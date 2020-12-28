Clear

Investigators are looking at 'any and all possible motives' after identifying Nashville bomber

Rick Laude, a neighbor of Nashville bombing suspect Anthony Quinn Warner, describes their conversation days before a van exploded in downtown Nashville on Christmas Day.

Posted: Dec 28, 2020 9:30 PM
Updated: Dec 28, 2020 9:30 PM
Posted By: By Hollie Silverman, Eric Levenson and Amir Vera, CNN

Three days after a Christmas Day explosion rocked downtown Nashville, investigators are still searching for a motive.

Anthony Quinn Warner, 63, was identified as the bomber. Warner, a 63-year-old described by one neighbor as a loner, died when his recreational vehicle exploded on 2nd Avenue North in the city's downtown.

The blast injured at least eight people and damaged more than 40 buildings, including an AT&T transmission facility that provides wireless service to much of the region.

Rick Laude, Warner's neighbor since 2010, told CNN Monday he spoke with Warner four days before the bombing.

"I said, 'Hey, Anthony, is Santa going to bring you something good for Christmas?'" Laude said. "He said, 'Yes, I'm going to be more famous. I'm going to be so famous Nashville will never forget me.'"

Laude said he thought Warner was referring to something good happening.

"Let me be very clear, he and I were not friends," he said. "You will not find anyone in my neighborhood who will claim to be a friend of his. He was just a legitimate recluse."

FBI agent Doug Korneski said investigators are interviewing people who knew him to try to learn a possible motive. There is no indication that anybody else was involved, he said.

"These answers won't come quickly," Korneski said. "Though we may be able to answer some of those questions ... none of those answers will ever be enough for those affected by this event."

Warner's father previously worked for AT&T, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation director David Rausch confirmed Monday. He said investigators are looking into whether that may be relevant to the motive behind the bombing.

Explosion area unrecognizable to residents

Monday afternoon, the avenue was littered with rubble and remained largely off-limits even to local business owners. One building had partially collapsed, and several emergency alarms continued to blare into the dust-filled air.

Pete Gibson, the owner of Pride & Glory Tattoo on 2nd Avenue, told CNN on Monday he hadn't been able to visit in person, but the scene appeared horrible in photos.

"I know those streets like the back of my hand. It's my life. It's my love. I'm down there every day of the week for years, and I can't even make out what the shop was or is or where (it is) almost. And it's truly heartbreaking," he said.

Before the explosion, the RV broadcast a computerized female voice repeatedly warning that a bomb would explode in minutes and directing people to evacuate. The RV also broadcast Petula Clark's 1964 hit "Downtown," a song about how the bustle of downtown can cure a lonely person's troubles.

Upon hearing the warnings, officers went from door to door evacuating residents, likely saving many from serious injury. The RV exploded at 6:30 a.m. -- just moments after one officer left the immediate area.

"I just saw the biggest flames I've ever seen, the biggest explosion," Officer Amanda Topping said. "I just saw orange and ... felt the heat, the wave."

The repeated warnings and the early morning timing of the blast -- when few were around -- suggest that Warner did not intend to cause mass casualties.

At least eight patients were treated at Nashville hospitals after the explosion.

Three patients were treated in the emergency room and discharged later that day, according to TriStar Centennial Medical Center spokeswoman Jill Newham. Five people injured in the explosion were treated at Vanderbilt University Medical Center and then discharged, spokeswoman Jessica Pasley said.

Warner's neighbor: He was a 'hermit'

Steve Schmoldt has lived next door to Warner since 2001, and Schmoldt's wife has lived in the house since 1995.

"He's lived there a long time and he sort of kept to himself," Schmoldt told CNN of Warner. "All we knew him by was Tony. He was kind of a hermit."

The extent of most of their interactions was just waving to each other over the fence, he explained. Warner was of a slight build and had long gray hair, Schmoldt said.

Friday night, Schmoldt said his wife noticed law enforcement trucks outside Warner's home. As the couple sat down to have coffee Saturday morning, his wife said she saw what she believed was a SWAT team outside.

An RV seen on Google Street View at Warner's house appears to match the one law enforcement has asked the public for information on.

"He's had that for a long time," Schmoldt said. "Sometimes he's had it in his driveway. Sometimes he had it in his backyard."

While the RV had been parked in the backyard for a couple of weeks, Schmoldt said it hadn't been on the property for a few days.

Steve Fridrich, of Fridrich & Clark LLC, said he hired Warner as a computer consultant for his real estate business as an independent contractor for several years. In a statement, he described Warner as a "nice person who never exhibited any behavior which was less than professional." He said Warner had said he was retiring earlier this month.

Warner, of Antioch, Tennessee, had not previously been on law enforcement's radar, said Rausch, the TBI director.

