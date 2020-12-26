Clear

Trump's wrecking ball of a transition

CNN presidential historian Douglas Brinkley and legal analyst Elliot Williams react to President Donald Trump's string of controversial pardons.

Posted: Dec 26, 2020 7:00 PM
Updated: Dec 26, 2020 7:00 PM
Posted By: Opinion by Julian Zelizer, CNN Political Analyst

This has been a disastrous lame duck period. Although there are always concerns about what may happen in the months between a presidential election and inauguration, the last few weeks have lived up to our worst expectations.

The transition period used to be even longer. Until the 20th Amendment was ratified in 1933, this gap lasted from early November until March 4, when Presidents were inaugurated. This four-month gap allowed Congress to count and report votes and gave the President-elect sufficient time to travel to the capital. But the problems that could arise during this time -- along with technological advances that cut down on travel time -- created pressure to shorten the window, especially after the infamous "Secession Winter" of 1860 left President-elect Abraham Lincoln powerless as several Southern states left the union to form the Confederacy.

The 20th Amendment moved Inauguration Day to January 20 (and set the start date for a new Congress on January 3). If the nation needed one last reminder of why the shift was necessary, they got it after the 1932 election, when President-elect Franklin D. Roosevelt was unable to launch the New Deal for months amidst the deteriorating economic crisis of the Great Depression.

It turns out, however, that even two months is no guarantee of a smooth interregnum. President Donald Trump has managed to use his remaining time in office to act as a political wrecking ball while the country is still being ravaged by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Trump, who had been spouting false claims of voter fraud for months, launched several failed lawsuits in an attempt to challenge the election results in key swing states, and also contacted state legislatures to try to persuade them to intervene on his behalf. Even when this strategy proved unfruitful, and his attempt to hold onto power looked increasingly desperate, the President continued to maintain with no credible evidence that the election had been rigged.

While the President has been unsuccessful in his efforts to overturn the election, he may have succeeded in sowing distrust among many in our democracy, fanning the flames of the toxic political atmosphere and likely making governing that much more difficult for President-elect Joe Biden.

Trump has also set a dangerous precedent for future Presidents to dispute the election results on spurious claims. And to make matters worse, Trump has delayed the transition process and made it more difficult for the Biden administration to hit the ground running on day one.

While attacking the election, the President has fumbled the issue of the moment: the country's pandemic policies. As states face a winter surge and intensive care units reach capacity, President Trump has turned a blind eye to the millions of families that are suffering as a result of the pandemic. Despite 18 million cases, more than 330,000 deaths, and millions facing economic hardship, there has been little direction from Washington about what states need to be doing right now to curb the spread of this horrible virus.

Although 1 million Americans have already gotten the Covid-19 vaccine, that falls far short of the administration's goal of inoculating 20 million Americans by the end of December. General Gustave Perna, the chief operating officer of Operation Warp Speed, apologized last week for miscalculating the number of doses that would be sent out to several states, and there have been staffing and planning problems that have slowed the process.

President Trump's 11th hour decision to blow up the stimulus negotiations has also jeopardized much needed financial relief for millions of Americans. Rather than showing a genuine effort to pressure Senate Republicans to agree to legislation House Democrats passed in May, which would have provided $1,200 checks for individuals and up to $6,000 per household, Trump decided to intervene only after Congress finally agreed on individual payments of $600 -- saying he wanted $2,000 checks instead.

President Trump has also used his remaining time in office to dole out presidential pardons that exemplify the absolute worst use of this constitutional power. Rather than employing the pardon as a mechanism to provide mercy and justice, he has saved his powers for his cronies. Russia-gate alumni Roger Stone, who was convicted of seven felonies including obstruction, threatening a witness and lying under oath; Paul Manafort, who was convicted of eight counts of financial crimes; Alex van der Zwaan, who pleaded guilty to lying to investigators; George Papadopoulos, who pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI; and Michael Flynn, who twice pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI, were all pardoned, likely as a reward for their loyalty.

