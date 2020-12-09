Clear

MLS releases list of 25 greatest ever players. Zlatan Ibrahimovic is a notable omission

In Major League Soccer's 25th season, December 9 saw the release of "The 25 Greatest," recognizing the best to play in the league, including David Beckham. Former U.S. midfielder Cobi Jones spoke about the list to CNN.

Posted: Dec 9, 2020 9:50 AM
Updated: Dec 9, 2020 9:50 AM
Posted By: By Glen Levy, CNN

"I came, I saw, I conquered," read Zlatan Ibrahimovic's tweet confirming he was leaving MLS at the end of last season. The Swedish soccer star might be confident he conquered North American football, but Ibrahimovic is a notable omission in the MLS' list of its 25 greatest ever players.

Reaching its landmark 25th season in 2020, MLS released "The 25 Greatest" on Wednesday to acknowledge the players who, in the words of the league, "achieved the most on the field, drove the narrative off the field and helped lay the foundation or set the course going forward."

And with the likes of David Beckham, Clint Dempsey, Landon Donovan and Carlos Valderrama making the cut, Ibrahmovic was squeezed out.

It was in March 2018 that Ibrahimovic announced himself to American sports fans with a ludicrous long-range volley on his MLS debut as he helped his Los Angeles Galaxy side beat crosstown rivals LAFC.

Until his departure at the end of the 2019 season, Ibrahimovic feasted on defenses at the rate of nearly a goal (52) every game (56) and undoubtedly helped raise the profile of the league globally, just as Beckham did during his spell in Los Angeles a decade earlier.

Cocksure swagger

Ibrahimovic's brief spell in the league will forever be remembered for not just his trademark goals but cocksure swagger.

Not for nothing did the Swede make his stateside move official by taking out a signed full-page advert in the Los Angeles Times, with only the words "Dear Los Angeles, you're welcome" above his name.

Ibrahimovic cared little for the observation that foreign footballers join MLS in the twilight of their careers, with a twinkle in his eye telling CNN Sport in early 2019, "imagine what will happen this season" when it was pointed out that he once said, "the older I get, the better I get, like red wine."

The goals flowed, with his vintage performances often leaving supporters drooling in admiration. But Ibrahimovic could not bring trophies to Los Angeles, unlike his spells in the Netherlands, Italy, Spain, France and England.

Now aged 39 and playing for AC Milan, Ibrahimovic continues to make good on his prophesy that he improves with age.

Milan are undefeated and five points clear at the top of Serie A, and Ibrahimovic is the league's top scorer, with 10 goals in only six appearances.

He is not the only notable foreign name missing from "The 25 Greatest." Thierry Henry, David Villa, Carlos Vela and Wayne Rooney are all missing too, with domestic talents such as Michael Bradley omitted as well.

Older generation

One unabashed supporter of the Swede making "The 25 Greatest" was MLS Commissioner Don Garber, who admitted to CNN Sport that he thought "Zlatan should have been on that list."

While noting that he did not get a vote, Garber felt the forward was "one of the more exciting and productive players in the short time that he was in MLS."

The former US Men's National Team midfielder and two-time MLS Cup winner Cobi Jones -- who did make the list -- told CNN Sport this week that "it looks like they [MLS] are giving a little bit of love to some of that older generation within MLS that helped kick it off, even though there is a sprinkling of others along the way."

Ibrahimovic certainly sprinkled his magic over the best part of two years but it was not deemed enough. Perhaps he will take out another newspaper advert to express any updated thoughts on the matter.

The 25 players to make the list are:

• Jeff Agoos

• Kyle Beckerman

• David Beckham

• Carlos Bocanegra

• Dwayne De Rosario

• Clint Dempsey

• Landon Donovan

• Marco Etcheverry

• Robin Fraser

• Sebastian Giovinco

• Kevin Hartman

• Cobi Jones

• Robbie Keane

• Chad Marshall

• Josef Martinez

• Tony Meola

• Jaime Moreno

• Eddie Pope

• Preki

• Steve Ralston

• Nick Rimando

• Carlos Valderrama

• Diego Valeri

• Chris Wondolowski

• Bradley Wright-Phillips

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
40° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 40°
Florence
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 43°
Fayetteville
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 40°
Decatur
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 37°
Scottsboro
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 36°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 276665

Reported Deaths: 3942
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson37488529
Mobile21257383
Madison15575161
Tuscaloosa14507186
Montgomery13186248
Shelby1188178
Baldwin9974141
Lee829871
Morgan783459
Etowah747171
Marshall731959
Calhoun7300127
Houston577146
DeKalb543846
Cullman529956
St. Clair493857
Limestone490548
Lauderdale472257
Elmore461870
Walker4128113
Talladega408262
Jackson402123
Colbert357850
Blount342646
Autauga308742
Franklin273534
Coffee272825
Dale256059
Chilton244146
Dallas242434
Covington241538
Russell23835
Escambia218432
Tallapoosa198392
Chambers194554
Clarke169923
Pike167915
Marion158536
Winston154725
Lawrence145336
Geneva134312
Marengo134024
Pickens133022
Bibb131739
Butler125742
Barbour124030
Cherokee112524
Randolph110022
Fayette108316
Hale105732
Clay97927
Washington96922
Henry9377
Monroe88111
Lowndes84530
Cleburne83714
Macon80722
Lamar7698
Conecuh75915
Crenshaw75631
Bullock71920
Perry7147
Wilcox67718
Sumter62222
Greene48818
Choctaw44220
Coosa4084
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 414749

Reported Deaths: 5109
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby52068716
Davidson46929448
Knox22084184
Rutherford20346185
Hamilton19417191
Williamson1280488
Sumner11380148
Out of TN1001758
Wilson867294
Montgomery767697
Sullivan7587125
Washington7104124
Maury677681
Blount666966
Putnam650285
Unassigned635131
Bradley608141
Madison5985121
Sevier564641
Robertson434557
Tipton405141
Hamblen398564
Gibson366173
Greene363076
Anderson356035
Dyer345454
Coffee329145
Dickson323140
Bedford321842
Carter317968
Lawrence312838
McMinn301259
Obion291757
Cumberland291242
Roane280235
Warren272421
Jefferson265937
Loudon263421
Monroe255447
Fayette249440
Franklin244641
Hardeman236739
Weakley236237
Hawkins230837
Lauderdale218523
Henderson209235
Wayne204313
White202920
Lincoln201624
Carroll200836
Rhea200136
Marshall198322
Macon198131
Hardin196230
Trousdale194612
Cheatham184218
Cocke183530
Campbell179026
Haywood175830
Henry173823
Giles169051
Overton163437
Smith155720
Johnson153624
McNairy150133
DeKalb137025
Fentress134525
Hickman134119
Marion129021
Scott12909
Bledsoe12755
Crockett124529
Lake12448
Grainger118721
Chester111725
Claiborne107611
Unicoi103328
Decatur100014
Benton93217
Cannon8884
Morgan8818
Lewis87516
Grundy86514
Humphreys8349
Union8205
Polk76715
Jackson76611
Stewart65618
Sequatchie6375
Houston61821
Clay61019
Meigs58013
Perry55422
Moore4444
Pickett42316
Van Buren4114
Hancock2304

Most Popular Stories

Community Events