Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

This billionaire warns that America's massive wealth gap could lead to conflict

CNN's Poppy Harlow and hedge fund manager Ray Dalio discuss the economic struggle for many Americans during the coronavirus pandemic. Dalio predicted the 2008 economic crisis and urges for a major change for capitalism as a whole as Congress has now passed a $900 billion economic relief bill, which provides short term support.

Posted: Dec 22, 2020 11:20 AM
Updated: Dec 22, 2020 11:20 AM
Posted By: By Matt Egan, CNN Business

Ray Dalio, the billionaire founder of the world's largest hedge fund, is deeply worried about a divided and profoundly unequal America as President-elect Joe Biden prepares to take power.

Dalio is warning that leaders must urgently address the toxic brew of worsening inequality, political polarization and mounting debt.

"There will have to be a resolution of the system working for the majority of the people in which there's productivity," Dalio told CNN's Poppy Harlow in an interview airing Tuesday. "And that could be obtained either in a smart, bipartisan way -- or it will come by greater conflict."

The pandemic has laid bare just how unequal our system is. As euphoria on Wall Street catapults stock prices to new heights, Main Street is in crisis.

Nearly 8 million Americans have joined the ranks of the poor since June, according to researchers from the University of Chicago and University of Notre Dame. More than 27 million adults were in households that "sometimes or often" experienced a lack of enough food to eat within the last seven days, according to a Census survey.

At the same time, the 2020 election -- and President Donald Trump's efforts to undermine the results -- have further deepened political wounds.

"I've studied the last 500 years of history and cycles and these things repeat over and over again," Dalio said. "Large wealth gaps with large values gaps at the same time as there's a lot of debt and there's an economic downturn produces conflict and vulnerability."

The interview was conducted last week before Dalio's 42-year-old son was killed in a car crash.

"My family and I are now mourning and processing this and would prefer to be incommunicado for the time being," Dalio wrote in a LinkedIn post. "We know that the terrible pain we are feeling has been and continues to be felt by so many others so our sympathies go out to them."

Compromise isn't so bad

Dalio, who started Bridgewater Associates in 1975 and now serves as the hedge fund's co-chairman, urged political leaders to find middle ground to address the nation's unsustainable inequality problems.

"In order to bring the country together and not have a form of civil war...there has to be the bringing of the country together -- but in a smart way," Dalio said.

Despite speaking in such stark terms, Dalio stressed that he doesn't want Americans to "panic." Instead, he's trying to make clear to voters and leaders that compromising with political opponents may be difficult, but it's not the worst outcome.

"The worst alternative is that one side or another says 'this isn't my country anymore. This isn't my population,'" he said. "That's when the cause that people are behind is more important than the means of resolving their disagreements. That's a threatening situation. History has shown that to be the case."

'Extraordinary inequity'

For months, leaders in Washington struggled to agree on what should have been a slam dunk: another round of federal Covid relief that would prevent benefits from lapsing for millions of Americans.

The impasse finally ended late Monday as the pandemic intensifies, slowing the economic recovery and accelerating layoffs.

A staggering 885,000 Americans filed for first-time unemployment benefits according to the most recent weekly report. Major companies including Coca-Cola, Disney and Post-It maker 3M have announced mass layoffs. Nearly 13 million adults, or 9.1%, are not current on their rent or mortgage payments, or have slight or no confidence they will be able to pay next month's housing bills on time, according to Census data.

And yet parts of the US economy are booming. Housing is on fire, tech companies are minting money and stock prices have never been higher.

"This Covid-19 crisis has both made worse, but also just pulled the covers off of the extraordinary inequity in our society and around the world," Rajiv Shah, president of the Rockefeller Foundation, told CNN Business in a recent interview.

"We've seen wealthy families and communities do quite well through the digital acceleration and high asset values that low interest rates and loose monetary policy have enabled," Shah added. "And we've seen working families in America and around the world suffer dramatically."

Repairing the American dream

Dalio said the United States must tackle its inequality problem head-on by investing in the future. He emphasized the need to boost productivity by improving healthcare, infrastructure and especially education.

