of health reported 46 people linked to the nursing home died of coronavirus; 39 of them were patients. Ten patients died at the nursing home itself, Earnest said.

"It was like chasing a ghost," she told CNN in March. "You're in a battlefield where supplies are limited. The help's slow to get to you and there's lots of casualties. And you can't see the enemy."

Ten months since the initial outbreak, she and other frontline health care workers here are finally getting the best weapon available to battle the virus: the vaccine.

Alice Cortez, a nursing manager at Life Care Center of Kirkland, was the first to get the vaccine here.

"This is an exciting day for everybody especially my team," she said as her voice cracked with emotion.

"What I feel right now is a new life, a new beginning, but a better life."

One by one, nurses, a doctor and other frontline workers at the facility came outside to get their first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. That vaccine was the first to get emergency approval by the FDA.

Coronavirus remains a threat at nursing homes

But everyone here is well aware that the virus is still raging and remains a threat to the most vulnerable people: The people they are charged with caring for.

For now, the Kirkland nursing home has no positive coronavirus cases. But of the 26 Life Care Center nursing homes in the region, eight facilities have Covid-19 cases right now. At one point this year, 24 of the 26 did.

As of December 13, the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services, which oversees nursing homes, says 441,000 nursing home patients have tested positive for coronavirus across the United States and 86,775 nursing home residents have died from Covid-19. And 1,258 staff members have perished, too.

"There is not a day that goes by where I don't get a phone call or a message that we have a new positive patient or staff," said Nancy Butner, vice president of Life Care Centers of America Northwest division. Butner said some of her staff have been hospitalized recently. And more patients have died in other facilities.

"It is relentless," Butner said.

Initially, some families and the public blamed the nurses, doctors and staff at Life Care Center of Kirkland for the outbreak and not controlling it better.

The phones never stopped ringing. Families couldn't get through -- sometimes doctors couldn't -- because of other unwanted calls.

"It was very hard to go into a patient's room and hear the phone. And you think it's a doctor, and you get there and it's some person saying they have the cure for Covid giving you a recipe that is as crazier than they are," Earnst said.

Too often, it was the most jarring kind of call: death threats, enough to require security. Earnest was afraid to go to her car one night after treating patients.

"My husband said, 'Make sure you have your gun,'" she said, able to laugh about it now. But he was serious and so were the threats.

Then there was the sight of the devastated families who showed up every day.

Some had lost their mom or dad at the facility, and others had family still inside infected with Covid-19. They sat in chairs outside their family member's room window, eating lunch with them and having muffled conversations through the glass.

Inside, the staff was dealing with a virus no one knew enough about.

It was before the public was told to wear masks, before the elbow bump became the new handshake, before all of the symptoms were known. And it was before tens of thousands of people began getting sick and dying in New York City, which soon became the second epicenter of the virus.

In April, state and federal agencies that oversee nursing homes also blamed Life Care Center of Kirkland. The federal report said: "inspectors found three 'Immediate Jeopardy' situations, which are situations in which a patient's safety is placed in imminent danger."

Life Care Center appealed the ruling. In September, a state administrative judge largely sided with the Life Care Center of Kirkland, not the state findings, which mimicked the federal ones.

The judge said the state agency "provided relatively little evidence that the facility actually failed to meet any expected standard of care or failed to follow public health guidelines."

The federal appeal has not been decided.

Changes made since the March outbreak

In the beginning, there were not enough coronavirus tests, and it took days to get results. Now, they have rapid tests that take minutes.

In some rooms, there were three patients. Now, that's down to one -- or two if they can be properly distanced.

Before the virus, the facility accepted as many as 124 patients. Now they've capped it at 97.

Back then, there was a constant worry about a lack of personal protective equipment. Now, a nearby facility has a large room stuffed with boxes of masks, gloves and other gear.

But 10 months after the initial viral outbreak, the chairs for family members remain outside the windows of the rooms. Room numbers are scrawled on the windows.

That has become a semi-permanent fixture because visitors still aren't allowed inside.

There is no family hand-holding or hugs and kisses. It is simply too dangerous, the virus too contagious. The staff knows that now.

In the beginning, Earnest, a registered nurse, was informing doctors and members of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention of what she was seeing in patients. Now, they get constant updates and new safety protocols from government agencies.

Covid-19 impacts staff inside and outside the nursing home

Butner says what people don't often think about is that the staff has to battle the virus at work and at home.

