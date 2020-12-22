Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Newsmax 'clarifies' election conspiracy theories after legal threat from voting technology company

After Newsmax, Fox News, and One America News received legal notices from voting technology company Smartmatic, Newsmax and Fox News backtracked baseless election fraud claims.

Posted: Dec 22, 2020 10:10 PM
Updated: Dec 22, 2020 10:10 PM
Posted By: Analysis by Oliver Darcy, CNN Business

A version of this article first appeared in the "Reliable Sources" newsletter. You can sign up for free right here.

All throughout Monday, Newsmax viewers were treated to a short — yet remarkable — disclosure from the network's hosts: That Newsmax has no evidence Dominion or Smartmatic manipulated votes in the 2020 election; that Newsmax has no evidence Dominion or Smartmatic has any relationship with George Soros; that Newsmax has no evidence Dominion uses Smartmatic's software or vice versa; and that Smartmatic is a US company, not owned by the Venezuelan government. Newsmax framed the disclosure as a "clarification," though the network maintained it itself had never peddled any conspiracy theories about the companies.

The extraordinary about-face came after Smartmatic sent a blistering legal threat to Newsmax and other right-wing media outlets earlier this month. Ben Rhodes summed up the Monday messages succinctly, tweeting, "So, we're going to spread massive amounts of total disinformation like cancer metastasizing through American democracy, but we also don't want to get sued so we're offering this clarification."

And while Fox News also ran a similar news package over the last few days debunking some of the very claims its own hosts and guests had peddled, it felt far more surreal coming from Newsmax. It also might have more business implications for the smaller network. Newsmax, after all, has picked off viewers from Fox by positioning itself as the home for election denialism. Whereas Fox hadn't gone far enough for some people, Newsmax was willing to do so — refusing, for instance, to recognize Joe Biden as president-elect until the Electoral College had officially cast its votes. Will this have an impact on some of the gains the network has made? Time will tell...

'Imagine how confusing and infuriating this must be for viewers'

In addition to telling viewers that Newsmax had no evidence to support some of the wild conspiracies that have been floated on the network, it appears that hosts may have been cautioned to be more careful about the claims made on their programs. As Sebastian Gorka filled in for Greg Kelly's 7pm show, MyPillow CEO Michael Lindell started to talk about Dominion. Gorka immediately cut him off. "That's enough," Gorka interjected. "I don't want to discuss — Mike, Mike, we aren't going to get into the minutiae of the details."

The Daily Beast's Justin Baragona made a great point about the sequence of events. Baragona tweeted, "Imagine how confusing and infuriating this must be for the viewers who flocked to Newsmax specifically because the channel was telling them that the election was stolen from Trump by corrupt voting software and Hugo Chavez." I asked Newsmax CEO Chris Ruddy on Monday night what he would tell perplexed viewers. I didn't hear back...

To Newsmax's credit...

At least the network had its hosts deliver the "clarifications" to its viewers. As WaPo's Jeremy Barr tweeted, "It feels a bit different when it comes directly from a Newsmax personality, rather than what Fox News did, which was to use an industry expert who had no idea what his interview was going to be used for."

OAN still feeding viewers fantasy

Fox and Newsmax might have run these packages acknowledging the reality of the situation, but it should be pointed out that One America News continues to feed its viewers pure fantasy about the election. A Monday report from one of its personalities, for instance, had a chyron that read, "'DOMINION-IZING' THE VOTE." Another chyron read, "THE ART OF THE STEAL."

