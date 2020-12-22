Clear

5 things to know for December 22: Covid-19, stimulus, West Point, Russia, Trump order

A new storm system in the western US is brewing, this system will track east this week bringing with it snow and frigid air. Meteorologist Chad Myers has the Christmas week forecast.

Posted: Dec 22, 2020 8:00 AM
Updated: Dec 22, 2020 8:00 AM
Posted By: By Harmeet Kaur, CNN

The holidays likely won't look the same this year for a lot of us. So now's the perfect time to start new traditions and find joy in the small things. Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

(You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. Coronavirus

A new, mutated form of the coronavirus that originated in England is spreading across the globe -- and it could potentially be more contagious than what we've seen. Aside from the United Kingdom, the variant has been detected in Denmark, Belgium, the Netherlands and Australia. Dr. Anthony Fauci says it's probably already in the US. As scientists hunt for more information, here's what we know and what we don't. Pfizer and Moderna are now testing their vaccines to see if they work against the UK variant, though experts have said they still expect the vaccines to be effective. About 614,000 vaccines have been administered in the US so far, and 7.9 million doses from Moderna and Pfizer are expected to be distributed around the country this week.

2. Stimulus

Congress finally approved the long-awaited $900 billion Covid relief package after months of partisan gridlock. It now goes to President Donald Trump's desk for signature. The package includes direct payments of up to $600 per adult, enhanced jobless benefits of $300 per week, roughly $284 billion in Paycheck Protection Program loans, $25 billion in rental assistance, an extension of the eviction moratorium and $82 billion for schools and colleges. It also promises to speed up vaccine distribution. Though it was a bipartisan deal, both parties had to give up key demands to get it p

3. West Point

The US Military Academy at West Point is facing its worst cheating scandal in decades. Seventy-three cadets were accused of breaking the academy's honor code by cheating on a calculus exam in May, when the elite school shifted to virtual classes because of the pandemic. Two of the cases were dropped for lack of evidence, and four other cadets resigned. The remaining 67 students await a decision on their fate. It's not the first cheating scandal to rock West Point. The institution saw similar incidents in 1951 and in 1976, the latter of which involved 152 cadets.

4. Russia

Alexey Navalny, the Russian opposition leader and nemesis of President Vladimir Putin, almost died after being poisoned in August. We now know how he was poisoned: the lethal nerve agent Novichok was planted in his underwear. A Russian agent who was sent to tail Navalny accidentally revealed the information during a phone call with who he thought was an official in Russia's National Security Council. Turns out he was speaking to Navalny himself. Navalny has long been a thorn in Putin's side, exposing corruption in high places and campaigning against the ruling United Russia party. He's still recovering from the poisoning at a secret location in Germany.

5. Federal architecture

President Trump wants the nation's buildings to look prettier. He signed an executive order on Monday looking to ensure that federal buildings feature "beautiful" architecture. The order doesn't exactly define what standards buildings must meet to be considered beautiful, though it says they should be of classical design. It applies to all federal courthouses, agency headquarters, DC public buildings and all other public buildings costing more than $50 million. Perhaps unsurprisingly, some architects are not happy about it.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Kevin Greene, NFL sack legend and Hall of Famer, has died

Greene, who had the third most sacks in NFL history, was 58.

Hawaii residents are being asked to stay indoors after the Kilauea volcano erupted

Feels like the theme of this year, really.

One of the Midwest's most influential newspapers apologizes for decades of racist coverage

It's a step in the right direction for the Kansas City Star.

Ho Oh No! A Santa impersonator got tangled up in some power lines

Perhaps we should leave the more magical elements of Christmas to the real jolly old man in red.

Five high school freshmen are being called heroes for saving two children from an icy pond

It should come as no surprise that all five of them are Boy Scouts.

TODAY'S NUMBER

255

That's how many days that Taiwan had been coronavirus free, with the exception of imported cases. The island recently recorded its first locally transmitted case of coronavirus since April.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"We deserve to be represented by a figure who truly embodies Virginia's values."

Virginia Rep. Jennifer Wexton, on a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee being removed from the US Capitol. Lee's statue will be replaced by one of the late Barbara Johns, an African American woman who played a key role in the civil rights movement.

TODAY'S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY

Time for a deep clean 

As we wind down the year, it's a good time as any to refresh our homes. Here's some inspiration -- at the very least, it's a satisfying watch. (Click here to view.)

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Huntsville
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 34°
Florence
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 37°
Fayetteville
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 33°
Decatur
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 32°
Scottsboro
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 32°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 324832

Reported Deaths: 4389
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson46004607
Mobile23627415
Madison19477174
Tuscaloosa16770206
Montgomery14858268
Shelby1401697
Baldwin11952147
Morgan946478
Lee937273
Etowah898382
Calhoun8684140
Marshall838971
Houston658953
DeKalb642751
Cullman629469
Limestone605252
St. Clair581463
Lauderdale564464
Elmore557980
Walker4741131
Jackson470331
Talladega468869
Blount423454
Colbert417356
Autauga378044
Coffee322731
Franklin303336
Dale301759
Covington272538
Chilton271949
Dallas260536
Russell25946
Escambia238633
Clarke219124
Tallapoosa218896
Chambers213360
Marion188042
Pike183023
Lawrence178340
Winston175327
Bibb162842
Marengo162726
Pickens158724
Geneva149716
Butler140545
Barbour133632
Fayette131318
Cherokee129423
Hale127433
Randolph118129
Washington110923
Henry10938
Clay106229
Monroe103010
Lamar96612
Cleburne95015
Macon90329
Lowndes90132
Crenshaw85133
Wilcox82119
Conecuh80916
Perry7959
Bullock75420
Sumter74924
Greene58620
Choctaw47621
Coosa4576
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 529578

Reported Deaths: 6136
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby61444818
Davidson56159518
Knox28899246
Rutherford25953215
Hamilton25021237
Williamson15848111
Out of TN1443364
Sumner14339185
Unassigned1194363
Wilson11229115
Montgomery10291109
Sullivan9842161
Washington9266144
Blount872187
Maury847796
Bradley820961
Sevier799358
Putnam7987109
Madison7332142
Robertson582670
Hamblen526872
Anderson504551
Tipton497950
Greene497082
Gibson457782
Coffee448158
Bedford419654
Dickson419053
Lawrence401652
Carter401176
McMinn397760
Warren396629
Dyer396565
Cumberland390948
Roane386045
Loudon366229
Jefferson343555
Obion340367
Monroe340251
Hawkins323748
Franklin316844
Fayette302445
Lincoln294028
Weakley285340
Rhea283544
Hardeman270540
Henderson265940
Marshall256428
White252436
Cheatham251821
Cocke248837
Lauderdale248427
Carroll247746
Macon240337
Hardin239933
Campbell235232
Giles232857
Wayne227516
Henry216732
Trousdale208912
Haywood205334
Overton198739
Smith192523
DeKalb186228
McNairy183535
Scott180117
Fentress173027
Hickman172925
Johnson171527
Marion168723
Grainger162722
Crockett151329
Bledsoe14737
Claiborne145712
Chester135326
Lake134812
Morgan133411
Unicoi130436
Decatur125617
Cannon12509
Union11237
Benton111026
Lewis108519
Grundy108215
Humphreys106411
Polk104115
Sequatchie10277
Jackson89118
Meigs85814
Stewart79919
Perry78823
Clay78221
Houston74721
Moore6144
Van Buren5165
Pickett50817
Hancock2914

Most Popular Stories

Community Events