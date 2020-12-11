Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

5 things to know for December 11: Pandemic, transition, stimulus, Lebanon, Brandon Bernard

Another unusually warm day for much of the east. CNN Meteorologist Derek Van Dam has the forecast with details of changes coming for both coasts.

Posted: Dec 11, 2020 6:00 AM
Updated: Dec 11, 2020 6:00 AM
Posted By: By AJ Willingham, CNN

Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

(You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. Coronavirus

An FDA advisory committee has recommended that the agency grant a long-awaited emergency-use authorization for the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine. The FDA still has to actually grant the authorization before Operation Warp Speed, the government's vaccine initiative, can start shipping and distributing the vaccine to states. A CDC committee also would need to recommend the vaccine, and the CDC would need to accept the recommendation, before shots can be administered. That advisory committee will meet today and should vote over the weekend. The whole process will likely be repeated soon for the Moderna vaccine. In Australia, a domestic coronavirus vaccine candidate has been scrapped after trial participants returned false positive test results for HIV.

2. White House transition

More than 100 House Republicans are backing a Texas lawsuit asking the Supreme Court to overturn the results of the election in the states of Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin and Georgia. All of the states named have issued blistering rebukes of the lawsuit, with Pennsylvania officials calling it a "seditious abuse of the judicial process." There has been no evidence of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election, and all states have already certified their election results. Influential Republicans who oppose this legal gambit are invoking GOP principles about protecting states' rights, saying states should not interfere with other states' elections. It's still not clear whether the Supreme Court will act on the lawsuit.

3. Stimulus

Another day down, and still no stimulus deal from Congress. While a full relief package has eluded lawmakers for months, there was some hope that Congress would tack some sort of stimulus measures onto a bill to ward off a looming government shutdown that would start ... today. A short-term spending bill on the table would keep the government open for another week, until December 18, but it's facing pushback from conservative senators who want language to prevent future government shutdowns, and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, an independent, who wants a provision for another round of stimulus checks. Meanwhile, the European Union has reached a final agreement on its own $2 trillion package to rebuild the bloc's faltering economies.

4. Lebanon

A Lebanese judge has charged the country's caretaker Prime Minister Hassan Diab and three ex-ministers with criminal neglect over the catastrophic Beirut port explosion that killed more than 200 people in August. Diab's government stepped down in the wake of the blast, and has repeatedly acknowledged receiving warnings about the dangerous storage of explosive materials at the port. A statement from Diab's office said that "the Prime Minister's conscience is clear." A judge investigating the incident is set to question Diab and the ex-ministers next week. Some Lebanese citizens have expressed anger and frustration over the investigation, which they say isn't providing enough transparency or answers.

5. Brandon Bernard

Brandon Bernard, a federal prisoner convicted of murder for his part in the gang killing of a couple in 1999, was executed last night by lethal injection, much to the dismay of activists who had been pleading for a stay of execution. He was the youngest person in the United States to receive a death sentence in nearly 70 years for a crime committed when he was an adolescent, and his execution is the ninth to be carried out since Attorney General William Barr restarted federal executions after a 17-year hiatus. Bernard's case garnered lots of attention from activists, including Kim Kardashian West, who argued against Bernard's execution because he was a teenager at the time of the double murder, and was not the person who actually shot and killed the two victims.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris named Time Person of the Year 

Other notable 'of the year' mentions: LeBron James as Athlete of the Year, and Korean pop band BTS as Entertainer of the Year.

These were the biggest beauty trends of 2020

Honorable mention: Not wearing real pants for months on end.

Taylor Swift released two albums in 2020

Well, at least SOMEONE had a productive year.

Ben & Jerry's creates Colin Kaepernick-inspired ice cream flavor

It's called "Change the Whirled." And it's vegan!

Users turned 'Ratatouille' into a TikTok musical. Now, it will become a benefit for Broadway

Humans are amazing. Really weird, but amazing.

