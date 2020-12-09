Clear
5 things to know for December 9: Pandemic, transition, defense deals, Iraq, data scientist

After dozens of record highs on Tuesday, parts of the Plains brace for wintry weather. CNN Meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the details.

Posted: Dec 9, 2020 6:20 AM
Updated: Dec 9, 2020 6:20 AM
By AJ Willingham, CNN

"Animal Crossing." "Sourdough bread." "Why is toilet paper sold out?" Google released its list of the year's most searched terms, and they definitely reflect the confusing year we've had. Here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

1. Coronavirus

US officials want coronavirus vaccines to start being administered within 96 hours of an emergency use authorization from the FDA. Then, over the first 100 days of his presidency, President-elect Joe Biden wants to make sure 100 million Americans are vaccinated.  But the White House coronavirus task force has warned that current vaccination plans wouldn't reduce the spread of the disease until at least the late spring. That means more long months of misery in places like Nevada, where one hospital is so overwhelmed, it is treating patients in a parking garage. Complacency is not an option, and Canadians have learned that the hard way. After Canada initially quashed the Covid-19 curve, lax attention to guidelines may have fueled a deadly second wave that's sent case rates soaring 10 times higher than they were in late summer. Canadian Thanksgiving in early October may have fueled a further rise.

2. White House transition

President-elect Biden is continuing to fill out key spots in his administration. He's tapped Dr. Rochelle Walensky, chief of infectious diseases at Massachusetts General Hospital, to lead the Centers for Disease Control. Ohio Rep. Marcia Fudge will likely be nominated as secretary of Housing and Urban Development. For agriculture secretary, Biden's expected to nominate Tom Vilsack, who held the position for the entire Obama administration. The Vilsack pick is another example of Biden choosing longtime advisers and noted experts to fill out his administration. Meanwhile, President Donald Trump is still appealing to lawmakers and the Supreme Court to overturn the election results, and Republican allies are still tacitly supporting his baseless actions. Yesterday, Congressional Republican leaders rejected a resolution that asserted that Joe Biden is president-elect. When asked why, Senate Rules Committee Chairman Roy Blunt said they don't want to "get ahead of the electoral process and decide who we are inaugurating."

3. Defense deals

The Trump administration is working to rally support in the Senate for its controversial high-dollar arms sale to the United Arab Emirates orchestrated by Trump's senior adviser and son-in-law, Jared Kushner. The $23 billion sale of F-35 fighter jets, Reaper drones and munitions to the UAE has frustrated agencies and congressional committees that feel like they've been left in the dark about the deal. A bipartisan resolution to block the sale will be voted on later this week. Meanwhile, the House approved the sweeping National Defense Authorization Act with a veto-proof majority. Trump had threatened to veto the bill because it doesn't contain a repeal of a law that shields social media companies, and would require the military to rename bases that were named after figures from the Confederacy. Among other spending, the $740 billion NDAA would include pay raises for America's soldiers.

4. Iraq

At least seven people have been killed in ongoing violent protests in northern Iraq, where government workers are demanding their salaries be paid as Covid-19 takes its toll on the country's economy. Hundreds of protesters have demonstrated in several towns, saying they have not received their monthly paychecks since October. More than 1.25 million people are employed by the Kurdistan Regional Government. Iraqi President Barham Salih has called on the regional government to work with the federal government to resolve the pay issue. The pandemic, and the resulting drop in oil prices, have seriously impacted Iraq's economy. Local governments in Baghdad and other parts of Iraq have also struggled to pay their employees on time.

5. Florida data scientist

Concern among legal experts is growing after Florida data scientist Rebekah Jones had her home raided by armed state police on Monday. Jones was fired in May after accusing Gov. Ron DeSantis' administration of minimizing the pandemic and skewing state data. Jones says she has evidence that state officials lied about early numbers and reporting. Now, state authorities are investigating whether she accessed a government messaging system without authorization to send a message urging her former colleagues to speak out about coronavirus deaths. Jones hasn't been arrested or charged with anything, and legal experts worry materials taken during the raid could affect other state employees. Others are concerned about what the raid, which was recorded, says about the actions of American police.

Singapore 'cruise to nowhere' turns back after passenger tests positive for Covid-19

Apple's new AirPods Max over-the-ear headphones cost more than $500

A nurse who bragged about breaking Covid-19 rules on TikTok has lost her job

The Kardashians have canceled their annual Christmas Eve party 

Dogs really don't understand what you're talking about, researchers conclude

100 million

That's how many fabric face masks Ford Motor Co. is planning to have made and distributed by the end of 2021. At the beginning of the pandemic, automakers were tasked with producing everything from PPE to expensive hospital ventilators. Many companies like Ford, General Motors and Fiat Chrysler are still churning out this critical equipment.

"Rape is rape no matter who the victim is ... if the crime is the same, the law punishing them needs to be the same."

Swati Bidhan Baruah, one of India's first transgender judges. Baruah and other activists say India's rape laws make it almost impossible for transgender people to get justice, because they define perpetrators as men and victims as women. Though the country's laws have become stricter in the last few years, the punishment for sexually abusing a transgender person still carries a different, less severe sentence than a rape conviction.

The Land of Always Winter

Every year, a group of artists creates stunning ice castles in six cities around North America. The attraction is called, fittingly, "Ice Castles," and it's even more impressive after you've seen a time lapse showing how these frozen winter wonders are made. (Click here to view)