"If we don't have broad productivity and employment, which comes from education and jobs programs and such, then we're going to have a continuation and worsening of the great polarity, and I think that'll be a problem," he said.

As an example, Dalio highlighted the fact that some students don't have access to computers or high-speed Internet.

"Not having connectivity today and not having a computer is like not having water or electricity or a telephone 50 years ago," he said.

Of course, investments in education and infrastructure cost money and the United States is already grappling with massive budget deficits.

Dalio, whose net worth Forbes pegs at nearly $17 billion, has often expressed support for raising taxes on the rich.

"It's a complicated question because as you raise that tax, you want to do it in a smart way that also doesn't drive money into the wrong things," Dalio said.

Although Dalio didn't back a specific tax rate, he said it's "got to be well-engineered and it's got to be more."

Still, the billionaire stressed that radical changes will have to come to the US system -- sooner rather than later: "There is a polarity and a debt situation and circumstances," he said, "in which there probably will have to be revolutionary-type changes."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Huntsville
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 54°
Florence
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 54°
Fayetteville
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 52°
Decatur
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 52°
Scottsboro
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 57°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 324832

Reported Deaths: 4389
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson46004607
Mobile23627415
Madison19477174
Tuscaloosa16770206
Montgomery14858268
Shelby1401697
Baldwin11952147
Morgan946478
Lee937273
Etowah898382
Calhoun8684140
Marshall838971
Houston658953
DeKalb642751
Cullman629469
Limestone605252
St. Clair581463
Lauderdale564464
Elmore557980
Walker4741131
Jackson470331
Talladega468869
Blount423454
Colbert417356
Autauga378044
Coffee322731
Franklin303336
Dale301759
Covington272538
Chilton271949
Dallas260536
Russell25946
Escambia238633
Clarke219124
Tallapoosa218896
Chambers213360
Marion188042
Pike183023
Lawrence178340
Winston175327
Bibb162842
Marengo162726
Pickens158724
Geneva149716
Butler140545
Barbour133632
Fayette131318
Cherokee129423
Hale127433
Randolph118129
Washington110923
Henry10938
Clay106229
Monroe103010
Lamar96612
Cleburne95015
Macon90329
Lowndes90132
Crenshaw85133
Wilcox82119
Conecuh80916
Perry7959
Bullock75420
Sumter74924
Greene58620
Choctaw47621
Coosa4576
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 529578

Reported Deaths: 6136
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby61444818
Davidson56159518
Knox28899246
Rutherford25953215
Hamilton25021237
Williamson15848111
Out of TN1443364
Sumner14339185
Unassigned1194363
Wilson11229115
Montgomery10291109
Sullivan9842161
Washington9266144
Blount872187
Maury847796
Bradley820961
Sevier799358
Putnam7987109
Madison7332142
Robertson582670
Hamblen526872
Anderson504551
Tipton497950
Greene497082
Gibson457782
Coffee448158
Bedford419654
Dickson419053
Lawrence401652
Carter401176
McMinn397760
Warren396629
Dyer396565
Cumberland390948
Roane386045
Loudon366229
Jefferson343555
Obion340367
Monroe340251
Hawkins323748
Franklin316844
Fayette302445
Lincoln294028
Weakley285340
Rhea283544
Hardeman270540
Henderson265940
Marshall256428
White252436
Cheatham251821
Cocke248837
Lauderdale248427
Carroll247746
Macon240337
Hardin239933
Campbell235232
Giles232857
Wayne227516
Henry216732
Trousdale208912
Haywood205334
Overton198739
Smith192523
DeKalb186228
McNairy183535
Scott180117
Fentress173027
Hickman172925
Johnson171527
Marion168723
Grainger162722
Crockett151329
Bledsoe14737
Claiborne145712
Chester135326
Lake134812
Morgan133411
Unicoi130436
Decatur125617
Cannon12509
Union11237
Benton111026
Lewis108519
Grundy108215
Humphreys106411
Polk104115
Sequatchie10277
Jackson89118
Meigs85814
Stewart79919
Perry78823
Clay78221
Houston74721
Moore6144
Van Buren5165
Pickett50817
Hancock2914

Most Popular Stories

Community Events