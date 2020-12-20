Clear

Experts know more about the coronavirus vaccines than any other in history, surgeon general says

During CNN's Sesame Street ABC's of Covid-19 town hall, Dr. Anthony Fauci answered questions from kids who wanted to know when they can expect to get the coronavirus vaccine.

Posted: Dec 20, 2020 5:50 AM
Updated: Dec 20, 2020 5:50 AM
Posted By: By Madeline Holcombe, CNN

The US Surgeon General is touting the coronavirus vaccine as "almost 100% certain" to prevent severe disease, part of his effort to reassure the public it's safe to get.

As health care workers administer Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, the experts have more information about them than any other in history, Dr. Jerome Adams said at a news conference Saturday.

"This vaccine is almost 100% certain to prevent you or your loved one from getting severe disease," Adams said. "It is the way we end this pandemic."

Both vaccine candidates received emergency use authorizations (EUA) from the US Food and Drug Administration and a recommendation from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But the race to produce and distribute the vaccine has bred some public skepticism over vaccines against the virus that has infected more than 17.6 million people in the United States and killed 316,176, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Officials have begun distributing vaccines to health care workers and long-term care residents. But most Americans will likely not be immunized until 2021, when more doses can be produced and distributed. The US is on track to have 20 million vaccine doses by the end of December, 50 million by the end of January and 100 million by the end of February, Adams said.

Though the process of getting the two necessary doses to Americans is a daunting task, Adams said he is more concerned about vaccine confidence than he is about vaccine supply.

"It's okay to have questions. It's okay to ask questions," he said. "What is not okay is to let misinformation or mistrust cause you to make a decision which is going to be bad for your health, or your family's health, or your community's health."

5 healthcare workers in Alaska have adverse reactions

As vaccines make their way to the public, some have reported adverse reactions.

Two more health care workers at Providence Health Alaska suffered adverse reactions to the coronavirus vaccine, a spokesman told CNN Saturday. In total, five have had adverse reactions across the state.

Their reactions were mild and non-threatening, Mikal Canfield said.

Adverse reactions among four employees caused a hospital in a suburb of Chicago to temporarily stop its Covid-19 vaccination program for frontline workers. Their symptoms included tingling and elevated heart rate shortly after receiving the vaccine, Advocate Aurora Health said in a statement obtained by CNN affiliate WLS.

The health care company noted these four workers represented "fewer than 0.15% of the approximately 3,000 who have so far received vaccinations across Advocate Aurora Health" and that the pause allowed "time to better understand" the cause of the reactions. The vaccination continued, however, in eight other locations across Illinois and Wisconsin.

The health care system said the program will resume on Sunday with an increase of 30 minutes to the post-vaccine evaluation period out of an abundance of caution.

Adams said allergic reactions to coronavirus vaccines are "not abnormal or unexpected."

"The system is working," Adams said during a news conference hosted by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine. "We are recognizing and catching these very, very rare side effects."

'We need LA to turn into a ghost town again'

With unparalleled rates of spread, California has reinstated restrictions to mitigate coronavirus spread.

The current spike of Covid-19 in California "is, by far, the worst that it's been in the past 9 months," Dr. Thomas Yadegar, director of ICU at Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center in Los Angeles, said during an interview on "CNN Newsroom."

The state has continuously set daily record highs in hospitalizations and deaths and ICU bed capacity has plunged nearly zero in many parts of the state.

"Right now, we need LA to turn into a ghost town again. That's what we need. So that we can try to save as many people and heal as many souls," Yadegar said.

"No matter how hard we try to get patients better, to stabilize them, and hopefully we get patients home, it seems like there's another four patients who are sicker waiting for that same bed," Yadegar told CNN's Paul Vercammen.

Yadegar added that patients are coming to his hospital "much sicker than the past four months."

He thinks many people are waiting too long to come into already overwhelmed hospitals, he said.

"I had a patient this past week who waited too long. And I asked them, 'why are you not coming in earlier?' And it broke my heart but what he said was ... 'I didn't want to take someone else's bed. I didn't want to take someone else's bed. I thought that someone was going to be sicker and needed it more,'" Yadegar said

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Huntsville/Redstone
Cloudy
43° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 43°
Muscle Shoals
Cloudy
46° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 46°
Fayetteville
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 43°
Decatur
Cloudy
43° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 43°
Fort Payne
Cloudy
44° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 44°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 319904

Reported Deaths: 4389
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson45092607
Mobile23224415
Madison19062174
Tuscaloosa16565206
Montgomery14695268
Shelby1376397
Baldwin11722147
Lee928373
Morgan927678
Etowah882382
Calhoun8594140
Marshall832471
Houston652753
DeKalb636051
Cullman624169
Limestone592352
St. Clair572263
Lauderdale553164
Elmore547280
Walker4699131
Jackson464131
Talladega462669
Blount419154
Colbert409056
Autauga369844
Coffee315531
Franklin301136
Dale299059
Covington269938
Chilton267649
Dallas259436
Russell25806
Escambia237933
Clarke217424
Tallapoosa216396
Chambers211660
Marion184142
Pike181323
Lawrence173940
Winston172727
Bibb160142
Marengo159626
Pickens155424
Geneva148316
Butler139345
Barbour133032
Fayette129418
Cherokee127823
Hale126033
Randolph116629
Washington108623
Henry10818
Clay105229
Monroe102410
Cleburne94315
Lamar94112
Macon89729
Lowndes89432
Crenshaw82933
Wilcox81019
Conecuh80516
Perry7869
Bullock75220
Sumter73824
Greene58320
Choctaw47321
Coosa4546
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 503651

Reported Deaths: 5960
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby59370802
Davidson53933495
Knox27402236
Rutherford24821212
Hamilton23691230
Williamson15062108
Sumner13676178
Out of TN1334763
Unassigned1059755
Wilson10597107
Montgomery9716106
Sullivan9315158
Washington8796143
Blount822282
Maury806094
Bradley776357
Putnam7622106
Sevier735955
Madison7063141
Robertson552067
Hamblen497770
Tipton475548
Anderson470546
Greene465782
Gibson437281
Coffee424953
Dickson402651
Bedford402054
Dyer388364
Lawrence383451
Carter381676
McMinn377760
Warren373227
Cumberland367747
Roane359844
Loudon341328
Obion331566
Jefferson323853
Monroe321250
Hawkins304048
Franklin300143
Fayette290044
Lincoln278627
Weakley272640
Rhea263443
Hardeman262240
Henderson252939
Lauderdale244127
White243036
Marshall240427
Cheatham237818
Carroll236045
Macon233234
Cocke233035
Hardin231733
Wayne223816
Campbell223230
Giles213156
Henry207331
Trousdale206212
Haywood200034
Overton189339
Smith183723
DeKalb179927
McNairy174235
Scott168514
Johnson167927
Hickman164424
Fentress163127
Marion163022
Grainger152222
Crockett145129
Bledsoe14316
Claiborne137012
Lake133811
Chester128126
Morgan126211
Unicoi123736
Cannon11947
Decatur116917
Benton107526
Union10697
Lewis105118
Grundy104514
Humphreys10189
Polk97915
Sequatchie9567
Jackson86718
Meigs81013
Stewart76219
Clay75821
Perry73423
Houston72121
Moore5834
Van Buren5055
Pickett48717
Hancock2824

Most Popular Stories

Community Events