Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Former Houston police captain charged with pointing gun at air-conditioner repairman, believing he was a voter fraud 'mastermind'

A former police captain who was part of a private citizens group investigating unsubstantiated 2020 election fraud claims was arrested after allegedly running a man off the road and pointing a gun to his head, the Harris County district attorney said. CNN's Ed Lavandera reports.

Posted: Dec 16, 2020 11:50 AM
Updated: Dec 16, 2020 11:50 AM
Posted By: By Josh Campbell and Gisela Crespo, CNN

A former police captain who was part of a private citizens group investigating still unsubstantiated 2020 election fraud claims was charged Tuesday with running a man off the road and pointing a gun to his head two weeks before the election, the Harris County district attorney said in a statement.

Prosecutors say former Houston Police captain Mark Anthony Aguirre said he believed the man was transporting fraudulent ballots.

"I believe it's a political prosecution," Terry Yates, Aguirre's attorney, told CNN affiliate KTRK.

Prosecutors say Aguirre was paid over a quarter million dollars by a private group called "Liberty Center for God and Country" to investigate alleged ballot schemes in the Houston area.

Jared Woodfill, the center's president, told CNN the group and Republican activist Steve Hotze hired a private firm that included "Aguirre, a former FBI investigator and about 20 investigators that investigated reports of voter fraud," reports that were sent to Hotze. The Republican activist was also one of the plaintiffs who filed a petition prior to Election Day seeking to invalidate 127,000 ballots cast in drive-thru early voting. A federal judge rejected that request.

CNN has reached out to Hotze for comment.

According to the district attorney's news release, Aguirre, 63, told authorities he had conducted surveillance for four days on an unidentified man driving a truck that he suspected had 750,000 fraudulent ballots inside. The release said Aguirre believed the man was "the mastermind of a giant (voter) fraud."

Instead, prosecutors say the victim was an "innocent and ordinary" air-conditioner repairman.

"Aguirre ran his SUV into the back of the truck to get the technician to stop and get out," the news release said, describing the October 19 incident. "When the technician got out of the truck, Aguirre, pointed a handgun at the technician, forced him to the ground and put his knee on the man's back -- an image captured on the body-worn camera of a police officer."

Responding authorities found no ballots inside the vehicle, only air conditioner parts and tools, prosecutors said.

After an investigation, Houston police said they found the allegations of election fraud "unfounded" and referred the case to the district attorney's office.

Aguirre had been paid more than $260,000 by the "Liberty Center" group, prosecutors alleged, and received about $211,400 the day following the incident.

He was arrested Tuesday and is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison, prosecutors said. He is currently at a Harris County jail facility with bond set at $30,000.

"He crossed the line from dirty politics to commission of a violent crime and we are lucky no one was killed," Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said in a statement. "His alleged investigation was backward from the start -- first alleging a crime had occurred and then trying to prove it happened."

Yates, Aguirre's attorney, told CNN affiliate KTRK, "He was working and investigating voter fraud, there was an accident. ... A member of the car got out and rushed toward him and that's where the confrontation took place. It's very different than what you're citing in the affidavit."

The statement from prosecutors about Aguirre's arrest came one day after the Electoral College voted to affirm Joe Biden as the 46th President of the United States.

Despite the announcement of election results by media outlets and government officials, outgoing President Donald Trump has continued to claim that widespread voter fraud occurred during the 2020 election, and has raised hundreds of millions of dollars for a purported legal defense fund, despite official certifications that former Vice President Joe Biden won the presidential election.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Huntsville
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 36°
Florence
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 33°
Fayetteville
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 39°
Decatur
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 37°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
45° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 45°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 301533

Reported Deaths: 4124
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson41718565
Mobile22488389
Madison17454163
Tuscaloosa15811193
Montgomery14070262
Shelby1298387
Baldwin11061141
Lee885773
Morgan866264
Etowah815680
Calhoun7966130
Marshall789064
Houston615551
DeKalb593349
Cullman583161
Limestone545749
St. Clair539162
Lauderdale520061
Elmore507674
Walker4479116
Talladega444864
Jackson443327
Colbert391553
Blount388149
Autauga342643
Coffee297125
Franklin289634
Dale280959
Chilton258546
Covington256338
Dallas251734
Russell24946
Escambia229132
Clarke210124
Tallapoosa208593
Chambers204057
Pike175416
Marion171641
Winston166725
Lawrence161737
Marengo152325
Bibb150439
Pickens144124
Geneva142716
Butler133244
Barbour129230
Cherokee121324
Fayette119916
Hale115933
Randolph113328
Washington103723
Clay101428
Henry10068
Monroe93910
Cleburne89215
Lamar8709
Lowndes87030
Macon85524
Crenshaw79332
Wilcox79019
Conecuh78415
Perry7499
Bullock73320
Sumter68622
Greene55220
Choctaw45520
Coosa4384
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 472875

Reported Deaths: 5615
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby56987757
Davidson51549480
Knox25478213
Rutherford23272198
Hamilton21969224
Williamson14232103
Sumner12925165
Out of TN1242158
Wilson9929103
Unassigned897545
Montgomery8938102
Sullivan8745149
Washington8295134
Blount761071
Maury759392
Putnam721192
Bradley717850
Sevier677054
Madison6644130
Robertson509465
Hamblen465268
Tipton452145
Anderson436341
Greene429280
Gibson410579
Coffee394552
Dickson377348
Bedford377246
Dyer372461
Carter363775
Lawrence360447
McMinn356760
Warren339724
Cumberland339244
Roane335540
Obion318364
Loudon310823
Jefferson303143
Monroe295548
Hawkins282945
Franklin280941
Fayette274042
Weakley257741
Hardeman253840
Lincoln251226
Henderson240238
Rhea239440
Lauderdale235926
White229128
Carroll227440
Marshall224125
Hardin219632
Macon218733
Cheatham218518
Wayne215515
Cocke213933
Campbell208427
Trousdale202312
Henry199128
Giles195354
Haywood191731
Overton179439
Smith174620
DeKalb167925
McNairy163135
Johnson162426
Scott158012
Hickman153322
Fentress152827
Marion152621
Grainger140021
Crockett137329
Bledsoe13716
Lake130711
Claiborne127211
Chester122725
Unicoi117934
Morgan112910
Cannon11065
Decatur108617
Benton102925
Union10257
Lewis98717
Grundy97814
Humphreys9368
Polk91715
Sequatchie8575
Jackson84017
Meigs74113
Stewart72319
Clay68719
Houston68721
Perry66222
Moore5414
Pickett46416
Van Buren4645
Hancock2594

Most Popular Stories

Community Events