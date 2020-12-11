Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Spectacular eight-mile frieze of Ice Age beasts found in Amazon rainforest

Archaeologists discovered a collection of 12,000-year-old rock paintings in the Amazon that depict people living amongst mastodons and other giant animals.

Posted: Dec 11, 2020 4:20 PM
Updated: Dec 11, 2020 4:20 PM
Posted By: Jack Guy, CNN

Thousands of rock art pictures depicting huge Ice Age creatures such as mastodons have been revealed by researchers in the Amazon rainforest.

The paintings were probably made around 11,800 to 12,600 years ago, according to a press release from researchers at Britain's University of Exeter.

The paintings are set over three different rock shelters, with the largest, known as Cerro Azul, home to 12 panels and thousands of individual pictographs.

Located in the Serranía La Lindosa in modern-day Colombia, the rock art shows how the earliest human inhabitants of the area would have coexisted with Ice Age megafauna, with pictures showing what appear to be giant sloths, mastodons, camelids, horses and three-toed ungulates with trunks.

"These really are incredible images, produced by the earliest people to live in western Amazonia," said Mark Robinson, an archaeologist at the University of Exeter.

"The paintings give a vivid and exciting glimpse in to the lives of these communities. It is unbelievable to us today to think they lived among, and hunted, giant herbivores, some which were the size of a small car."

Other pictures show human figures, geometric shapes and hunting scenes, as well as animals such as deer, tapirs, alligators, bats, monkeys, turtles, serpents and porcupines.

The red paintings, made using pigments extracted from scraped ocher, make up one of the largest collections of rock art in South America.

At the time when the drawings were made, the Amazon was changing from a patchwork of savannahs, tropical forest and thorny scrub into the broad-leaf tropical forest we know today.

The artists would have used fire to exfoliate the rock and make flat surfaces on which to paint, experts say. While the paintings are exposed to the elements, they are protected by overhanging rock, which means they remain in better condition than other rock art found in the Amazon.

Some of them were painted so high up on the rock that "special ladders crafted from forest resources would have been needed" to create them, according to the press release.

The people who painted the pictures were hunter-gatherers who ate palm fruit and tree fruits, as well as fishing in the nearby river for piranha and alligators. Bones and plant remains also reveal they ate snakes, frogs, armadillos and rodents, including paca and capybara.

Researchers on the project are working to find out when humans first settled in the Amazon region, and how their presence affected biodiversity.

José Iriarte, Professor of Archaeology at Exeter, told CNN that the findings are an initial stage in a project that will run for five years.

One of the immediate aims is to document all of the rock art in the area, and work out what other animals are depicted, he said.

"These rock paintings are spectacular evidence of how humans reconstructed the land, and how they hunted, farmed and fished," Iriarte said in the press release.

"It is likely art was a powerful part of culture and a way for people to connect socially. The pictures show how people would have lived amongst giant, now extinct, animals, which they hunted."

Iriarte was impressed by the realism of the paintings, which were produced during a rare window in which early humans lived alongside megafauna.

"The level of observation of the fauna was incredible," he said.

The rock paintings feature in a new TV series, "Jungle Mystery: Lost Kingdoms of the Amazon," on the UK's Channel 4, and the findings are also described in an article in the journal Quaternary International.

Robinson and Iriarte worked on the project alongside Javier Aceituno of the Universidad de Antioquia in Medellin, Colombia and Gaspar Morcote-Rios of the Universidad Nacional de Colombia in Bogota.

Communities in the local area knew of the rock paintings, and helped researchers document them in the wake of the 2016 peace deal between the Colombian government and the FARC guerrilla group, which disarmed after 52 years of conflict. Researchers worked at the site in 2017 and 2018.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Huntsville
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 61°
Florence
Broken Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 64°
Fayetteville
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 59°
Decatur
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 61°
Scottsboro
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 59°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 284922

Reported Deaths: 4034
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson38794548
Mobile21704386
Madison16115163
Tuscaloosa14931191
Montgomery13445255
Shelby1225486
Baldwin10288141
Lee849972
Morgan812962
Etowah769374
Marshall755164
Calhoun7534129
Houston590746
DeKalb563548
Cullman547457
Limestone506849
St. Clair505860
Lauderdale491760
Elmore480372
Walker4293113
Jackson418824
Talladega418061
Colbert368653
Blount360047
Autauga318642
Coffee282125
Franklin280834
Dale267559
Chilton250747
Dallas246734
Covington246538
Russell24306
Escambia221432
Tallapoosa201892
Chambers197755
Clarke175523
Pike171216
Marion163239
Winston161325
Lawrence152536
Geneva137412
Marengo137424
Pickens137023
Bibb135940
Butler128742
Barbour125830
Cherokee114924
Fayette111716
Randolph111627
Hale109933
Washington99222
Clay99127
Henry9567
Monroe89511
Cleburne85814
Lowndes85030
Macon82323
Lamar8068
Conecuh77015
Crenshaw76131
Perry7299
Bullock72220
Wilcox69418
Sumter63622
Greene51818
Choctaw44420
Coosa4234
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 428973

Reported Deaths: 5240
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby52963725
Davidson48146456
Knox22903194
Rutherford21014189
Hamilton20052204
Williamson1316991
Sumner11785152
Out of TN1047257
Wilson896699
Montgomery792997
Sullivan7888126
Washington7457128
Maury700082
Blount692468
Unassigned680735
Putnam663486
Bradley647343
Madison6129125
Sevier596442
Robertson455757
Tipton418142
Hamblen416864
Greene381577
Gibson379875
Anderson374138
Dyer353159
Coffee346046
Dickson338241
Bedford337545
Carter330472
Lawrence322739
McMinn317959
Cumberland304142
Obion299160
Roane289836
Warren287421
Jefferson275738
Loudon273121
Monroe264847
Fayette255140
Franklin253641
Hawkins245139
Hardeman242040
Weakley241438
Lauderdale222525
Henderson219436
Lincoln214824
Carroll210537
Rhea210337
White208724
Wayne206813
Marshall204922
Macon202832
Hardin202530
Trousdale196012
Cheatham193718
Cocke192430
Campbell185826
Henry181824
Haywood179730
Giles175251
Overton166137
Smith158519
Johnson156425
McNairy153434
DeKalb147025
Hickman140019
Fentress138427
Scott13769
Marion136922
Bledsoe13055
Crockett127429
Lake12688
Grainger124221
Chester115725
Claiborne113211
Unicoi106830
Decatur102614
Benton96719
Cannon9504
Morgan9388
Lewis90316
Grundy89814
Union8626
Humphreys8588
Polk82115
Jackson78917
Sequatchie6785
Stewart67718
Houston63721
Meigs63513
Clay62919
Perry57722
Moore4594
Pickett43516
Van Buren4234
Hancock2394

Most Popular Stories

Community Events