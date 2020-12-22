Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

What does this new coronavirus strain mean for you?

Vaccines to protect against the coronavirus are finally here. CNN's Elizabeth Cohen breaks down health officials' guidance on the factors that help determine who should get one, and who shouldn't.

Posted: Dec 22, 2020 10:10 PM
Updated: Dec 22, 2020 10:10 PM
Posted By: By Holly Yan, CNN

A new strain of coronavirus first detected in the UK has prompted dozens of travel bans and widespread concern about what this means for the world.

While scientists dig deeper, here's what this new strain means for you:

Why is this strain important?

The new variant has a series of mutations, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

"Based on these mutations, this variant strain has been predicted to potentially be more rapidly transmissible than other circulating strains of SARS-CoV-2" -- the scientific name for the novel coronavirus, the CDC said.

England's Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty said Saturday the new strain "can spread more quickly" and was responsible for 60% of new infections in London.

On Monday, an epidemiologist from the World Health Organization said, "We are hearing that it could spread up to 70% faster."

"What they're seeing is that the reproduction number -- so this is the number of individuals that an infected person transmits to -- has increased from 1.1 to 1.5," said Maria Van Kerkhove, the WHO's technical lead for Covid-19.

"I just want to put into context this up-to-70% increase."

Van Kerkhove said it's not yet clear whether that increase "is associated with the variant itself," or if it's due to human behavior.

So far, "there is no evidence that this variant causes more severe illness or increased risk of death," the CDC said Tuesday.

But a strain that spreads faster could lead to more infections, which in turn might lead to more hospitalizations and deaths.

Where is this strain now?

Outside the UK, this strain has been detected in countries such as Denmark, Belgium, the Netherlands, Italy and Australia. A similar but separate variant also has been identified in South Africa.

As of Tuesday, the strain "has not been identified through sequencing efforts in the United States, although viruses have only been sequenced from about 51,000 of the 17 million US cases," the CDC said.

"Given the small fraction of US infections that have been sequenced, the variant could already be in the United States without having been detected."

Epidemiologist Dr. Celine Gounder said she thinks this strain is already in the US because it's been circulating in the UK for months before this recent surge.

Public Health England said backward tracing (using genetic evidence) suggests the strain first emerged in England in September. It then circulated in very low levels until mid-November.

"Because this virus has been circulating for some period of time in the UK already, the cat's out of the bag," Gounder said. "It has spread elsewhere, including the United States."

Who's getting infected the most with this strain?

"Most COVID-19 cases from whom this variant has been identified have occurred in people under 60 years of age," the World Health Organization said Tuesday.

That can be problematic because "when people are asymptomatic, they usually are under age 60," CNN Senior Medical Correspondent Elizabeth Cohen said.

"So that may be why this is spreading so quickly -- or part of the reason -- is that many of these people aren't showing symptoms, so they're running around and spreading it."

Of course, people can be contagious for days before they get symptoms. And some young people suffer long-term effects from Covid-19, too.

While severe illness from Covid-19 is relatively rare in children, "there is a hint is that [the new strain] ... has a higher propensity to infect children," said scientist Neil Ferguson, a member of the UK's New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threats Advisory Group (NERVTAG),

But he said more data is needed.

How do I protect myself from this new strain?

This new strain means "we have to work a little bit harder about preventing the spread," Van Kerkhove said.

Gounder agreed. "What we really need to be doing is focusing on the things we know will prevent spread of this new variant -- which is the same thing that works against spread of the coronavirus in general," she said.

"That is masks, social distancing."

Here's the difference between Covid-19 and coronavirus

Will vaccines work against this new strain?

Both the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine and the Moderna vaccine have shown efficacy rates of around 95% in clinical trials. But now many wonder if the vaccines would work on variant strains on the virus -- like the one spreading rapidly in the UK.

Pfizer and Moderna said they're testing their vaccines to see if they work against the UK-based strain.

The new strain could mean more people will need to get vaccinated to achieve herd immunity, BioNTech CEO Ugur Sahin said Tuesday.

"On the topic of herd immunity, there is always the discussion about 60% to 70%," Sahin said.

"But if the virus becomes more efficient in infecting people, we might need even a high vaccination rate to ensure that normal life can continue without interruption."