Remnants of the vehicle from the bombing were recovered from the scene and investigators with the Tennessee Highway Patrol were able to determine the Vehicle Identification Number for the RV, authorities said Sunday. Korneski said the VIN number matched that of a vehicle registered to Warner.

A tip about the RV led law enforcement officials to the Bakertown Road home, a law enforcement official told CNN. Federal investigators were at the home Saturday conducting "court-authorized activity," FBI spokesman Jason Pack told CNN.

Investigators positively identified him by comparing DNA from the scene to that on gloves and a hat from a vehicle owned by Warner, Rausch said Monday.

AT&T building significantly damaged

The RV was parked at 166 2nd Ave. N, right outside the AT&T transmission building, which sustained significant damage in the blast, authorities said.

Communications were impacted throughout the area, with widespread cell phone service outages. The loss of communication to air towers caused a temporary ground stop at Nashville International Airport on Friday.

At one point, local officials asked residents to reserve phone calls strictly for emergencies to make sure calls for help could get through.

AT&T was able to get power to the building with generators Saturday, and the majority of services have since been restored, the company said Monday in a statement on its website.

AT&T, CNN's parent company, said that its Mobility network is operating normally, and all businesses customers are back online. It said that nearly all home internet and video customers had been restored as of 8:30 a.m. Monday.

The statement also said that "adequate power" is available on most of the floors in its building in downtown Nashville. The company is managing power needs to prevent overloading generators and they are closely monitoring the temperatures in the building so that the equipment can stay up and running.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
47° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 42°
Florence
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 44°
Huntsville/Madison
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 41°
Decatur
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 43°
Scottsboro
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 41°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 345628

Reported Deaths: 4691
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson49645658
Mobile24933487
Madison21206179
Tuscaloosa17772216
Montgomery15558271
Shelby15020103
Baldwin12825152
Morgan1019687
Lee985674
Etowah963591
Calhoun9232149
Marshall885484
Houston689563
Cullman675274
DeKalb672558
Limestone651155
St. Clair623271
Lauderdale611768
Elmore599481
Walker5036133
Talladega493274
Jackson489734
Blount446558
Colbert443059
Autauga402947
Coffee341538
Dale318263
Franklin315136
Chilton282254
Covington279838
Russell26976
Dallas268939
Escambia252234
Clarke229925
Tallapoosa229398
Chambers221461
Marion199743
Lawrence193942
Pike190523
Winston189127
Marengo174826
Bibb174642
Pickens167526
Geneva159018
Butler145245
Barbour140632
Hale139133
Fayette138619
Cherokee136923
Randolph121630
Henry11728
Washington115824
Monroe110911
Clay110834
Lamar101215
Cleburne99516
Macon96630
Lowndes91832
Crenshaw90536
Wilcox85219
Bullock82720
Perry8279
Conecuh82417
Sumter81824
Greene63220
Choctaw48722
Coosa4787
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 564080

Reported Deaths: 6512
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby64653847
Davidson59048541
Knox31186268
Rutherford27519234
Hamilton26825258
Williamson17072119
Sumner15132198
Unassigned1497076
Out of TN1478161
Wilson11965121
Montgomery11021118
Sullivan10424170
Washington9849155
Blount936594
Maury8956102
Bradley868865
Sevier858363
Putnam8439115
Madison7749151
Robertson626773
Hamblen561778
Anderson540256
Greene529588
Tipton526052
Gibson485687
Coffee473865
Dickson448658
Bedford442259
Carter427781
Warren427533
Lawrence426657
McMinn421661
Cumberland420749
Roane413448
Dyer411467
Loudon401235
Jefferson371157
Monroe370353
Obion353067
Hawkins348553
Franklin337946
Fayette322645
Lincoln314931
Rhea304646
Weakley298641
Henderson284141
Hardeman279041
Marshall274528
Cheatham273523
Cocke270439
White266737
Campbell261134
Carroll260049
Lauderdale256128
Giles253860
Hardin252134
Macon249341
Wayne235916
Henry226233
Trousdale213412
Haywood212535
Overton209941
DeKalb201430
Smith200423
McNairy196837
Scott191120
Hickman183726
Fentress183527
Marion178025
Johnson175328
Grainger172823
Claiborne160118
Crockett157629
Bledsoe15359
Morgan145811
Chester143928
Unicoi138938
Lake138512
Cannon132411
Decatur131018
Union118212
Grundy115516
Benton114729
Humphreys113312
Lewis112619
Sequatchie111310
Polk110616
Jackson92918
Meigs92714
Stewart84819
Perry83323
Clay82323
Houston78721
Moore6666
Pickett53917
Van Buren5336
Hancock3174

Most Popular Stories

Community Events