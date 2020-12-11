Clear

Chief 'Warp Speed' operating officer: We are ready to distribute vaccines all across America

Article Image

The US Food and Drug Administration's Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee voted to recommend the agency grant emergency use authorization to Pfizer and BioNTech's coronavirus vaccine.

Posted: Dec 11, 2020 2:30 PM
Updated: Dec 11, 2020 2:30 PM
Posted By: Opinion by Gus Perna

In a matter of days, our nation may begin distributing and administering tens of thousands of doses of a safe and effective Covid-19 vaccine. Are we ready? I have been asked, and have asked myself, that single question more times than I can count.

To answer, I reflect back first on the extensive work and planning that brought us to where we are today. When Operation Warp Speed stood up May 15 -- seven months ago -- no one organization was structured to accelerate the development, manufacture and distribution of safe and effective vaccines and therapeutics at the scale required.

No playbook existed to bring together government, industry and academia in a whole-of-America approach. We built the team from scratch -- pulling in the best of the best experts in science, defense, acquisition, logistics and more. We went to work simultaneously, all laser focused on a common goal of saving lives and moving our nation past this pandemic.

Our distribution strategy was built on a successful immunization infrastructure, assembled and refined by the experience and expertise of the professionals at the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC has worked for decades to ensure public health systems are prepared with plans, trained personnel, strategic relationships and partnerships, data systems, and other necessary resources to sustain vaccine management across America.

To scale up for an effort of this magnitude, Operation Warp Speed added bandwidth and capability -- logisticians, planners and information technology experts -- to the CDC's tried and true foundation. Similarly, we harnessed the strength of the existing delivery infrastructure, using commercial industry with companies like McKesson, FedEx and UPS, which have a proven track record of delivering vaccines to the nation.

Simply said, the CDC and industry know how to safely, effectively and efficiently get vaccines to the American people. We are ready for simultaneous distribution of tens of thousands of doses of safe and effective vaccines to 50 states, eight territories and six major metropolitan cities -- collectively known as the 64 jurisdictions -- and five federal agencies (Indian Health Service, Department of Veterans Affairs, Department of State, Department of Defense, and Bureau of Prisons).

Once we determined how we were going to ship vaccines, the next question was where. We strongly believe that governors and public health officers within the jurisdictions know their states and people better than anyone. They know their own capabilities. They know their infrastructure and health care systems. And they know how to reach their populations. Operation Warp Speed needed to enable their plans, and, to that end, perhaps no partnership is more important than that with the jurisdictions.

While governors will decide where and how to administer vaccines, we remain absolutely committed to providing them the resources and support they need. This was not about making the jurisdictions do the hard work; it was about empowering them to decide how to best care for their people.

We established regional planning teams that are in daily contact with public health officials in each state and territory, understanding and working through their challenges. We have purchased and will deliver all the supplies required to administer vaccines alongside the drugs themselves, so jurisdictions have no extra expenses to vaccinate their people. We have worked hard to align data sharing and upgraded the IT infrastructure using 2020 technology to ensure systems can talk while protecting personal information. We created solutions to nationwide challenges of reaching critical populations in long term care facilities and hard to serve areas, partnering with chain and independent pharmacies to go mobile and leverage their brick and mortar sites.

We will not constrain jurisdictions' plans; we will distribute vaccines and all the supplies required to administer them to as many sites as they direct, at no cost to the jurisdictions.

I have personally spoken with nearly every governor and/or public health officers from every jurisdiction. I have heard their concerns, and I have communicated our plans. I learn from every call and every visit, but overwhelmingly I hear that they have confidence in their systems and their ability to care for their people.

Our health care community vaccinates Americans every day. They manage the storage, handling and administration of complex vaccine and drug requirements, and they do it with little to no fanfare or attention.

We are committed to fair and equitable allocation of vaccines and therapeutics to the American people. While initial doses will be limited and prioritized to certain populations, we will ensure every American has easy access to vaccines once available.

We will continue to allocate and distribute vaccines weekly as they are manufactured. And we will communicate -- through jurisdictions -- to the American people about when it is their turn to receive a vaccine, if they choose -- and I hope they will.