The novel coronavirus has mutated before, and both vaccines have worked against variations of the virus.

"Up to now, I don't think there has been a single variant that would be resistant to the vaccine," Moncef Slaoui, chief science adviser for Operation Warp Speed, said Sunday.

"We can't exclude it, but it's not there now."

Scientists at the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research are examining the variant and expect to know in the next few days whether vaccines might not work against it.

How does this strain impact travel?

At least 24 countries are now banning passenger travel from the UK, including Canada, Russia, Chile, Italy, Iran and Sweden.

So far there are no plans for the US to enact a travel ban against the UK, US Assistant Secretary for Health Adm. Brett Giroir said Monday.

British Airways, Delta Airlines and Virgin Atlantic have agreed to require passengers get tested for Covid-19 before boarding planes from the UK to New York, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said.

But some health experts say Americans shouldn't be traveling anyway because new Covid-19 hospitalizations and deaths are soaring -- and it's easy to infect loved ones without realizing it.

"This is really not the time to be traveling," Gounder said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
36° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 31°
Florence
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 42°
Fayetteville
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 38°
Decatur
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 33°
Scottsboro
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 36°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 324832

Reported Deaths: 4389
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson46004607
Mobile23627415
Madison19477174
Tuscaloosa16770206
Montgomery14858268
Shelby1401697
Baldwin11952147
Morgan946478
Lee937273
Etowah898382
Calhoun8684140
Marshall838971
Houston658953
DeKalb642751
Cullman629469
Limestone605252
St. Clair581463
Lauderdale564464
Elmore557980
Walker4741131
Jackson470331
Talladega468869
Blount423454
Colbert417356
Autauga378044
Coffee322731
Franklin303336
Dale301759
Covington272538
Chilton271949
Dallas260536
Russell25946
Escambia238633
Clarke219124
Tallapoosa218896
Chambers213360
Marion188042
Pike183023
Lawrence178340
Winston175327
Bibb162842
Marengo162726
Pickens158724
Geneva149716
Butler140545
Barbour133632
Fayette131318
Cherokee129423
Hale127433
Randolph118129
Washington110923
Henry10938
Clay106229
Monroe103010
Lamar96612
Cleburne95015
Macon90329
Lowndes90132
Crenshaw85133
Wilcox82119
Conecuh80916
Perry7959
Bullock75420
Sumter74924
Greene58620
Choctaw47621
Coosa4576
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 529578

Reported Deaths: 6136
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby61444818
Davidson56159518
Knox28899246
Rutherford25953215
Hamilton25021237
Williamson15848111
Out of TN1443364
Sumner14339185
Unassigned1194363
Wilson11229115
Montgomery10291109
Sullivan9842161
Washington9266144
Blount872187
Maury847796
Bradley820961
Sevier799358
Putnam7987109
Madison7332142
Robertson582670
Hamblen526872
Anderson504551
Tipton497950
Greene497082
Gibson457782
Coffee448158
Bedford419654
Dickson419053
Lawrence401652
Carter401176
McMinn397760
Warren396629
Dyer396565
Cumberland390948
Roane386045
Loudon366229
Jefferson343555
Obion340367
Monroe340251
Hawkins323748
Franklin316844
Fayette302445
Lincoln294028
Weakley285340
Rhea283544
Hardeman270540
Henderson265940
Marshall256428
White252436
Cheatham251821
Cocke248837
Lauderdale248427
Carroll247746
Macon240337
Hardin239933
Campbell235232
Giles232857
Wayne227516
Henry216732
Trousdale208912
Haywood205334
Overton198739
Smith192523
DeKalb186228
McNairy183535
Scott180117
Fentress173027
Hickman172925
Johnson171527
Marion168723
Grainger162722
Crockett151329
Bledsoe14737
Claiborne145712
Chester135326
Lake134812
Morgan133411
Unicoi130436
Decatur125617
Cannon12509
Union11237
Benton111026
Lewis108519
Grundy108215
Humphreys106411
Polk104115
Sequatchie10277
Jackson89118
Meigs85814
Stewart79919
Perry78823
Clay78221
Houston74721
Moore6144
Van Buren5165
Pickett50817
Hancock2914

Most Popular Stories

Community Events