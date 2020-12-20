Clear
BREAKING NEWS Congress seals agreement on COVID relief, government funding Full Story

Trump's talk of martial law sends White House staffers rushing to the press

CNN's Brian Stelter explains how the country faces radicalization as some right-wing media outlets flood the airwaves with conspiracy theories and disinformation.

Posted: Dec 20, 2020 7:10 PM
Updated: Dec 20, 2020 7:10 PM
Posted By: By Jazmin Goodwin, CNN Business

A meeting President Donald Trump held to discuss overturning the election result alarmed some White House staffers -- people who are used to Trump's inflammatory and anti-democratic rhetoric.

With only a month remaining until President-elect Joe Biden will be sworn into office, Trump has been ramping up his efforts to remain president, while also trying to convince millions of Americans that election fraud is to blame for his presidential loss.

That's nothing new. But a heated Oval Office meeting Friday in which Trump heard arguments about invoking martial law to stay in office had some Trump officials sounding the alarm to the press.

Michael Flynn, Trump's pardoned former national security adviser, discussed the martial law plan on right-wing television network Newsmax last week and was invited to the White House Friday.

Trump dismissed reports of the martial law discussion as 'fake news' in a tweet Sunday, but two people familiar with the matter told CNN that the the plan was argued in the Oval Office Friday -- although it remains unclear if Trump endorsed the idea.

Nevertheless, even the mention of martial law may fan the flames of many supporters clinging to the belief the election result was fraudulent. That could incite violence to bring the idea into fruition.

"In the conspiratorial conservative base of supporting Trump, there are calls for using the Insurrection Act to declare martial law," said Elizabeth Neumann, former assistant secretary of Homeland Security under President Trump and adviser at Defending Democracy Together, on CNN's "Reliable Sources."

"When they hear that the president is actually considering this, there are violent extremist groups that look at this as a dog whistle, an excuse to go out and create ... violence," she said.

It's a concept she calls "acceleration," in which violent extremist groups, especially White supremacists, try to overthrow of the United States government. These groups believe that will take place through a civil war and look to "accelerate the chaos, accelerate the coming of the civil war."

"So when they hear that the president is open to this idea of martial law, we may see certain groups mobilizing to commit acts that, in their minds, a justification for the use of the Insurrection Act," Neumann.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Huntsville
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 43°
Florence
Scattered Clouds
46° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 44°
Huntsville/Madison
Cloudy
39° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 39°
Decatur
Cloudy
40° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 40°
Fort Payne
Cloudy
46° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 46°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 319904

Reported Deaths: 4389
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson45092607
Mobile23224415
Madison19062174
Tuscaloosa16565206
Montgomery14695268
Shelby1376397
Baldwin11722147
Lee928373
Morgan927678
Etowah882382
Calhoun8594140
Marshall832471
Houston652753
DeKalb636051
Cullman624169
Limestone592352
St. Clair572263
Lauderdale553164
Elmore547280
Walker4699131
Jackson464131
Talladega462669
Blount419154
Colbert409056
Autauga369844
Coffee315531
Franklin301136
Dale299059
Covington269938
Chilton267649
Dallas259436
Russell25806
Escambia237933
Clarke217424
Tallapoosa216396
Chambers211660
Marion184142
Pike181323
Lawrence173940
Winston172727
Bibb160142
Marengo159626
Pickens155424
Geneva148316
Butler139345
Barbour133032
Fayette129418
Cherokee127823
Hale126033
Randolph116629
Washington108623
Henry10818
Clay105229
Monroe102410
Cleburne94315
Lamar94112
Macon89729
Lowndes89432
Crenshaw82933
Wilcox81019
Conecuh80516
Perry7869
Bullock75220
Sumter73824
Greene58320
Choctaw47321
Coosa4546
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 503651

Reported Deaths: 5960
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby59370802
Davidson53933495
Knox27402236
Rutherford24821212
Hamilton23691230
Williamson15062108
Sumner13676178
Out of TN1334763
Unassigned1059755
Wilson10597107
Montgomery9716106
Sullivan9315158
Washington8796143
Blount822282
Maury806094
Bradley776357
Putnam7622106
Sevier735955
Madison7063141
Robertson552067
Hamblen497770
Tipton475548
Anderson470546
Greene465782
Gibson437281
Coffee424953
Dickson402651
Bedford402054
Dyer388364
Lawrence383451
Carter381676
McMinn377760
Warren373227
Cumberland367747
Roane359844
Loudon341328
Obion331566
Jefferson323853
Monroe321250
Hawkins304048
Franklin300143
Fayette290044
Lincoln278627
Weakley272640
Rhea263443
Hardeman262240
Henderson252939
Lauderdale244127
White243036
Marshall240427
Cheatham237818
Carroll236045
Macon233234
Cocke233035
Hardin231733
Wayne223816
Campbell223230
Giles213156
Henry207331
Trousdale206212
Haywood200034
Overton189339
Smith183723
DeKalb179927
McNairy174235
Scott168514
Johnson167927
Hickman164424
Fentress163127
Marion163022
Grainger152222
Crockett145129
Bledsoe14316
Claiborne137012
Lake133811
Chester128126
Morgan126211
Unicoi123736
Cannon11947
Decatur116917
Benton107526
Union10697
Lewis105118
Grundy104514
Humphreys10189
Polk97915
Sequatchie9567
Jackson86718
Meigs81013
Stewart76219
Clay75821
Perry73423
Houston72121
Moore5834
Van Buren5055
Pickett48717
Hancock2824

Most Popular Stories

Community Events