Trump also offered presidential relief to corrupt Republican Congressmen Duncan Hunter, who pleaded guilty to a charge of conspiracy to misuse campaign funds, Steve Stockman, who was convicted of a number of felonies including fraud and money laundering, and Chris Collins, who was serving time on charges of conspiracy to commit securities fraud and making a false statement -- along with Charles Kushner, the father of son-in-law Jared Kushner, who was sentenced to two years in federal prison for retaliating against a federal witness, evading taxes and lying to the Federal Election Commission. Four Blackwater guards were also pardoned after a lengthy trial found them guilty of killing 14 Iraqis in 2007. The list goes on-and-on and is sure to grow in the coming weeks. While Trump is certainly not the first to use his presidential powers in terrible ways, the scale and scope of his decisions -- many of which are unjustifiable -- moves him to the very top of the list.

Given all that has happened during this transition, some commentators wonder whether Congress should reduce the time between election and inauguration even more. It's unclear whether doing so is possible or desirable. In an age where the responsibilities of the President have expanded as a result of the growth of government, there is something to be said for allowing enough time for a new President to establish his administration and prepare for the challenges ahead.

But we have learned once again just how much leeway there is within our political system for Presidents to misuse their power and create immense instability. Even if Congress doesn't shorten the transition period, there are safeguards it can put into place. This transition has given us more than enough reason to revisit our election laws, provide more clarity about the Electoral College certification process, and rein in the executive power that a lame duck President can wield.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Huntsville
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 31°
Florence
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 39°
Fayetteville
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 33°
Decatur
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 32°
Scottsboro
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 34°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 342426

Reported Deaths: 4680
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson49125658
Mobile24578482
Madison20915179
Tuscaloosa17635216
Montgomery15419271
Shelby14840103
Baldwin12666151
Morgan1008687
Lee977974
Etowah957391
Calhoun9167149
Marshall882084
Houston685263
Cullman670770
DeKalb669658
Limestone645955
St. Clair617271
Lauderdale604868
Elmore593481
Walker4994133
Talladega490774
Jackson487234
Blount444158
Colbert439559
Autauga399046
Coffee338638
Dale315663
Franklin312936
Chilton280154
Covington279338
Dallas269039
Russell26626
Escambia251734
Tallapoosa228398
Clarke227325
Chambers220061
Marion198643
Lawrence192142
Pike189123
Winston187127
Marengo173026
Bibb172542
Pickens165026
Geneva158118
Butler144845
Barbour139632
Hale137833
Fayette137419
Cherokee136823
Randolph120430
Henry11558
Washington114524
Monroe110111
Clay109834
Lamar100715
Cleburne99116
Macon95630
Lowndes91832
Crenshaw89736
Wilcox84919
Conecuh82617
Perry8239
Sumter81524
Bullock77720
Greene62320
Choctaw48522
Coosa4777
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 546497

Reported Deaths: 6431
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby62981837
Davidson57833537
Knox30116264
Rutherford26681228
Hamilton26048252
Williamson16459118
Sumner14760195
Out of TN1412264
Unassigned1376071
Wilson11595118
Montgomery10660116
Sullivan10151167
Washington9562153
Blount905993
Maury8675100
Bradley847164
Sevier821863
Putnam8171114
Madison7521150
Robertson606871
Hamblen539777
Anderson521855
Greene512988
Tipton508551
Gibson469987
Coffee461264
Dickson438557
Bedford429257
Carter416079
Lawrence414955
Warren410233
McMinn409561
Dyer404767
Cumberland402448
Roane395148
Loudon384930
Jefferson356256
Monroe354452
Obion347667
Hawkins333752
Franklin326546
Fayette309445
Lincoln302831
Rhea292045
Weakley290741
Henderson274941
Hardeman274241
Marshall264828
Cheatham264222
Cocke259639
White258137
Carroll253947
Lauderdale252328
Campbell250334
Hardin245634
Macon245541
Giles242360
Wayne232816
Henry220934
Trousdale211312
Haywood209335
Overton202641
Smith196323
DeKalb193730
McNairy190037
Scott184920
Hickman177426
Fentress176627
Johnson172928
Marion172725
Grainger164823
Crockett154430
Claiborne151618
Bledsoe14939
Chester139828
Morgan139611
Lake136712
Unicoi134638
Cannon128310
Decatur128017
Union115012
Benton112328
Grundy112215
Humphreys110612
Lewis109719
Polk107615
Sequatchie106310
Jackson91218
Meigs88914
Stewart81619
Clay80823
Perry80823
Houston76521
Moore6376
Pickett52617
Van Buren5196
Hancock3004

Most Popular Stories

Community Events