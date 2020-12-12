Clear

She lost her Army Vet husband and gave birth to their premature baby in 48 hours

Army Sgt. Michael Keene served four tours in Iraq and Afghanistan but despite being in the front lines of war, he would encounter his mortality at the hands of Covid-19 back home.

Posted: Dec 12, 2020 7:10 AM
Updated: Dec 12, 2020 7:10 AM
Posted By: By Angela Barajas and Martin Savidge, CNN

Jeffery Michael Keene was a devoted husband, father and an Army combat veteran. He had served four tours in Afghanistan and Iraq during his 12 years of service. Despite being in the front lines of war, he would face his deadliest challenge at home.

In the years since leaving the military, he and his wife, Nicole, welcomed their first child, Adalyn, and moved to Lexington, Kentucky, from Texas. He found a job as a service specialist at a local car dealership, making him the sole breadwinner. The Keenes were expecting their second child, a boy, in December.

Instead, the baby was born prematurely on October 26. But Michael, 39, would never know. Struggling with Covid-19 symptoms, he died two days later, in the same hospital where his son was receiving emergency care.

The joy and sorrow of those traumatic days tested Nicole Keene's faith. "I don't know why He answered my prayers for Wesson and not for Michael," she told CNN. "It makes me very angry. But I keep praying because He gave me a miracle."

Temperature hit 104.5

Early in October, Nicole said that Michael started complaining of having a scratchy throat. Since she was pregnant, they got tested for Covid-19 at the first available appointment two days later. They knew the results within the hour. Nicole tested negative while Michael tested positive.

Over the next few days, Michael's condition deteriorated. Nicole, a respiratory therapist, would guide her husband through daily breathing exercises at home.

It wouldn't be long before the couple decided Michael should seek medical attention.

"He got sick pretty quick. It was his fever that concerned me the most, with how high his fever was. It was 104.5," Nicole said.

Michael was admitted to University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital in Lexington. "They started him right away on oxygen, and they moved him into the ICU fairly quickly after that. I got a call the next morning, saying that they wanted to intubate him already. And I just, I was terrified. And just knew that [when] you get on the ventilator and it's really hard to get off with Covid," Nicole said.

The couple decided to try alternate methods before having to eventually intubate Michael, starting with a non-invasive type of ventilator. "They put him on the BiPAP [machine], his anxiety was very high, very high. I mean he has PTSD. And he just really struggled."

On October 26, Nicole got a call from her husband's doctor sharing good news for the first time: Michael's breathing tube would be removed. "I thought the worst was over," she recalled.

That same day, hours after a routine pregnancy exam, Nicole found herself in the hospital due to complications. She was 34 weeks pregnant and became upset after not feeling the baby move.

"I just remember the panic. I just remember the doctor coming in and looking at me and saying, 'We're going have to take your baby right now.' And I just could not understand that."

Father, son in the same hospital

Michael Wesson was born unresponsive, and after 15 minutes of resuscitation he came to life. When Nicole woke up, she was told the baby was being transferred to a hospital with more specialized care. Both father and son would find themselves in the same facility fighting for their lives.

At the doctor's advice, Michael never knew his new baby was nearby.

"They had advised me to not tell my husband, because he was very on the edge of being re-intubated because his anxiety was really high. He was still struggling to breathe."

Two days later, while recovering in the hospital, Nicole got a visit from her husband's doctor. He told her Michael was on the road to recovery "and that he'd probably be able to leave the hospital in about two weeks [and] go to rehab facility."

The good news did not last long. Hours later, the doctor told her Michael had taken a turn for the worse and the medical staff had been trying to stabilize him for 45 minutes. She raced to her husband's side fully covered in PPE just in time to hold his hand while he took his last breath.

"I just felt everything, all of our dreams, everything just like came out of me. I could just see our whole life just slipping away."

Her baby would spend five weeks in the intensive care unit before coming home with an oxygen tank. Doctors have told Nicole he has a brain injury but only time will tell the extent of the injury.

