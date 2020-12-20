Clear
BREAKING NEWS Congress seals agreement on COVID relief, government funding Full Story

Who gets Covid-19 vaccine next? Older adults and 'frontline essential workers,' CDC advisers recommend

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices voted on who will receive the next wave of vaccinations in the US. CNN's Natasha Chen has the latest on the groups receiving vaccines in phases 1b and 1c.

Posted: Dec 20, 2020 7:10 PM
Updated: Dec 20, 2020 7:10 PM
Posted By: By Jacqueline Howard and Jen Christensen, CNN

Vaccine advisers to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted 13-1 on Sunday to recommend that both older adults, ages 75 and older, and "frontline essential workers" including first responders be next in line to receive Covid-19 vaccines.

That would put those people in "Phase 1b" of allocating the vaccine nationwide.

That committee vote also included prioritizing adults ages 65 to 75, people ages 16 to 64 with high-risk medical conditions and "other essential workers" in "Phase 1c" of allocation.

"They really serve to address the current lack of vaccine supply and address those individuals with the highest risk for disease," Dr. José Romero, chair of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices and secretary of the Arkansas Department of Health, said about the recommendations.

The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices met on Sunday to discuss Phases 1b and 1c of vaccine distribution.

In a previous meeting earlier this month, the group voted on Phase 1a, which advised giving the first round of vaccines to health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities.

There are two Covid-19 vaccines -- Pfizer/BioNTech's and Moderna's -- currently authorized for emergency use in the United States.

Who is an essential worker?

A work group within the advisory committee defined frontline essential workers as "workers who are in sectors essential to the functioning of society and are at substantially higher risk of exposure" to the coronavirus that causes Covid-19.

The frontline essential workers in Phase 1b include first responders, people in the education sector, those who work in food and agriculture, those in manufacturing, corrections workers, US postal service workers, public transit workers and grocery store workers.

It is estimated that there are about 30 million frontline essential workers in the United States.

The category of other essential workers in Phase 1c includes people in transportation and logistics, food service, construction and shelter and housing, finance, IT and communication, the energy sector, the media, the legal sector, public safety and water and wastewater industries.

It is estimated that there are about 57 million other essential workers in the United States.

The 'hardest' vote

"This is without doubt the hardest vote that I have taken in my six and a half years on the committee," said Romero.

"I am confident that we have arrived at this by examining the data thoroughly, and that what we are providing -- as has been stated before -- the ultimate decision will be at a local level. But what we are providing governors and health officials with is a framework, which is supported by evidence," Romero said.

He voted "yes" on the proposed Phase 1b and 1c recommendations.

Committee member Dr. Peter Szilagyi, who also voted "yes," agreed that the decision was difficult.

"I truly wish everyone could get the vaccine today, and I know high-risk individuals are not included in Phase 1b," said Szilagyi, who is in the department of pediatrics at the University of California at Los Angeles. "But over several months, as vaccine supply ramps up, every American will have access to these safe and effective vaccines."

The one "no" vote came from Dr. Henry Bernstein, who is a professor of pediatrics with the Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra. Bernstein explained that he voted no because he felt that the science about Covid-19 morbidity and mortality is similar between the 65-to-74 group and the 75-and-up group.

"Therefore, inclusion of the 65-to-74-year-old group in Phase 1b made more sense to me," Bernstein said.

The need for funding

In their vote, most of the committee members also asked the government to fully fund state and local health departments vaccination programs.

"The fact that the state and local health departments have not been funded for vaccination program, especially in the context of the billions of dollars that funded the extremely successful program to develop vaccines is really appalling," said Dr. Beth Bell, who voted "yes" on the proposal.

"I'm just one person, but I would just like to say, again, that I hope that the government will address this discrepancy, without which I think it's going to be very difficult for us to be successful," said Bell, a clinical professor in the department of global health at the University of Washington.

The advisory committee's recommendations for Phase 1b and 1c go to the CDC next for final acceptance.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Huntsville
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 43°
Florence
Scattered Clouds
46° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 44°
Huntsville/Madison
Cloudy
39° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 39°
Decatur
Broken Clouds
40° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 40°
Scottsboro
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 45°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 319904

Reported Deaths: 4389
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson45092607
Mobile23224415
Madison19062174
Tuscaloosa16565206
Montgomery14695268
Shelby1376397
Baldwin11722147
Lee928373
Morgan927678
Etowah882382
Calhoun8594140
Marshall832471
Houston652753
DeKalb636051
Cullman624169
Limestone592352
St. Clair572263
Lauderdale553164
Elmore547280
Walker4699131
Jackson464131
Talladega462669
Blount419154
Colbert409056
Autauga369844
Coffee315531
Franklin301136
Dale299059
Covington269938
Chilton267649
Dallas259436
Russell25806
Escambia237933
Clarke217424
Tallapoosa216396
Chambers211660
Marion184142
Pike181323
Lawrence173940
Winston172727
Bibb160142
Marengo159626
Pickens155424
Geneva148316
Butler139345
Barbour133032
Fayette129418
Cherokee127823
Hale126033
Randolph116629
Washington108623
Henry10818
Clay105229
Monroe102410
Cleburne94315
Lamar94112
Macon89729
Lowndes89432
Crenshaw82933
Wilcox81019
Conecuh80516
Perry7869
Bullock75220
Sumter73824
Greene58320
Choctaw47321
Coosa4546
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 503651

Reported Deaths: 5960
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby59370802
Davidson53933495
Knox27402236
Rutherford24821212
Hamilton23691230
Williamson15062108
Sumner13676178
Out of TN1334763
Unassigned1059755
Wilson10597107
Montgomery9716106
Sullivan9315158
Washington8796143
Blount822282
Maury806094
Bradley776357
Putnam7622106
Sevier735955
Madison7063141
Robertson552067
Hamblen497770
Tipton475548
Anderson470546
Greene465782
Gibson437281
Coffee424953
Dickson402651
Bedford402054
Dyer388364
Lawrence383451
Carter381676
McMinn377760
Warren373227
Cumberland367747
Roane359844
Loudon341328
Obion331566
Jefferson323853
Monroe321250
Hawkins304048
Franklin300143
Fayette290044
Lincoln278627
Weakley272640
Rhea263443
Hardeman262240
Henderson252939
Lauderdale244127
White243036
Marshall240427
Cheatham237818
Carroll236045
Macon233234
Cocke233035
Hardin231733
Wayne223816
Campbell223230
Giles213156
Henry207331
Trousdale206212
Haywood200034
Overton189339
Smith183723
DeKalb179927
McNairy174235
Scott168514
Johnson167927
Hickman164424
Fentress163127
Marion163022
Grainger152222
Crockett145129
Bledsoe14316
Claiborne137012
Lake133811
Chester128126
Morgan126211
Unicoi123736
Cannon11947
Decatur116917
Benton107526
Union10697
Lewis105118
Grundy104514
Humphreys10189
Polk97915
Sequatchie9567
Jackson86718
Meigs81013
Stewart76219
Clay75821
Perry73423
Houston72121
Moore5834
Van Buren5055
Pickett48717
Hancock2824

Most Popular Stories

Community Events