For the record

-- Will Fox News and Newsmax backing off conspiracy theories spare them in a lawsuit? Attorney Ken White said, "I think they're in big trouble." (Law & Crime)

-- Ben Collins notes that Newsmax's "clarifications" were a "tremendous recap of the gargantuan amount of insane nonsense this network has been airing over the last few months. If somebody yelled this stuff naked on a subway, it would not be out of place, and yet people are mainlining this stuff like it's actual news." (Twitter)

-- Charlotte Klein points out that "a slate of Republican officials have used [Newsmax] as a place to let their unsubstantiated claims run wild." (Vanity Fair)

-- Mona Charen offers a great look at the difference between how NYT corrected its "Caliphate" error versus how Fox News corrected the multitude of election falsehoods and conspiracy theories peddled on its various programs. (The Bulwark)-- Geraldo Rivera again pushed back against Trump's election denialism, saying on Monday that the "whining" would only make him look like a "sore loser." (Mediaite)

-- Media Matters senior fellow Matt Gertz is quoted in this USA Today piece about Newsmax and other right-wing challengers: "Fox News is being forced to actually compete for its audience for the first time in years." (USA Today)

-- Quite the sentence in this WaPo story: "Trump's unofficial election advisory council now includes a pardoned felon, adherents of the QAnon conspiracy theory, a White House trade adviser and a Russian agent's former lover." (WaPo)

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
36° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 31°
Florence
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 42°
Huntsville/Madison
Partly Cloudy
34° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 34°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
33° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 33°
Fort Payne
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 33°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 324832

Reported Deaths: 4389
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson46004607
Mobile23627415
Madison19477174
Tuscaloosa16770206
Montgomery14858268
Shelby1401697
Baldwin11952147
Morgan946478
Lee937273
Etowah898382
Calhoun8684140
Marshall838971
Houston658953
DeKalb642751
Cullman629469
Limestone605252
St. Clair581463
Lauderdale564464
Elmore557980
Walker4741131
Jackson470331
Talladega468869
Blount423454
Colbert417356
Autauga378044
Coffee322731
Franklin303336
Dale301759
Covington272538
Chilton271949
Dallas260536
Russell25946
Escambia238633
Clarke219124
Tallapoosa218896
Chambers213360
Marion188042
Pike183023
Lawrence178340
Winston175327
Bibb162842
Marengo162726
Pickens158724
Geneva149716
Butler140545
Barbour133632
Fayette131318
Cherokee129423
Hale127433
Randolph118129
Washington110923
Henry10938
Clay106229
Monroe103010
Lamar96612
Cleburne95015
Macon90329
Lowndes90132
Crenshaw85133
Wilcox82119
Conecuh80916
Perry7959
Bullock75420
Sumter74924
Greene58620
Choctaw47621
Coosa4576
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 529578

Reported Deaths: 6136
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby61444818
Davidson56159518
Knox28899246
Rutherford25953215
Hamilton25021237
Williamson15848111
Out of TN1443364
Sumner14339185
Unassigned1194363
Wilson11229115
Montgomery10291109
Sullivan9842161
Washington9266144
Blount872187
Maury847796
Bradley820961
Sevier799358
Putnam7987109
Madison7332142
Robertson582670
Hamblen526872
Anderson504551
Tipton497950
Greene497082
Gibson457782
Coffee448158
Bedford419654
Dickson419053
Lawrence401652
Carter401176
McMinn397760
Warren396629
Dyer396565
Cumberland390948
Roane386045
Loudon366229
Jefferson343555
Obion340367
Monroe340251
Hawkins323748
Franklin316844
Fayette302445
Lincoln294028
Weakley285340
Rhea283544
Hardeman270540
Henderson265940
Marshall256428
White252436
Cheatham251821
Cocke248837
Lauderdale248427
Carroll247746
Macon240337
Hardin239933
Campbell235232
Giles232857
Wayne227516
Henry216732
Trousdale208912
Haywood205334
Overton198739
Smith192523
DeKalb186228
McNairy183535
Scott180117
Fentress173027
Hickman172925
Johnson171527
Marion168723
Grainger162722
Crockett151329
Bledsoe14737
Claiborne145712
Chester135326
Lake134812
Morgan133411
Unicoi130436
Decatur125617
Cannon12509
Union11237
Benton111026
Lewis108519
Grundy108215
Humphreys106411
Polk104115
Sequatchie10277
Jackson89118
Meigs85814
Stewart79919
Perry78823
Clay78221
Houston74721
Moore6144
Van Buren5165
Pickett50817
Hancock2914

Most Popular Stories

Community Events