Nicole spends her days sorting out her financial future when she's not busy caring for her two children. She is unsure if she'll be able to return to work as a respiratory therapist given the medical needs of Wesson. She also wrestles with the trauma of seeing would-be patients and families going through the same loss, if she were to return to her work.

For now, Nicole is getting by with the support of her community, through a GoFundMe page, and Social Security assistance because of her husband's death. She continues to educate herself about other benefits her children might have access to through his military pension.

Jeffery Michael Keene was laid to rest in Fort Jackson National Cemetery in South Carolina, near where his parents live. Nicole may move to the area to be close to her late husband and to raise their children with the support of her in-laws.

"There's a lot of guilt, like just living every day," Nicole said. "Even that I'm here and he's not and the kids...just without their dad, growing up without him. He was an amazing man, amazing father."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Huntsville
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 57°
Florence
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 59°
Fayetteville
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 55°
Decatur
Overcast
58° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 58°
Scottsboro
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 59°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 288775

Reported Deaths: 4086
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson39541559
Mobile21937387
Madison16459163
Tuscaloosa15100193
Montgomery13557259
Shelby1241187
Baldwin10489141
Lee859574
Morgan825962
Etowah781980
Calhoun7658129
Marshall765064
Houston597051
DeKalb572148
Cullman554157
Limestone514749
St. Clair510762
Lauderdale497060
Elmore487072
Walker4355113
Talladega424162
Jackson423225
Colbert373653
Blount366347
Autauga323342
Coffee285425
Franklin282834
Dale271359
Chilton251447
Covington248738
Dallas248134
Russell24466
Escambia223432
Tallapoosa203693
Chambers198255
Clarke176024
Pike172316
Marion164839
Winston162125
Lawrence154136
Marengo140025
Bibb139840
Geneva138815
Pickens138324
Butler128944
Barbour126430
Cherokee116724
Fayette114316
Randolph111828
Hale111033
Washington100322
Clay99528
Henry9618
Monroe90811
Cleburne87014
Lowndes85230
Macon83124
Lamar8309
Conecuh77315
Crenshaw76632
Perry7349
Bullock72320
Wilcox69918
Sumter64322
Greene52819
Choctaw44420
Coosa4264
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 436262

Reported Deaths: 5327
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby53864730
Davidson48599461
Knox23316200
Rutherford21504191
Hamilton20322206
Williamson1333996
Sumner11986156
Out of TN1078156
Wilson915699
Montgomery810797
Sullivan7997128
Washington7577129
Unassigned711538
Maury711083
Blount701568
Putnam672887
Bradley660745
Madison6189125
Sevier612644
Robertson464062
Hamblen424465
Tipton423142
Greene389179
Gibson384176
Anderson380439
Dyer357061
Coffee353346
Bedford344946
Dickson342041
Carter336174
Lawrence329141
McMinn321560
Cumberland307643
Obion301960
Roane298239
Warren294621
Jefferson281039
Loudon278322
Monroe270747
Fayette259240
Franklin258741
Hawkins249841
Hardeman244940
Weakley243638
Lauderdale225625
Henderson222337
Lincoln222025
Rhea215439
Carroll213438
White212328
Marshall209122
Wayne208614
Macon206532
Hardin204730
Cheatham197418
Cocke197131
Trousdale196812
Campbell189926
Henry184624
Haywood182230
Giles179152
Overton167738
Smith160520
Johnson157825
McNairy155434
DeKalb149325
Scott141510
Fentress141227
Hickman141120
Marion141022
Bledsoe13216
Crockett128529
Grainger127621
Lake12749
Chester116725
Claiborne116611
Unicoi107330
Decatur103515
Cannon9795
Benton97620
Morgan9728
Lewis91416
Grundy90614
Union8806
Humphreys8678
Polk83915
Jackson79317
Sequatchie6975
Stewart68618
Houston65221
Clay64719
Meigs64713
Perry59322
Moore4714
Pickett43816
Van Buren4294
Hancock2414

Most Popular Stories

Community Events