Clear

Chinese journalist who documented Wuhan coronavirus outbreak jailed for 4 years

Zhang Zhan, 37, an independent Chinese journalist who reported from Wuhan at the height of the initial coronavirus outbreak, has been jailed for four years by a Shanghai court, her lawyer said. She was found guilty of "picking quarrels and provoking trouble," according to one of her defense lawyers. The offense is commonly used by the Chinese government to target dissidents and human rights activists.

Posted: Dec 28, 2020 3:30 AM
Updated: Dec 28, 2020 3:30 AM
Posted By: By Nectar Gan and James Griffiths, CNN

An independent Chinese journalist who reported from Wuhan at the height of the initial coronavirus outbreak has been jailed for four years by a Shanghai court, her lawyer said Monday.

Zhang Zhan, 37, was found guilty of "picking quarrels and provoking trouble," according to one of her defense lawyers Zhang Keke, who attended her hearing. The offense is commonly used by the Chinese government to target dissidents and human rights activists.

A former lawyer, Zhang traveled some 400 miles from Shanghai to Wuhan in early February to report on the pandemic and subsequent attempts to contain it, just as the authorities began reining in state-run and private Chinese media.

For more than three months, she documented snippets of life under lockdown in Wuhan and the harsh reality faced by its residents, from overflowing hospitals to empty shops. She posted her observations, photos and videos on Wechat, Twitter and YouTube -- the latter two of which are blocked in China.

Her postings came to an abrupt stop in mid-May, and she was later revealed to have been detained by police and brought back to Shanghai. According to Amnesty International, at one point during her detention Zhang went on hunger strike, during which time she was shackled and force fed, treatment the group said amounted to torture.

Her lawyer Zhang Keke, who visited Zhang earlier this month while she was in detention, described on social media that Zhang had a feeding tube attached to her nose and mouth. He said her hands were tied to prevent her from removing the device, and that she suffered from constant headache and pain in her stomach and throat.

CNN did not immediately receive a response from China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on allegations of Zhang's mistreatment in detention.

Zhang's lawyer said she attended Monday's hearing in a wheelchair, as she had become frail during her time in detention.

In her indictment, prosecutors accused her of "publishing large amounts of fake information" and receiving interviews from overseas media outlets, including Radio Free Asia and the Epoch Times, to "maliciously stir up the Wuhan Covid-19 epidemic situation."

But Zhang's lawyer said the prosecutors did not display any concrete evidence of the "fake information" Zhang was accused of fabricating during the court proceedings. He added that his client, in a gesture of protest, barely spoke during the trial and refused to plead guilty.

Zhang is the first citizen journalist known to have been sentenced for her role in reporting on the coronavirus pandemic. But it is not her first run in with the authorities.

According to her indictment, she was twice detained for 10 days in 2019 for "picking quarrels and provoking trouble," but the document did not specify what had resulted her detention.

One of many

Zhang is one of a number of independent reporters who have been detained or disappeared in China since the beginning of the pandemic, as the authorities clamped down on coverage of the virus and propaganda outlets went into overdrive portraying Beijing's response as effective and timely.

In February, Chen Qiushi, who had live-streamed videos from Wuhan during the city's lockdown and posted reports on social media, disappeared. In September, he was reported to be under "state supervision." Two other independent journalists -- Li Zehua and Fang Bin -- were also detained following their coverage of the Wuhan outbreak.

"Under the guise of fighting the novel coronavirus, authorities in China have escalated suppression online by blocking independent reporting, information sharing, and critical comments on government responses," Chinese Human Rights Defenders, a Hong Kong-based group, said in a report earlier this year.

China is the biggest jailer of journalists in the world, according to Reporters Without Borders (RSF), and tightly controls the press at home while blocking most foreign media outlets via the Great Firewall, its vast online censorship and surveillance apparatus.

In March, China expelled journalists from the New York Times, Washington Post and Wall Street Journal, in an unprecedented move against the foreign press. Beijing said the move -- which came amid a wave of critical reporting about China's initial response to the coronavirus -- was a response for recent restrictions by Washington on how Chinese state media operates in the US.

While sporadic outbreaks have popped up and been swiftly suppressed with lockdowns and quarantines, China has largely controlled the virus, allowing the country to return to relative normality.

Restrictions on the press, however, have not lifted, and Chinese state media has begun aggressively pushing an alternative origin story for the pandemic, with claims the coronavirus may have been circulating outside of the country prior to the initial outbreak in Wuhan.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Huntsville
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 42°
Florence
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 53°
Fayetteville
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 43°
Decatur
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 43°
Scottsboro
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 34°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 343458

Reported Deaths: 4685
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson49278658
Mobile24668487
Madison21038179
Tuscaloosa17684216
Montgomery15438271
Shelby14880103
Baldwin12708151
Morgan1012487
Lee980074
Etowah961991
Calhoun9198149
Marshall883184
Houston687163
Cullman672570
DeKalb671058
Limestone647955
St. Clair619371
Lauderdale603968
Elmore594181
Walker5022133
Talladega491774
Jackson488434
Blount444658
Colbert440159
Autauga399946
Coffee339438
Dale316263
Franklin313536
Chilton281254
Covington279238
Dallas268539
Russell26826
Escambia251934
Tallapoosa229398
Clarke228325
Chambers220361
Marion199043
Lawrence192442
Pike189623
Winston187827
Marengo174026
Bibb173942
Pickens165626
Geneva158518
Butler144645
Barbour139832
Fayette138119
Hale137333
Cherokee136823
Randolph120830
Henry11608
Washington114924
Monroe110411
Clay110334
Lamar100915
Cleburne99316
Macon96030
Lowndes91732
Crenshaw89936
Wilcox85019
Conecuh82617
Bullock82520
Perry8249
Sumter81624
Greene62520
Choctaw48622
Coosa4777
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 560892

Reported Deaths: 6443
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby64356839
Davidson58897538
Knox30942265
Rutherford27407232
Hamilton26702253
Williamson17006118
Sumner15076196
Unassigned1464972
Out of TN1464761
Wilson11922118
Montgomery10951116
Sullivan10374167
Washington9769153
Blount926693
Maury8900100
Bradley864764
Sevier850563
Putnam8419114
Madison7667150
Robertson624971
Hamblen558678
Anderson537355
Greene525988
Tipton522551
Gibson480187
Coffee471764
Dickson446457
Bedford440757
Warren427433
Carter425379
Lawrence424355
Cumberland419648
McMinn418861
Roane409548
Dyer408967
Loudon397330
Jefferson368856
Monroe367852
Obion352467
Hawkins346152
Franklin336246
Fayette320345
Lincoln313031
Rhea302746
Weakley296641
Henderson281541
Hardeman278441
Marshall272328
Cheatham272122
Cocke267439
White266437
Carroll258748
Campbell257934
Lauderdale256028
Giles251760
Hardin250234
Macon249141
Wayne235216
Henry225534
Trousdale213112
Haywood212235
Overton209541
DeKalb200930
Smith200623
McNairy195137
Scott189820
Fentress183627
Hickman182126
Marion177525
Johnson175228
Grainger172123
Crockett156830
Claiborne155518
Bledsoe15309
Morgan145111
Chester143128
Lake137912
Unicoi137738
Cannon131810
Decatur130817
Union117412
Grundy115315
Benton114628
Humphreys113112
Lewis111419
Sequatchie111010
Polk110416
Jackson92418
Meigs92214
Stewart84519
Perry82923
Clay82323
Houston78221
Moore6556
Pickett53917
Van Buren5346
Hancock3164

Most Popular Stories

Community Events