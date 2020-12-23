Clear

Another 803,000 Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week

Another 803,000 Americans filed for first-time unemployment benefits last week on a seasonally adjusted basis. Prestige Economics President Jason Schenker explains how it will take years for the unemployment rate to go back to where it was in 2019.

Posted: Dec 23, 2020 10:30 AM
Updated: Dec 23, 2020 10:30 AM
Posted By: By Anneken Tappe, CNN Business

Claims for unemployment benefits fell across most categories in Wednesday's Labor Department report. Still the job market recovery has stalled while more than 20 million Americans need aid to make ends meet.

Another 803,000 Americans filed for first-time unemployment benefits last week on a seasonally adjusted basis.

That was a drop off from the week before but still nearly four times the claims during the same period in 2019, and yet another sign that the US job recovery has run into serious trouble.

During normal times, seasonal adjustments help smooth out wobbles in economic data and make it easier to read and compare. But during the pandemic, this trick hasn't worked so well. Without seasonal adjustments, initial claims were much higher -- 869,398 -- last week, albeit still lower than the week before.

On top of that, 397,511 workers filed for benefits under the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program, which provides aid to groups that aren't usually eligible for jobless benefits, such as the self-employed. That number is not adjusted for seasonal swings.

Added together, 1.3 million Americans filed initial jobless claims last week on an unadjusted basis.

Continued claims, which count workers who have applied for benefits for at least two weeks in a row, stood at 5.3 million, slightly lower than in the prior week.

Congress agreed on a new round of stimulus to combat the fallout from the pandemic over the weekend. It would include an extension of the unemployment benefits that millions of Americans need to make ends meet. Benefits created specifically for the pandemic are otherwise slated to expire in just a matter of days.

However, President Donald Trump's complaints about the bill, delivered on video via Twitter on Tuesday, raised the risk of more economic turmoil, not to mention a government shutdown. Trump asked Congress to amend the bill and up the amounts paid in stimulus checks.

A mixed economic picture

The economic agenda was stacked on Wednesday ahead of the Christmas holiday, and the picture was very mixed.

Americans' personal incomes fell by 1.1%, or $221.8 billion, in November, far more than the 0.3% contraction economists had expected.

"A rapidly worsening health situation, weakening income, depleted savings for lower income families and cooler weather led consumers to slam their wallets shut in November," wrote Gregory Daco, chief US economist at Oxford Economics, in a note to clients.

Incomes decreased as Paycheck Protection Program loans to businesses declined and government social benefits fell, according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis.

The bottom line is that "American households cut their holiday shopping early this year as new restrictions took effect, though businesses are likely still spending," said Sal Guatieri, senior economist at BMO.

"The next two months could also be grim, with all hopes resting on the vaccine rollout and a new fiscal deal," he said.

Personal consumptions expenditures contracted by 0.4%, or $63.3 billion.

Meanwhile, orders for durable goods such as machinery rose more than expected -- by 0.9% -- in November, led by orders in the transportation sector. Stripping out transport orders, the total number fell slightly below what economists had expected.

The economic recovery continues in an uneven and patchy manner, both for businesses as well as workers. As the year is drawing to a close and the virus continues to spread, economists predict a few more difficult months.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Huntsville
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 53°
Florence
Broken Clouds
54° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 54°
Fayetteville
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 54°
Decatur
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 53°
Scottsboro
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 55°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 329811

Reported Deaths: 4452
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson46794616
Mobile23754439
Madison19899176
Tuscaloosa17063209
Montgomery14982268
Shelby1421298
Baldwin12155149
Morgan963878
Lee949073
Etowah920685
Calhoun8856141
Marshall850971
Houston665953
DeKalb650351
Cullman645569
Limestone616652
St. Clair596064
Lauderdale572265
Elmore569480
Walker4825132
Talladega476771
Jackson473733
Blount431354
Colbert420556
Autauga384144
Coffee327332
Dale306760
Franklin304636
Covington274838
Chilton274350
Dallas262936
Russell26106
Escambia246933
Tallapoosa221296
Clarke221125
Chambers216161
Marion191342
Pike184323
Lawrence181940
Winston179127
Bibb166042
Marengo165226
Pickens160125
Geneva152116
Butler141245
Barbour136332
Fayette132418
Cherokee131423
Hale130933
Randolph119329
Washington112123
Henry11158
Clay107732
Monroe106410
Lamar97912
Cleburne96715
Macon91229
Lowndes90832
Crenshaw86535
Wilcox82919
Conecuh81416
Perry7999
Sumter77124
Bullock76020
Greene59520
Choctaw47921
Coosa4676
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 534019

Reported Deaths: 6269
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby61791824
Davidson56534525
Knox29180253
Rutherford26161222
Hamilton25232247
Williamson15986114
Out of TN1454464
Sumner14458190
Unassigned1230964
Wilson11339115
Montgomery10405112
Sullivan9877164
Washington9345151
Blount879690
Maury850697
Bradley826961
Putnam8037109
Sevier803360
Madison7367146
Robertson591771
Hamblen526474
Anderson508552
Greene502688
Tipton500750
Gibson461487
Coffee451860
Dickson426453
Bedford421755
Lawrence407054
Carter405379
Warren404030
McMinn400060
Dyer399166
Cumberland394348
Roane388545
Loudon370529
Monroe346452
Jefferson346055
Obion342167
Hawkins326752
Franklin319545
Fayette304045
Lincoln295730
Weakley286241
Rhea285044
Hardeman271341
Henderson267841
Marshall257928
Cheatham255621
White254537
Cocke251439
Lauderdale250028
Carroll249947
Campbell247732
Macon243238
Hardin241334
Giles235358
Wayne228416
Henry217933
Trousdale209512
Haywood205734
Overton200439
Smith193823
DeKalb188428
McNairy185637
Scott181219
Fentress174927
Hickman173325
Johnson171727
Marion169124
Grainger163022
Crockett152630
Bledsoe14787
Claiborne147616
Chester136828
Morgan135711
Lake135012
Unicoi131838
Decatur126717
Cannon12669
Union11309
Benton111026
Grundy109215
Lewis108719
Humphreys108111
Polk105515
Sequatchie103710
Jackson89818
Meigs86214
Stewart80519
Perry79223
Clay78721
Houston75521
Moore6214
Pickett52017
Van Buren5165
Hancock2934

Most Popular Stories

Community Events