'The Masked Singer' Season 4 winner revealed

"The Masked Singer" finale unmasked real-life superstar LeAnn Rimes as The Sun -- and the winner of Season 4.

The Crocodile, Mushroom and Sun were the finalists on the reality series, with The Sun singing a cover cover of "When the Party's Over" by Billie Eilish on the semifinal to wow judges Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke.

Both McCarthy and Scherzinger guessed correctly with Rimes, while Jeong guessed Mandy Moore and Thicke named Katharine McPhee.

Sun also covered the Lizzo song "Cuz I Love You" and a variety of hits throughout the season.

The Season 4 runner-up was revealed to be Aloe Blacc, who had been Mushroom, and in third-place was Nick Carter, who had performed as Crocodile.

Rimes, who was was just 15 when she took home the Grammy for best new artist, also released a new single, "Throw My Arms Around the World," from her upcoming studio album.

The album is expected to be released in May 2021 and features collaborations with Waddy Wachtel, Stefan Lessard, Mark Batson, Trevor Lawrence Jr. and Darrell Brown.