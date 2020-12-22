Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

This Houston hospital is a perfect microcosm of how coronavirus is escalating

CNN's Miguel Marquez takes a second look at an overwhelmed Houston hospital that is struggling to manage rising Covid-19 cases, despite recent rollouts of approved coronavirus vaccines.

Posted: Dec 22, 2020 10:10 PM
Updated: Dec 22, 2020 10:10 PM
Posted By: By Miguel Marquez, Jay Croft and Carolyn Sung, CNN

In June, Houston's United Memorial Medical Center was so overwhelmed by the pandemic that two of its wings had been transformed into Covid-19 wards.

Now, there are three.

Dr. Joseph Varon, chief medical officer, hadn't had a day off since the virus hit months earlier.

He still hasn't.

Back then, ICU nurse Tanna Ingraham was fighting the disease herself, after getting it from a patient, she thinks.

She recovered, but then got it again. "It's like hell and back," she says about 2020.

From bad to worse, this hospital is a perfect microcosm of how the disease is escalating -- even as vaccines are being rolled out across the country.

"The next six weeks are going to be the darkest weeks in modern American medical history," Varon says. "We are right during Christmas where people are not listening."

Cases are exploding across Texas. The seven-day average of positive cases is at a record level -- averaging over 16,000 daily new cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. This average is up 15% compared to last week.

Lone Star State is reeling

About 40% of Covid-19 patients at the hospital are from other parts of the state reeling from the pandemic.

Walter Cuellar was transferred from West Texas, about 500 miles away. He thinks he and his wife picked up the virus at the supermarket. She had mild symptoms. Today, he's on the mend but when he arrived was nearly put on a ventilator.

"Where I live, there are a lot of people where they don't wear the mask," he says. "There's been a lot of times I go to the store with my wife and she and I were the only ones wearing a mask and other people weren't wearing a mask at all."

Bri Smith works with foreign exchange students and recently moved to Columbus, about 73 miles west of Houston. The wife and mom of three also thinks she got the virus while shopping.

"It is the worst I have ever felt in my life," Smith says. "The aches and the pain."

Varon says patients are coming in sicker now, after having waited longer to seek medical care.

"Our average patient has spent about 20 days with symptoms before they come to us," he says. In the past few months, the hospital has utilized different means of treating the illness.

Richard Gonzales thought he could tough it out, so he resisted for a week going to the hospital. He works two jobs, has a wife and five kids, and isn't sure how he got the virus.

"I kinda messed up 'cause those symptoms that I got, when I got it, I should have gone to the hospital or ER right away, but I didn't. I laid in bed thinking it would go away."

'It's like we've been forgotten'

For Varon and the staff, the frustrations keep mounting.

"Even if I give them holy water, it's going to be difficult for them to get better," Varon says.

Varon -- who has been dubbed the "Covid hunter" and has car license plate that says the same -- was first to get the Moderna vaccine on Monday to assure staff and the largely minority community that the vaccine is safe.

Dr. John Okereke, director of emergency services, also was vaccinated. He is Black and says it is critical for minorities to seek treatment and take the vaccine when it's available.

Okereke says the doctors are "ecstatic" about the vaccinations.

"When you watch on the television, you don't really know what the doctors are going through," he says. "You have no idea what we go through. Sometimes we are really afraid of catching the disease."

The vaccines couldn't come at better time. Hospitalizations have continued to climb across the state, with 10,000 patients as of Monday, according to the COVID Tracking Project -- a level not seen since July.

Texas has recorded 113,049 total new Covid-19 cases in just the last seven days, according to Johns Hopkins. This is the second-highest state total, behind California.

Ingraham, the nurse, says she is stressed by the ongoing fight against the disease, and she has a message about the toll it has taken on her and others at the hospital.

"It's like we're nonexistent," she says. "You do realize we're still here taking care of these people putting my life at risk, my kid's life at risk, my mom's life.

"I feel like we've been forgotten, literally."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
36° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 31°
Florence
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 42°
Fayetteville
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 38°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
33° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 33°
Fort Payne
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 33°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 324832

Reported Deaths: 4389
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson46004607
Mobile23627415
Madison19477174
Tuscaloosa16770206
Montgomery14858268
Shelby1401697
Baldwin11952147
Morgan946478
Lee937273
Etowah898382
Calhoun8684140
Marshall838971
Houston658953
DeKalb642751
Cullman629469
Limestone605252
St. Clair581463
Lauderdale564464
Elmore557980
Walker4741131
Jackson470331
Talladega468869
Blount423454
Colbert417356
Autauga378044
Coffee322731
Franklin303336
Dale301759
Covington272538
Chilton271949
Dallas260536
Russell25946
Escambia238633
Clarke219124
Tallapoosa218896
Chambers213360
Marion188042
Pike183023
Lawrence178340
Winston175327
Bibb162842
Marengo162726
Pickens158724
Geneva149716
Butler140545
Barbour133632
Fayette131318
Cherokee129423
Hale127433
Randolph118129
Washington110923
Henry10938
Clay106229
Monroe103010
Lamar96612
Cleburne95015
Macon90329
Lowndes90132
Crenshaw85133
Wilcox82119
Conecuh80916
Perry7959
Bullock75420
Sumter74924
Greene58620
Choctaw47621
Coosa4576
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 529578

Reported Deaths: 6136
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby61444818
Davidson56159518
Knox28899246
Rutherford25953215
Hamilton25021237
Williamson15848111
Out of TN1443364
Sumner14339185
Unassigned1194363
Wilson11229115
Montgomery10291109
Sullivan9842161
Washington9266144
Blount872187
Maury847796
Bradley820961
Sevier799358
Putnam7987109
Madison7332142
Robertson582670
Hamblen526872
Anderson504551
Tipton497950
Greene497082
Gibson457782
Coffee448158
Bedford419654
Dickson419053
Lawrence401652
Carter401176
McMinn397760
Warren396629
Dyer396565
Cumberland390948
Roane386045
Loudon366229
Jefferson343555
Obion340367
Monroe340251
Hawkins323748
Franklin316844
Fayette302445
Lincoln294028
Weakley285340
Rhea283544
Hardeman270540
Henderson265940
Marshall256428
White252436
Cheatham251821
Cocke248837
Lauderdale248427
Carroll247746
Macon240337
Hardin239933
Campbell235232
Giles232857
Wayne227516
Henry216732
Trousdale208912
Haywood205334
Overton198739
Smith192523
DeKalb186228
McNairy183535
Scott180117
Fentress173027
Hickman172925
Johnson171527
Marion168723
Grainger162722
Crockett151329
Bledsoe14737
Claiborne145712
Chester135326
Lake134812
Morgan133411
Unicoi130436
Decatur125617
Cannon12509
Union11237
Benton111026
Lewis108519
Grundy108215
Humphreys106411
Polk104115
Sequatchie10277
Jackson89118
Meigs85814
Stewart79919
Perry78823
Clay78221
Houston74721
Moore6144
Van Buren5165
Pickett50817
Hancock2914

Most Popular Stories

Community Events