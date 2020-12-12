Clear
SEVERE WX : Dense Fog Advisory View Alerts

Several people were stabbed and 23 arrested as 'Stop the Steal' protesters and counter-protesters clash in Washington, DC

Conspiracy theories and misinformation about the election are being used to raise money from Trump supporters. Websites supporting "Stop the Steal" ask for cash, and since election day the Trump campaign and other related groups have pulled in hundreds of millions of dollars. CNN's Drew Griffin reports.

Posted: Dec 12, 2020 11:20 PM
Updated: Dec 12, 2020 11:20 PM
Posted By: By Lauren Koenig, CNN

At least four people were stabbed Saturday night amid post-election protests in Washington, according to the DC Metropolitan Police Department's public affairs office.

DC Fire and EMS transported eight people from the protest area since around 7 p.m.: the four stabbing victims, who were said to be in critical condition, according to DC Mayor Muriel Bowser's office; two police officers with non-life-threatening injuries and two people with minor injuries, the public information office said.

At least 23 people have been arrested during the "Stop the Steal" protests, the mayor's office said.

Large groups of protesters and counter-protesters gathered earlier in the day outside the Supreme Court and at Freedom Plaza to protest the presidential election results. Most individuals were not wearing masks.

Six people were arrested for assault on police officers, 10 were arrested for simple assault, four for riotous acts, two for crossing a police line and one for possession of a prohibited weapon -- a Taser, the mayor's office said.

Videos circulating on social media showed scuffles and small fights had broken out sporadically, but the large gatherings were mostly peaceful.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Huntsville
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 48°
Florence
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 46°
Fayetteville
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 50°
Decatur
Few Clouds
44° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 40°
Scottsboro
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 55°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 288775

Reported Deaths: 4086
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson39541559
Mobile21937387
Madison16459163
Tuscaloosa15100193
Montgomery13557259
Shelby1241187
Baldwin10489141
Lee859574
Morgan825962
Etowah781980
Calhoun7658129
Marshall765064
Houston597051
DeKalb572148
Cullman554157
Limestone514749
St. Clair510762
Lauderdale497060
Elmore487072
Walker4355113
Talladega424162
Jackson423225
Colbert373653
Blount366347
Autauga323342
Coffee285425
Franklin282834
Dale271359
Chilton251447
Covington248738
Dallas248134
Russell24466
Escambia223432
Tallapoosa203693
Chambers198255
Clarke176024
Pike172316
Marion164839
Winston162125
Lawrence154136
Marengo140025
Bibb139840
Geneva138815
Pickens138324
Butler128944
Barbour126430
Cherokee116724
Fayette114316
Randolph111828
Hale111033
Washington100322
Clay99528
Henry9618
Monroe90811
Cleburne87014
Lowndes85230
Macon83124
Lamar8309
Conecuh77315
Crenshaw76632
Perry7349
Bullock72320
Wilcox69918
Sumter64322
Greene52819
Choctaw44420
Coosa4264
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 436262

Reported Deaths: 5327
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby53864730
Davidson48599461
Knox23316200
Rutherford21504191
Hamilton20322206
Williamson1333996
Sumner11986156
Out of TN1078156
Wilson915699
Montgomery810797
Sullivan7997128
Washington7577129
Unassigned711538
Maury711083
Blount701568
Putnam672887
Bradley660745
Madison6189125
Sevier612644
Robertson464062
Hamblen424465
Tipton423142
Greene389179
Gibson384176
Anderson380439
Dyer357061
Coffee353346
Bedford344946
Dickson342041
Carter336174
Lawrence329141
McMinn321560
Cumberland307643
Obion301960
Roane298239
Warren294621
Jefferson281039
Loudon278322
Monroe270747
Fayette259240
Franklin258741
Hawkins249841
Hardeman244940
Weakley243638
Lauderdale225625
Henderson222337
Lincoln222025
Rhea215439
Carroll213438
White212328
Marshall209122
Wayne208614
Macon206532
Hardin204730
Cheatham197418
Cocke197131
Trousdale196812
Campbell189926
Henry184624
Haywood182230
Giles179152
Overton167738
Smith160520
Johnson157825
McNairy155434
DeKalb149325
Scott141510
Fentress141227
Hickman141120
Marion141022
Bledsoe13216
Crockett128529
Grainger127621
Lake12749
Chester116725
Claiborne116611
Unicoi107330
Decatur103515
Cannon9795
Benton97620
Morgan9728
Lewis91416
Grundy90614
Union8806
Humphreys8678
Polk83915
Jackson79317
Sequatchie6975
Stewart68618
Houston65221
Clay64719
Meigs64713
Perry59322
Moore4714
Pickett43816
Van Buren4294
Hancock2414

Most Popular Stories

Community Events