I have trust and confidence in the American spirit to be patient as we take care of our most vulnerable populations, and then scale to every American who wants a vaccine. For the record, I get asked often if I will take the vaccine, and the answer is a resounding yes. Science and data have driven every Operation Warp Speed decision, and I am 100% confident in the safety of these vaccines.

So, are we ready? Here's what I know. If we had more weeks and more months, we could refine our plans, better communicate every fine detail, and continue to work out the kinks in the system we will inevitably find. But I also know, from nearly 37 years as an Army logistician leading and supporting America's soldiers on the battlefield, time is our enemy. Thousands continue to die every day from this virus. We cannot wait for perfection. We have made incredible strides to be ready, building on a tested system, harnessing the experience of the nation's best professionals, and enabling the jurisdictions' public health professionals. We are ready.

We can and will do this because of the CDC experts, industry capability and capacity, and commitment of the jurisdictions. We must do this, because our way of life has been attacked and this is how we get it back. But we are even more ready when America stands with us, rallies around us and supports these efforts. Our whole-of-America approach has been the power behind Operation Warp Speed, and it will be what makes us successful in this next phase.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Huntsville
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 65°
Florence
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 66°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 63°
Decatur
Broken Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 64°
Scottsboro
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 63°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 284922

Reported Deaths: 4034
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson38794548
Mobile21704386
Madison16115163
Tuscaloosa14931191
Montgomery13445255
Shelby1225486
Baldwin10288141
Lee849972
Morgan812962
Etowah769374
Marshall755164
Calhoun7534129
Houston590746
DeKalb563548
Cullman547457
Limestone506849
St. Clair505860
Lauderdale491760
Elmore480372
Walker4293113
Jackson418824
Talladega418061
Colbert368653
Blount360047
Autauga318642
Coffee282125
Franklin280834
Dale267559
Chilton250747
Dallas246734
Covington246538
Russell24306
Escambia221432
Tallapoosa201892
Chambers197755
Clarke175523
Pike171216
Marion163239
Winston161325
Lawrence152536
Geneva137412
Marengo137424
Pickens137023
Bibb135940
Butler128742
Barbour125830
Cherokee114924
Fayette111716
Randolph111627
Hale109933
Washington99222
Clay99127
Henry9567
Monroe89511
Cleburne85814
Lowndes85030
Macon82323
Lamar8068
Conecuh77015
Crenshaw76131
Perry7299
Bullock72220
Wilcox69418
Sumter63622
Greene51818
Choctaw44420
Coosa4234
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 428973

Reported Deaths: 5240
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby52963725
Davidson48146456
Knox22903194
Rutherford21014189
Hamilton20052204
Williamson1316991
Sumner11785152
Out of TN1047257
Wilson896699
Montgomery792997
Sullivan7888126
Washington7457128
Maury700082
Blount692468
Unassigned680735
Putnam663486
Bradley647343
Madison6129125
Sevier596442
Robertson455757
Tipton418142
Hamblen416864
Greene381577
Gibson379875
Anderson374138
Dyer353159
Coffee346046
Dickson338241
Bedford337545
Carter330472
Lawrence322739
McMinn317959
Cumberland304142
Obion299160
Roane289836
Warren287421
Jefferson275738
Loudon273121
Monroe264847
Fayette255140
Franklin253641
Hawkins245139
Hardeman242040
Weakley241438
Lauderdale222525
Henderson219436
Lincoln214824
Carroll210537
Rhea210337
White208724
Wayne206813
Marshall204922
Macon202832
Hardin202530
Trousdale196012
Cheatham193718
Cocke192430
Campbell185826
Henry181824
Haywood179730
Giles175251
Overton166137
Smith158519
Johnson156425
McNairy153434
DeKalb147025
Hickman140019
Fentress138427
Scott13769
Marion136922
Bledsoe13055
Crockett127429
Lake12688
Grainger124221
Chester115725
Claiborne113211
Unicoi106830
Decatur102614
Benton96719
Cannon9504
Morgan9388
Lewis90316
Grundy89814
Union8626
Humphreys8588
Polk82115
Jackson78917
Sequatchie6785
Stewart67718
Houston63721
Meigs63513
Clay62919
Perry57722
Moore4594
Pickett43516
Van Buren4234
Hancock2394

Most Popular Stories

Community Events