Earnest lost an uncle to Covid-19 this year. So before Christmas she had to have "the talk" with her mother about how she wanted to die.

"If she got it, what did she want? Did she want to be on a ventilator or did she want to be ... let go?"

It was the hardest conversation she's had with family. But she says she couldn't avoid it. No one should.

It is too awful when they are taken away and isolated and you don't get to know their wishes. Sometimes you don't get to say goodbye, she said.

Earnest said she hopes the vaccine will make these conversations less urgent. But not everybody at the nursing facilities is looking forward to getting it.

"We did a survey with the staff at our facilities before we did education on the vaccine. Twenty percent said no, never. They would not get vaccinated," she said.

For now, she says, Life Care Centers of America isn't making it mandatory. The reason is simple.

"We simply could not lose 20% of our staff," she said. "Another effect of this virus is an extreme shortage of nursing staff for all of health care."

She is hoping that with education, the percentage will shrink.

For physician's assistant Christy Carmichael, her decision to get the vaccine made everyone gasp. Last week she had promised one of her patients who had survived Covid-19 that she would be able get the vaccine.

"I said sure you can. Unfortunately she passed away," Carmichael said, before dissolving into tears after getting her vaccine shot. "I did promise her that she would get it, so it's just sad that she didn't get to see this today."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Huntsville
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 36°
Florence
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 39°
Fayetteville
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 26°
Decatur
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 28°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
34° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 34°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 345628

Reported Deaths: 4691
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson49645658
Mobile24933487
Madison21206179
Tuscaloosa17772216
Montgomery15558271
Shelby15020103
Baldwin12825152
Morgan1019687
Lee985674
Etowah963591
Calhoun9232149
Marshall885484
Houston689563
Cullman675274
DeKalb672558
Limestone651155
St. Clair623271
Lauderdale611768
Elmore599481
Walker5036133
Talladega493274
Jackson489734
Blount446558
Colbert443059
Autauga402947
Coffee341538
Dale318263
Franklin315136
Chilton282254
Covington279838
Russell26976
Dallas268939
Escambia252234
Clarke229925
Tallapoosa229398
Chambers221461
Marion199743
Lawrence193942
Pike190523
Winston189127
Marengo174826
Bibb174642
Pickens167526
Geneva159018
Butler145245
Barbour140632
Hale139133
Fayette138619
Cherokee136923
Randolph121630
Henry11728
Washington115824
Monroe110911
Clay110834
Lamar101215
Cleburne99516
Macon96630
Lowndes91832
Crenshaw90536
Wilcox85219
Bullock82720
Perry8279
Conecuh82417
Sumter81824
Greene63220
Choctaw48722
Coosa4787
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 564080

Reported Deaths: 6512
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby64653847
Davidson59048541
Knox31186268
Rutherford27519234
Hamilton26825258
Williamson17072119
Sumner15132198
Unassigned1497076
Out of TN1478161
Wilson11965121
Montgomery11021118
Sullivan10424170
Washington9849155
Blount936594
Maury8956102
Bradley868865
Sevier858363
Putnam8439115
Madison7749151
Robertson626773
Hamblen561778
Anderson540256
Greene529588
Tipton526052
Gibson485687
Coffee473865
Dickson448658
Bedford442259
Carter427781
Warren427533
Lawrence426657
McMinn421661
Cumberland420749
Roane413448
Dyer411467
Loudon401235
Jefferson371157
Monroe370353
Obion353067
Hawkins348553
Franklin337946
Fayette322645
Lincoln314931
Rhea304646
Weakley298641
Henderson284141
Hardeman279041
Marshall274528
Cheatham273523
Cocke270439
White266737
Campbell261134
Carroll260049
Lauderdale256128
Giles253860
Hardin252134
Macon249341
Wayne235916
Henry226233
Trousdale213412
Haywood212535
Overton209941
DeKalb201430
Smith200423
McNairy196837
Scott191120
Hickman183726
Fentress183527
Marion178025
Johnson175328
Grainger172823
Claiborne160118
Crockett157629
Bledsoe15359
Morgan145811
Chester143928
Unicoi138938
Lake138512
Cannon132411
Decatur131018
Union118212
Grundy115516
Benton114729
Humphreys113312
Lewis112619
Sequatchie111310
Polk110616
Jackson92918
Meigs92714
Stewart84819
Perry83323
Clay82323
Houston78721
Moore6666
Pickett53917
Van Buren5336
Hancock3174

Most Popular Stories

Community Events