TODAY'S NUMBER

86 million

That's how many subscribers Disney+ has notched since the streaming service was rolled out last year. That number will likely skyrocket after Disney announced 100 new projects for the service, an announcement digital media guru Matthew Ball called "earth-shaking."

TODAY'S QUOTE

"I told him they put it on a sugar cube and you just ate it. He stared at me, then went to the phone and called my uncle Dick."

Jeff Sherman, whose father Robert Sherman is one half of famed songwriting duo the Sherman Brothers. The pair wrote the iconic Mary Poppins tune "A Spoonful of Sugar," and Sherman says the inspiration came from a time he told his father about receiving the oral polio vaccine. Sherman shared the surprising vaccine connection in a Facebook post, and urged people to trust the Covid-19 vaccination process.

TODAY'S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY

Playing piano for wild macaques

It's probably not good concert etiquette to sit on the artist's head. (Click here to view)

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Huntsville
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 33°
Florence
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 41°
Fayetteville
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 39°
Decatur
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 35°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
34° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 34°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 284922

Reported Deaths: 4034
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson38794548
Mobile21704386
Madison16115163
Tuscaloosa14931191
Montgomery13445255
Shelby1225486
Baldwin10288141
Lee849972
Morgan812962
Etowah769374
Marshall755164
Calhoun7534129
Houston590746
DeKalb563548
Cullman547457
Limestone506849
St. Clair505860
Lauderdale491760
Elmore480372
Walker4293113
Jackson418824
Talladega418061
Colbert368653
Blount360047
Autauga318642
Coffee282125
Franklin280834
Dale267559
Chilton250747
Dallas246734
Covington246538
Russell24306
Escambia221432
Tallapoosa201892
Chambers197755
Clarke175523
Pike171216
Marion163239
Winston161325
Lawrence152536
Geneva137412
Marengo137424
Pickens137023
Bibb135940
Butler128742
Barbour125830
Cherokee114924
Fayette111716
Randolph111627
Hale109933
Washington99222
Clay99127
Henry9567
Monroe89511
Cleburne85814
Lowndes85030
Macon82323
Lamar8068
Conecuh77015
Crenshaw76131
Perry7299
Bullock72220
Wilcox69418
Sumter63622
Greene51818
Choctaw44420
Coosa4234
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 428973

Reported Deaths: 5240
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby52963725
Davidson48146456
Knox22903194
Rutherford21014189
Hamilton20052204
Williamson1316991
Sumner11785152
Out of TN1047257
Wilson896699
Montgomery792997
Sullivan7888126
Washington7457128
Maury700082
Blount692468
Unassigned680735
Putnam663486
Bradley647343
Madison6129125
Sevier596442
Robertson455757
Tipton418142
Hamblen416864
Greene381577
Gibson379875
Anderson374138
Dyer353159
Coffee346046
Dickson338241
Bedford337545
Carter330472
Lawrence322739
McMinn317959
Cumberland304142
Obion299160
Roane289836
Warren287421
Jefferson275738
Loudon273121
Monroe264847
Fayette255140
Franklin253641
Hawkins245139
Hardeman242040
Weakley241438
Lauderdale222525
Henderson219436
Lincoln214824
Carroll210537
Rhea210337
White208724
Wayne206813
Marshall204922
Macon202832
Hardin202530
Trousdale196012
Cheatham193718
Cocke192430
Campbell185826
Henry181824
Haywood179730
Giles175251
Overton166137
Smith158519
Johnson156425
McNairy153434
DeKalb147025
Hickman140019
Fentress138427
Scott13769
Marion136922
Bledsoe13055
Crockett127429
Lake12688
Grainger124221
Chester115725
Claiborne113211
Unicoi106830
Decatur102614
Benton96719
Cannon9504
Morgan9388
Lewis90316
Grundy89814
Union8626
Humphreys8588
Polk82115
Jackson78917
Sequatchie6785
Stewart67718
Houston63721
Meigs63513
Clay62919
Perry57722
Moore4594
Pickett43516
Van Buren4234
Hancock2394

Most Popular Stories

Community Events